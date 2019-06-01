East West Bancorp: A Steady Fed Funds Rate Is A Recipe For Continued Net Interest Margin Improvement

EWBC's earnings are estimated to be $4.95/share in 2019, giving it an estimated dividend payout ratio of 22.2%.

As the cost of deposits stabilizes, EWBC estimates it will see an additional two basis points added to the net interest margin in FY-2019.

Compressed margins are becoming less of a concern as most banks expect the Fed to hold rates steady for the remainder of 2019.

Investment Thesis

In my recent article on PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW), titled PacWest Bancorp: Improving Credit Quality Overshadows Net Interest Margin Deterioration, I outline how some banks just don't get a lot of love these days due to concerns related to net interest margin (NIM) and the rising cost of deposits.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is the second bank that comes to mind when I think of financial institutions that have a lot to offer, but are currently out of favor with the market. Similar to PACW, EWBC is a component of Invesco's KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR), but its performance has been twice as poor as the ETF over the course of the last year.

Data by YCharts

It wasn't that long ago (mid-2018) that EWBC was outperforming the KBW Regional Banking ETF by roughly double the price % change. If we approach this from a different perspective, we can see that the recent drop in EWBC's stock price relative to the ETF is more so a correction in EWBC's stock price than it is an outperformance of the KBWR ETF. In other words, the entire regional banking sector has taken a beating because of Fed interest rate fears and the rising costs of funds being used to fund loans with stagnant/flat interest rates.

Data by YCharts

So now the question is two-fold, did EWBC deserve the price it once commanded or is the tough financial environment of rising costs and flat yields catching up to it? In this article, I will primarily focus on net interest margin, cost of deposits, and other basic financial information related to EWBC's Q1-2018 earnings.

What Impacted Net Income and Diluted EPS?

One of the glaring issues with Q1-2019 earnings was the staggering decrease in net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) as EWBC was well below analyst estimates and also below Q1-2018 earnings. In addition to this year-over-year drop, EWBC also noted that nonperforming assets increased from .23% (NPA/Total Assets) or $93 million Q4-2018 to .33% (NPA/Total Assets) or $138 million in Q1-2019.

Source: Q1-2019 10-Q

While I consider these results to be negative, the underlying components of EWBC's financials appear to be strong.

Net Interest Income - Net interest income of $362.5 million in Q1-2019 compared with net interest income of 326.7 million in Q1-2018.

Interest Margin - Unlike much of EWBC's competition, the NIM for Q1-2019 came in at 3.79%, which was a six basis point increase from a NIM of 3.73% in Q1-2018.

In addition to these positive results, we must also take into consideration that EWBC had an effective tax rate of 11.7% in Q1-2018 compared with a current tax rate of 15.9% in Q1-2019. This difference accounted for $6.3 million of the difference between Q1 2018 and Q1 2019.

EWBC's improvements in net interest income and average total loans and yields were excellent given the difficult rate environment, but were offset by the massive increase in average total deposits and rates.

Source: Q1-2019 10-Q

The cost of funds increased dramatically from Q1-2018 to Q1-2019, and this was primarily due to the following changes:

Deposits have shifted from noninterest-bearing demand deposits to interest-bearing checking and time deposits.

The interest rate associated with interest-bearing accounts essentially doubled from .76% in Q1-2018 to 1.50% in Q1-2019.

The following table breaks down the relationship between the yield on EWBC's loan portfolio and its cost of funds/shift in interest-bearing liabilities.

Source: Q1-2019 10-Q

EWBC saw significant improvement in the year-over-year (YoY) growth of its loan portfolio (in both dollar increases and rate). This has helped grow the amount of interest earned even though interest-bearing liabilities have increased at a faster pace.

For all the improved characteristics of the loan portfolio, it was unable to offset the increased cost and growth of time deposits. Highlighted in red above shows that the cost of time deposits more than tripled from Q1-2018 to Q1-2019.

The total amount of interest earned on total interest-earning assets was roughly $91.2 million and represents growth of 24.6% YOY.

The total amount of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities more than doubled and was a total increase of $55.7 million or an increase of 123% YoY.

EWBC explains this further by breaking down the change in interest income from Q1-2018 to Q1-2019 by providing us with the information necessary to understand how much of this change came from increased volume versus increased yield/rate.

