Vereit: I Like This 6.4% Commercial Property REIT More Than Any Other REIT Now

VEREIT does not grow its dividend payout, but the yield is nonetheless very attractive.

VEREIT continues to make a strong value proposition for investors that value income stability in a volatile market.

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) is my favorite commercial property REIT at the moment since the real estate investment trust convinces in terms of diversification, portfolio quality and distribution coverage. The REIT provides recurring dividend income with a high margin of dividend safety during times of market volatility, and shares are undervalued based on VEREIT's AFFO-guidance. The risk/reward-ratio is appealing, and an investment in VEREIT yields 6.8 percent.

Recent Portfolio Actions

I have started to re-position my income portfolio in the last two months due to heightened market volatility, selling high-yielding business development companies with more uncertain dividend trajectories and raising cash to invest in mature real estate investment trusts with stable dividends and payout ratios. One REIT I currently prefer is VEREIT, and I am prepared to double down on the commercial property REIT during the next market hiccup.

Business Overview

VEREIT is a commercial property real estate investment trust with a large, diversified real estate portfolio. At the end of the March quarter, VEREIT's real estate portfolio consisted of 3,980 properties representing 94.7 million square feet. The portfolio was almost fully leased, and produces $1.2 billion in annual run-rate rental income.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: VEREIT Investor Relations

VEREIT's real estate portfolio is diversified in terms of property type. Right now, retail properties make up the majority of the REIT's properties, reflecting 42.0 percent of investments, followed by restaurant properties (21.0 percent), offices (19.3 percent) and industrial properties (17.5 percent).

Source: VEREIT

VEREIT is also highly diversified in terms of tenants, geography, and industry. Red Lobster is still the largest tenant for VEREIT, representing 5.4 percent of annualized rental income.

While diversification itself is not enough to protect a REIT from an industry downturn, diversification supports cash flow and dividend stability.

Source: VEREIT

VEREIT has taken steps to dispose of restaurant assets in the last couple of years, and also reduced its exposure to its largest tenant, Red Lobster. In the first quarter of 2019, VEREIT sold 22 properties (12 of which were retail and restaurant properties) reflecting 260k square feet. The sale price was $62.1 million and included a $10.8 million capital gain.

Source: VEREIT

VEREIT has maintained high occupancy rates in the last nine quarters, and the occupancy trend is actually trending up. At the end of the March quarter, VEREIT's occupancy rate was 98.9 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Distribution Coverage

VEREIT, Inc. has a high probability of maintaining its current dividend payout, in my view. Since the company reinstated its dividend in 2015, VEREIT has paid a stable $0.1375/share quarterly dividend. VEREIT has had no trouble earning this payout: The commercial property REIT covered its payout in every single quarter in the last three years. REITs with low AFFO-payout ratios - VEREIT 12-quarter average: 75 percent - are at the top of my shopping list during times of heightened market volatility.

Source: Achilles Research

VEREIT is not growing its payout, but that doesn't affect the value proposition here. Since shares today sell for $8.65, an investment in VER yields 6.4 percent.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

VEREIT has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $0.68-$0.70/share in 2019. The REIT's current market valuation implies a 12.5x 2019e AFFO-multiple.

And here's how VEREIT compares against Realty Income Corp. (O) and National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) in terms of P/AFFO-multiple.

Source: Achilles Research

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

VEREIT remains vulnerable to a U.S. recession, which has become increasingly likely lately. A U.S. recession would increase pressure on VEREIT's rental revenues, cash flows and occupancy rates as tenants might scale back their store counts and close underperforming restaurants. Obviously, VEREIT's shares also have downside potential in case a U.S. recession manifests itself and investor risk appetite for stocks declines.

Further, VEREIT is still involved in litigation regarding its 2014 accounting scandal that shook up the company and poses settlement risk. All risk factors considered, however, the value proposition is strong enough to justify a purchase of VER for a high-yield income portfolio, in my view.

Your Takeaway

I like high-quality commercial property REITs with strong diversification stats, high occupancy rates and low AFFO-payout ratios. Combined, these factors suggest that VEREIT's dividend is sustainable, which has great value during times of heightened volatility and uncertainty. Importantly, VEREIT has a compelling valuation and, by extension, a very attractive risk/reward at today's valuation point. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER, O, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.