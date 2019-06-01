The Reality Of The GM Cruise Upside

It's too early to consider GM Cruise as a viable short- to medium-term upside, but hold for now if you're already in.

However, it will take years before any tangible results will be seen at the top line.

General Motors (GM), like many other auto companies in the United States and around the world, is in a state of flux. With trade war escalation concerns on one side and a declining legacy business on the other, the upside from its Cruise division, in which it currently retains a majority equity stake after recent rounds of investment, seems to be the only saving grace. Considering that GM is committed to building a commercial self-driving vehicle this year, can we consider this as a viable upside for the short to medium term? As a second part to that question, does it justify buying GM right now when that upside seems more of a bet, albeit a well-calculated one? I don’t believe so.

To validate the strength of the upside that GM Cruise represents, we need to look at the variables surrounding autonomous vehicles. Some of these are the technology itself, regulations governing its use on open roads, public perception, possible use cases, potential target markets, projected adoption rates and so on.

Revenue and Vehicle Sales Performance

First, let’s look at GM’s revenue and sales trajectories, which are good indicators of how long the company’s legacy business will hold as the auto industry looks towards a fully electrified future.

On the revenue front, we’ll see how the company’s core automotive segment has been performing over the past several quarters.

As you can see, GM Automotive revenues have been on an overall downward path over the past two years. A look at their vehicle sales graph for the same period shows a similar trend. The graphs below show wholesale and retail vehicle sales in thousands of units over the same period.

Wholesale Vehicles Sold per Quarter (in Thousands of Units)

Retail Vehicles Sold Per Quarter (in Thousands of Units)

There’s a marked decline in overall sales, primarily driven by soft wholesale unit sales in North America and a more dramatic decline in global retail sales excluding North America. GM is struggling to show flat growth in North American retail sales, but even that trendline perceptibly slopes downward. The revenue bleed is being somewhat stemmed by higher average transaction prices, but that’s not sustainable in the long run.

Considering these factors, what kind of upside does GM Cruise really represent?

GM Cruise Variables

Although the investment in Cruise Automation has yielded in spades in terms of how the startup has grown over time and is now valued at about $19 billion, with GM’s equity stake accounting for a quarter of its market cap, Cruise has little to show except a possible future leadership position in the autonomous vehicle segment and a rapidly growing workforce that now numbers in excess of 1000 people, with plans to add another 1,000 engineers in the near future. To that end, the company hired Arden Hoffman earlier this year to spearhead their aggressive recruitment strategy. Notably, Hoffman was at the HR helm at Dropbox (DBX) and helped grow it to 2,300+ employees, and was formerly HR Director at Google (GOOG).

That's all quite impressive, but what is the reality of deploying a robotaxi service as early as the end of this year, which is what everyone is talking about? More to the point, how does it represent any sort of upside for GM? First of all, we have to keep in mind that scaling up such an initiative will take several years in order to make a meaningful contribution to GM’s top line. Their pilot project in San Francisco hasn’t even rolled out yet, but investors, analysts, and the media are already talking about how big the robotaxi industry will become and how companies like GM will take “leading roles” in that development. In my opinion, that’s like counting your chickens before the eggs are even laid. Nobody knows how this will pan out over the next decade. That opinion is echoed by none other than GM Cruise’s head of engineering himself, as we’ll see in the next section of this article.

To drive home the point about the unpredictability of how the autonomous vehicle industry will ultimately look like, let’s look at some of the variables I touched on in the beginning.

Self-driving Technology

A vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals must necessarily operate at SAE Level 4, which you can see from the chart below is the penultimate level - just one step away from a vehicle that can operate on its own under any condition.

Source: SAE International

Even though Cruise is testing Level 4 capabilities in densely populated areas like San Francisco in order to give it more data in a shorter amount of time, the fact remains that much of this is still being tested and is far from foolproof. To quote Cruise’s CTO and former CEO Kyle Vogt:

Based on our experience, every minute of testing in San Francisco is about as valuable as an hour of testing in the suburbs.

In order for these tests to yield usable real-world results and then have that translate into the mass-production of fully autonomous vehicles without steering wheels and pedals, the company needs a lot more time. When asked for his opinion on market estimates of 8 million driverless cars on the roads by 2025 and 20 million in operation by 2020, Cruise’s director of engineering, Adrian Macneil, had this to say:

I think the best way that I’ve heard this described [is], the entire industry is basically in a race to the starting line. The penetration of driving the majority of miles with autonomous miles isn’t going to happen overnight.

