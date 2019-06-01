WestRock Is A Slow-Growing Cash Cow

WestRock produces a lot of free cash flow, which is one of my favorite things to see in a stock.

WestRock has had a lot of changes in the past three years, and for a variety of reasons the stock has been punished to the point that it looks attractive.

I like investing in dividend growth stocks, and I tend to look for a few things each time I research a new stock.

I like companies that produce lots of cash; this is my favorite thing to see.

I like companies that return a fair amount of that cash to their owners, either in the form of dividends or stock buybacks (or both).

I like companies that are good stewards of their owners' money, and by that I mean they have a stout balance sheet.

I like companies that have had their stocks beaten up unjustly so that the dividend yield is compelling.

I believe that WestRock Co (WRK) checks all of these boxes (no pun intended), or at least three of the four, and you could make a case for the fourth.

Image Credit

I did not really need another materials stock, but I took a look at which sectors were struggling at the time. As you can see below, courtesy of Fidelity, the energy and materials sectors had been down over the past year. I did in fact almost add another energy stock, but my favorite energy stocks had not been hit as hard as WRK, so a new materials name it was.

Not only was the materials sector down, but the specific industry that WestRock is in was down for the year compared to the S&P 500 index, which was up 8%.

I have been following the stock of WRK for going on two years now, and the recent price action I saw encouraged me to take a much closer look. Compared to the S&P 500, this stock has been getting clobbered and I wanted to find out if there was a good reason for it or if there was a buying opportunity presenting itself. If I can't find a good reason for the stock to be down 37% in a year, then I think we might have a buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Growing Revenue per Share

Data from Morningstar (subscription required), calculations by author

Since the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco (forming WestRock) in 2015 the historical share count changed dramatically, so I am only including the past three years in my calculations.

This equates to a revenue figure of $16.29B in fiscal year 18. Their current guidance for FY19 is approximately $19B in sales (see slide 3). Much of this increase is due to the Kapstone acquisition, but there is some organic growth from existing business lines as well.

Analysts expect WRK to grow revenues in the range of 3-6% for FY2020 (the Q3 and Q4 numbers for 2019 below are again skewed by the inclusion of the Kapstone acquisition). So I am not worried about future revenues based on what I have seen so far.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Growing Book Value per Share

For the past three years the total equity of the company has risen quite nicely. The total shares outstanding has remained relatively flat, so the book value per share has consequently grown nicely.

From Seeking Alpha

So I like this story as well. And the trailing twelve months figure is slightly higher than the book value per share at the end of 2018.

However, the story is about to change when we look at the balance sheet.

Balance Sheet

The only portion of the WRK story that gives me pause is the state of the balance sheet. I already have two stocks whose balance sheets I am slightly worried about in my portfolio in AT&T Inc (T) and CVS Health Corp (CVS). Both of those companies are far more leveraged than I like, and both of them are making great strides to deleverage their balance sheet thanks to strong free cash flow.

So what is going on at WRK that has me concerned? Well, I mentioned the acquisition of Kapstone. The price tag for this was about $3.5 billion and WRK also assumed the $1.35 billion of debt on Kapstone's books. This caused the long-term debt of WRK to jump by approximately $4 billion from $5.7 to $9.7 billion, about a 70% increase. Cash on hand also dropped about $0.4 billion.

At the end of March, their net leverage ratio was 2.96, with plans to be below 2.9 by the end of fiscal year 2019 and eventually to their long term historic average of 2.25-2.5 according to Ward Dickson, the CFO:

We remain committed to returning to our long-term leverage ratio of 2.25 times to 2.5 times and expect our leverage ratio to be less than 2.9 times by fiscal year end 2019.

A statement like this is reminiscent of both AT&T and CVS Health, which is what I like to hear. Last quarter WRK repaid $30.9M of debt, and I will be watching each quarter to see how much debt is repaid and will make sure the free cash flow generation remains strong so they can continue to pay down the debt.

Large and growing free cash flow can fix a lot of problems, including balance sheet deleveraging. Strong free cash flow also allows a company to pay a nice dividend, as well as gives them the ability to repurchase company stock and a host of other things that are good for shareholders. Both AT&T and CVS have that strong free cash flow which is why I'm willing to have patience with their balance sheet. Which brings us to WestRock's free cash flow.

