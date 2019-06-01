Laurentian Bank: 6.3% Yield With A 25-Year Dividend History

Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF) is not one of the Big 5 banks in Canada. Unlike its better-known counterparts like Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Bank of Montreal (BMO), Laurentian does not even have a US listing in place. One other area that Laurentian does not get any love is in the area of multiples. While the Big 5 banks in Canada get huge price to book value multiples, Laurentian lags and lags rather noticeably.

We take a look at this bank post its recent earnings report and explain why it might be a good fit for your portfolio.

The results

Just about every number deteriorated so badly year over year that you could be forgiven for thinking that Canada was in a deep recession.

Source: Q2-2019 earnings

For readers who are not familiar, efficiency ratio is more of an "inefficiency ratio", as in higher the number, the worse the bank has done. At 76.3%, Laurentian blew threw some old records.

While the year-on-year numbers were bad, Laurentian did beat the worst expectations and showed some quarter-over-quarter improvement.

Source: Q2-2019 earnings

This was notable considering that net interest margin contracted once again.

They don't ring a bell at the bottom

Laurentian reached an agreement with its unionized (just to clarify, that is union-ized not un-ionized for the chemistry majors) workers. This was a giant thorn in its side, and Laurentian found it difficult to compete against the Big 5 banks on an even footing, thanks to its out-of-control labor costs. This agreement will have a big impact in future quarters.

Laurentian is also moving a lot of its operations to the digital platform and in combination with the headcount cuts, the company expects it could save upwards of $30 million annually within 12 months. While the pathway to this improvement may not be a straight line, we have to note that Laurentian is currently trading at 10X earnings. So any improvement here in its earnings power would likely add to the stock price via a multiple expansion.

Longer term, Laurentian is aiming to be as efficient as the bigger banks in Canada as detailed in its strategic seven-year plans.

Source: Laurentian Supplementary Information

Shorter term, the goal is to reach an efficiency ratio of 63% by 2021. The number though is not that farfetched as the current results imply. Laurentian hit a 64% ratio very recently before its union labor issues weighed it down.

Source: Laurentian Bank Q4-2017 presentation

At 63%, it would translate into a 13-14% return on equity, assuming the curve is similar to the last 12 months and we are not in a recession. We can extrapolate that to mean that with a $60 book value, Laurentian should be able to hit $7.80-8.40 in earnings. The stock does thus have some extreme levels of merit at $42.00/share.

Dividends

While we are waiting for these improvements to materialize, Laurentian has been doling out some generous dividends. With the clear line of sight to improving earnings, the bank raised its dividends once again, something we were not too sure would happen here.

Source: Laurentian Supplementary Information

The bank likes to keep its payout ratio under 50%, and it was already moving way above that level before this increase. But as shown above, earnings have a lot of headroom to improve and management must be confident in this outcome. Earnings would need to improve to $5.28/share to get the payout ratio on current dividends to move under 50%, and we think we will get there in 12 months.

Conclusion

Laurentian is likely delivering trough earnings here with the caveat that we don't immediately move into a recession. If we don't, then Laurentian will likely be one of the strongest performers over the next 12 months. If we do get into one, we will have to enjoy the big dividends as the catalyst for a re-rating will be delayed. The dividend itself pays the price of admission and Laurentian is now in its 25th year of maintaining or raising its dividends. Laurentian is also one of the banks you do want to go into a recession with on account of its rather strong underwriting standards.

Source: Laurentian Supplementary Information

This is good place to initiate or add to one's position.