Source: Q1-2019 10-Q

This further validates that although there was a major increase in interest in dividend income associated with yield/rate, the interest expense as a result of that made changes in yield/rate less than one-third of the change in net interest income YoY.

Volume was the main category that boosted net interest income YoY, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total change.

The final area that needs to be discussed on EWBC's Q1-2019 report is the difference in noninterest income where we saw the total drop from $74.4 million in Q1-2018 to $42.1 million in Q1-2019.

Source: Q1-2019 10-Q

The major increase in foreign-exchange income was driven by "derivative gains and the remeasurement of balance sheet items denominated in foreign currencies."

The major drop in interest rate contracts and other derivative income was the result of a "decreases in the fair value of the interest rate swaps and interest rate swap income."

The most important category is the gain on sale which represents a one-time gain of $31.5 million for the sale of EWBC's eight Desert Community Bank branches to Flagstar Bancorp.

Foreign-exchange income and interest rate contracts represent two categories that are volatile and potentially subject to significant swings depending on changes in the global economy. The gain on sale is a one-time gain that we obviously don't expect to see again, and if we exclude these items, we can see that the remaining categories would have provided $33.9 million in noninterest income for Q1-2019 versus $35.1 million in noninterest income for Q1-2018. This represents a change of -3.5% YoY in noninterest income.

Non-PCI Nonperforming Assets

One section of the Q1-2019 earnings report that caught my eye was the rather large increase in nonperforming assets, which include the following:

Nonaccrual loans

Other nonperforming assets

OREO - (Other Real Estate Owned)

Loans typically move on to this list when they become 90 days past due or in the event that principal or interest becomes uncertain (regardless of how long a loan has been in past due status).

Source: Q1-2019 10-Q

The increase in nonaccrual loans falls squarely on Commercial and Industrial segment of the loan portfolio, but this makes sense because it is EWBC's largest segment.

Another important aspect of EWBC's loan portfolio focuses on Troubled Debt Restructuring (TDR), which includes loans that have been granted a concession due to financial, legal, or other difficulties. Although the TDR portfolio has increased in size compared to what it looked like on December 31, 2018, it has significantly improved the number of performing TDRs relative to nonperforming TDRs.

Source: Q1-2019 10-Q

The Dividend

EWBC's dividend remained stagnant from 2015 to 2017 and saw one increase that was payable in Q3-2018 while the most recent increase was made payable in Q2-2019. EWBC doesn't have an amazing dividend track record to run on; however, it maintains an extremely conservative payout ratio and is currently trading at a yield of 2.45% (Trailing 12 Month Yield of 2.12%), which is well above its five-year dividend yield average of 1.73%.

Data by YCharts

Recent dividend increases in 2018 and 2019 were both double-digit which contributed to the payment moving from $.80/share annually to $1.10/share annually. Dividend increases prior to its stagnant period from 2015 to 2017 were also characterized by above-average dividend increases following the financial crisis of 2009.

Valuation

EWBC is undervalued by all normal equity standards and currently comes with a P/E ratio of 9.4x earnings. Based on a 10-year history, EWBC has exhibited a normal P/E ratio of 14.9x earnings.

Even if we take into consideration how much the cost of deposits increased in the last few years, we can still see that EWBC has traded at a P/E ratio of approximately 14.6x. Based on expected earnings of $4.95/share, the expected value of EWBC following this same path would suggest a value of $72.27/share.

Given the fact that EWBC is one of few banks that is continued to expand NIM during these difficult times, I believe that it should be trading at a multiple of no less than 13.0x, which would suggest a value of $64.35/share or an upside of around 41.4%.

Conclusion

The Fed is expected to hold rates steady for the remainder of 2019, which brings us into a period of relative stability considering the federal funds rate has been increased nine times in the last three years. I expect that this will benefit banks by reducing the cost of deposits (which most banks saw double in size from 2018 to 2019) and essentially matching the behavior of most companies' loan portfolio yields which have also been relatively flat over the last year. I consider the second half of 2019 to be a period of relative calm in which efficient banks like EWBC can build a stronger foundation.

Investors should consider how impressive EWBC's performance has been given that most banks have experienced significant deterioration in their NIM, which has put significant pressure on earnings.

My clients John and Jane are currently long the following stocks mentioned in this article: East West Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp. We took the opportunity to lower my clients' cost basis in EWBC back in early May by selling some shares at $52.13/share and have recently executed purchases at $46.70/share and $47.23/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.