Consider that for a moment. The engineering head of one of the global leaders in autonomous vehicle technology concedes that the industry as a whole hasn’t even made it to the starting line yet. That should put a damper on any excessive enthusiasm about GM Cruise ruling the autonomous vehicle roost in the foreseeable future. The time will come, but not necessarily in adherence to the tight timelines that most estimates show. Even if Cruise successfully launches its pilot program this year, it’s going to be years before any upside can be realized in terms of actual top-line expansion.

Regulatory Hurdles

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, as of March 2019, only 29 states had any legislation in place related to autonomous vehicles.

Source: NCSL

Even if GM Cruise successfully launches its ambitious project in San Francisco and other cities where it is currently testing its autonomous cars, that’s a drop in the ocean compared to a nationwide or any kind of a large-scale rollout. And even if the legislation were in place, there’s mass production to think about. GM doesn’t necessarily have the manufacturing power to make fully driverless cars in bulk, and any sizable investment in that needs to come from outside funding rather than a re-channeling of existing resources.

All these arguments are around the technology, scaling up and regulatory obstacles. Even if you exclude them from the equation for hypothetical reasons, there are other considerations.

Widespread Adoption

Assuming that the road is clear for launching a nationwide driverless taxi service, what about the people who are willing to take a risk by taking a ride? A Brookings Institution survey last year showed that only 21% of respondents (adult Internet users) were inclined to riding in a driverless vehicle. Other surveys and studies pegged that figure at 25% and 27%.

That’s natural considering how much coverage Tesla (TSLA) has received for its EV owners experiencing accidents while Autopilot was turned on. The public, in general, is easily swayed by the media, and most people don’t even realize that Autopilot is a very misleading name. It currently comprises a set of advanced driver-assistance systems - ADAS - and is not an autonomous system - ADS - on its own. That might eventually come because of hardware upgrades (Tesla Hardware 3.0 and higher) and software updates (version 10 and beyond), but fully autonomous capabilities haven’t arrived in the Tesla EV lineup yet. Here’s what it says on the company’s website (emphasis mine):

All new Tesla cars come standard with advanced hardware capable of providing Autopilot features today, and full self-driving capabilities in the future - through software updates designed to improve functionality over time.

There’s nothing in that that says that FSD (full self-driving) capability is already here, and the general sentiment about self-driving cars is clearly not overwhelmingly positive. That can easily be addressed by autonomous vehicle operators if they start educating the general public about safety and failure rates. None of them are doing that, and even Waymo’s monthly report is open to all sorts of misinterpretation by the general public.

Overcoming this mass skepticism about the real safety element of self-driving cars is not an overnight task, and what’s worse is that none of these companies seems to have stepped up to the plate to actually address this issue with the same public that’s being asked to utilize such services. On the other hand, the media seems only too happy to jump on stories that put the blame on self-driving technology.

There are several interesting parallels between public perception around self-driving cars and the birth of civil aviation. The first commercial flight happened in 1914, a mere 11 years after the Wright brothers achieved heavier-than-air flight, but it was not until after World War II that commercial flying really, well, took off. It’s not hard to imagine that autonomous vehicle technology must necessarily go through a similar struggle before it can go mainstream. It might not take three decades to happen, but there will be a significant time delay between early adoption and mainstream acceptance.

Use Cases and Market Opportunities

This argument appears to strengthen the case for GM Cruise being a viable upside, but that’s not necessarily so. On the plus side, the robotaxi industry is not the only segment that will spring from autonomous vehicle technology. E-commerce and food delivery are two other high-potential segments that will potentially ride the tide of driverless vehicles. Public acceptance will be higher in these segments because they don’t involve actually riding in a steering-wheel-less car.

This bodes well for companies like GM, and such initiatives will likely enjoy much quicker adoption rates compared to robotaxis. However, there’s a flip side in that the benefits from such initiatives could again be delayed by factors like public safety and regulatory hoops that operators would need to address before deploying such fleets of delivery vehicles.

Investor’s Angle

Now that we have a macro view of key factors affecting the apparent upside to GM as represented by GM Cruise, it’s easy to see why it might take several years for meaningful results to be seen at the top line. In the meantime, the company will continue to struggle with sales and margins, and the best they can hope for the short to medium term is a sideways movement of key metrics in their legacy business. That being said, if you do own GM, don’t give up on the company yet. Hold on to your shares so you can dust them off down the road and leave a nice fat inheritance for your kids if things pan out the way most of us hope they will.

