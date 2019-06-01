Martin Midstream Partners: Management Is Optimistic About The Troubled MLP's Future

While there are some reasons to be optimistic, I have a certain distrust of the management team and want to see results before I put faith in these projections.

The company's management is quite optimistic about its future and predicts that it will turn its fortunes around this year.

Martin Midstream Partners has been troubled for the last several quarters and even had to cut its distribution last year due to these troubles.

On Thursday, May 16, 2019, troubled midstream master limited partnership Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) gave a presentation at the 2019 MEIC MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference. As is always the case with presentations like this, the company spent most of its time discussing its own business operations and its position within the midstream industry. Perhaps somewhat curiously, the company did not really discuss any of the broader trends in its industry, so I will provide this information as needed in the following discussion. The company as a whole has been rather shunned by the market, and there are some good reasons for this, as I have discussed before. Admittedly, though, there may be some investors that are attracted to that high distribution yield.

Martin Midstream Partners operates in four business segments. These segments are terminalling & storage, natural gas services, transportation, and sulfur services.

Source: Martin Midstream Partners

As we can see here, the company's largest business unit is terminalling & storage, followed closely by natural gas services. The terminalling & storage unit essentially does exactly what it sounds like - it operates the company's marine terminals (mostly located along the Gulf Coast) as well as stores energy commodities for the company's customers. The segment generates its revenue based on the volume of resources moving through the terminals or being stored in the company's storage tanks.

The company's natural gas services segment sells natural gas liquids to its customers and transports these commodities via truck, rail, or pipeline. This unit is, therefore, somewhat seasonal as the demand for natural gas liquids is normally highest in the winter when end users are using these products to heat their homes and businesses. This demand typically falls off somewhat in the summer for the same reason. This business unit also provides natural gas storage services for Martin Midstream's customers.

We also see that Martin Midstream has a transportation business. While this is certainly a bit more in line with what most people picture when they think of a midstream company, Martin Midstream is not a pipeline operator. Instead, the company primarily transports petroleum, petrochemical, and chemical products via its fleet of tanker trucks. The company also offers some marine transportation services of the aforementioned products both over inland U.S. waterways and between various domestic ports.

Finally, Martin Midstream has its sulfur services business. This is a rather interesting business that is not seen particularly often in midstream master limited partnerships. What this business unit does is assist refineries in disposing of the sulfur that is produced as an ordinary by-product of petroleum refining operations. Martin Midstream takes this sulfur and manufactures fertilizer out of it, which it sells to various end users. In particular, some of the business unit's major customers are farming operations in South Texas. The company has also been blaming these customers for weakness in this business segment's performance over the past few quarters.

When most people think of fertilizer, sulfur is admittedly not the first raw material that comes to mind. Indeed, it is likely that the average person will think of either nitrates or possibly potassium as the usual raw material in fertilizer. However, sulfur-based fertilizer is widely used to provide nutrients for corn and indeed Martin Midstream states that the biggest source of demand for its fertilizer is corn acres planted. Fortunately, for the company then, this is something that has generally been increasing in the United States so far this century:

Source: United States Department of Agriculture

The company naturally expects this growth to continue over the coming years and has, therefore, projected that its adjusted EBITDA from fertilizer sales will rebound off of 2018's terrible levels and then grow modestly in 2020 and 2021:

Source: Martin Midstream Partners

The United States Department of Agriculture supports these conclusions to a certain degree. In 2018, farmers in the United States planted 90.2 million acres of corn in aggregate. That figure is expected to be 92.8 million acres in 2019, according to the government agency. This extra acreage devoted to corn should increase the demand for fertilizer, such as that sold by Martin midstream, in order to maximize its productivity.

As I have discussed in numerous past articles on midstream companies, one of the nicest things about these firms is that a sizable percentage of their revenues and cash flow comes from long-term, fee-based contracts. This provides these companies with a great deal of insulation against commodity price fluctuations. In addition, the long-term nature of these contracts provides a certain amount of insulation against short-term fluctuations in the business cycle as well as adds some long-term sustainability to the company's cash flows, providing a measure of support to the distribution. Martin Midstream Partners is no exception to this as roughly 68% of its adjusted EBITDA comes from fee-based contracts:

Source: Martin Midstream Partners

With that said, it is debatable how long term these contracts are in Martin Midstream's case. The company's natural gas storage contracts, for example, only have a weighted average life of 3.1 years, but the remainder of its natural gas services business generates its profit based on a spread between wholesale and retail prices. The company's terminalling & storage unit likewise generates a great deal of its profits off of long-term contracts. The remainder of the company's business operations, though, are done under short-term contracts, even if they are fee-based and independent of commodity prices.

This short-term basis of many of its contracts can cause some issues with the company's cash flow. A great example of this can be found in the company's marine transportation unit, which operates both on inland waterways and in the Gulf of Mexico. This unit has struggled over the past few years due to dayrates being rather low. This has naturally dragged on the company's results, and admittedly, the company's financial performance last year left a lot to be desired. Fortunately, though, dayrates began improving in the second half of last year and continue to do so this year. The company, therefore, expects its adjusted EBITDA from its inland marine unit to improve this year compared to last:

Source: Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners provided some rather appealing forward adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow projections in the presentation. We can see that here:

Source: Martin Midstream Partners

Admittedly, as already mentioned, there are some reasons to be optimistic about the future. In particular, the already mentioned in-land marine dayrate improvements and the likely increased demand for fertilizer caused by higher plantings of corn. However, as I discussed in my earlier article (linked above), I do not have a whole lot of confidence in the company's management, and it seems that there are still a sizable number of risks to these projections that may result in investors being disappointed. I am remaining cautious on the company until we see further real signs of improvement.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.