Payout Ratio and Free Cash Flow

WRK pays a very fat and growing dividend. As I type this the dividend yield is over 5% and the most recent increase was from $0.43 to $0.455 per quarter, a 5.8% increase, which is actually slightly below the increase of the year before.

Despite this nice yield, the payout ratio (percent of free cash flow paid out as dividends) has actually come down in recent years because the company is generating so much free cash flow.

Data from Morningstar (subscription required), calculations by author

If you are afraid that the dividend might be in jeopardy because of the increased leverage, the CFO put at least my mind at ease on the latest earnings call:

We remain committed to a stable and growing dividend, and our primary use of free cash flow near-term will be debt reduction.

Valuation

There is no quick and easy way to value WRK because there are too many moving parts. The company in its current form is fairly new (after the merger in 2015 and the rather large acquisition this past year).

I'm not convinced that WRK will be a rocket ship in my portfolio. I don't think the growth prospects are remarkable, I think a better word would be "steady". I don't see any further consolidation in the packaging industry, and WRK already commands a roughly 25% market share. As such, revenue growth will not come from acquisitions, which is good news because they are already leveraged enough. Morningstar does however see WestRock's organic revenue growth averaging 2-3% over the coming years.

This organic revenue growth combined with the run-rate synergies they expect to realize with the KapStone integration should allow the free cash flow to continue to grow. A billion dollars plus of free cash flow per year should allow WRK to deleverage their balance sheet to where they want it by FY2021 or 2022.

Compared to their peers, WRK has an attractive Price/Earnings ratio. The average P/E ratio for the industry (over the trailing twelve months) is 16.3 while WRK's is 10.0. The forward P/E for WRK is 8.0.

The operating margins for the packaging industry have gone up in the past decade as all of the consolidation has given the big guys some pricing power. WRK's operating margin comes in near the middle of the pack at 9.4%. This is expected to come down in the future since corrugated packaging is essentially a commodity.

The dividend growth, while it may be slowed while the company pays down debt, has historically been amazing with a three year DGR of 11.7% and a five year DGR of 26.9%. Speaking of that, the company has raised their dividend every year for ten years just putting them in the "dividend contender" category. And as we've already seen it appears the company remains committed to growing the dividend.

The company is currently trading at a three year low, and the dividend yield is, of course, at a three-year high. I am sure the China trade talks have contributed to push this name even lower than it otherwise deserves.

Data by YCharts

As I've said, I have been following this name for a number of years and have watched it get cut in half since early 2018. At these levels I found it interesting enough to take a starter position and see what happens moving forward with their balance sheet.

Conclusion

The company is a cyclical name, and if (or when) the U.S. economy slows the revenues for WRK will take a hit. As such, in addition to being overweight in the materials sector, I don't want to add too many names like this to my portfolio. Still, taking a $1,000 position in a $95,000 stock portfolio is worth a shot, especially since I will get paid 5% plus per year to wait for the stock to rebound. How about those four things I usually look for in a stock?

First, we see that WRK generates a lot of free cash flow. My favorite thing. For a company that has a market cap of less than $9 billion, generating $1.4 billion seems quite impressive.

The company is not known for their stock buybacks, but they do pay a nice dividend, and have committed to growing that dividend going forward. Check.

My one concern is obviously the balance sheet. They are more leveraged than I like to see, but I would argue that knowing you are highly leveraged is the first step. They also generate all that cash, and have publicly stated they are going to use it to pay down that debt, or as the CFO said, "our primary use of free cash flow near-term will be debt reduction." To me that is being a good steward of the owners' money.

And fourth, the dividend yield is well over 5% as I type this. That is quite compelling for a company that has a 10 year history of raising the dividend aggressively. I think a combination of compressing margins in the packaging industry and global trade fears are punishing this stock to the point it looks very attractive.

Along with my CVS and AT&T stocks, I have just added one in WestRock that will cause me to keep an eye on their deleveraging plans. Should you decide that WRK is right for your portfolio I would advise keeping an eye on the free cash flow generated each quarter and the progress of their debt repayment. That's what I'll be doing. I will also be looking to make sure their revenue generation remains trending up. And finally I'll be interested to see what the dividend hike is this fall, probably early November if history is any guide. I'll be looking for a raise to $0.48 per quarter, about a 5.5% increase.

I hope you enjoyed reading this, and thank you for taking the time to do so. If you want to read my future articles please click that "follow" button, and best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, T, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.