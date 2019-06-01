OMV Still Has Reasonable Upside Despite Weak Q1

I would be glad to say that Austrian integrated energy company OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVJF) (OTCPK:OMVKY), which I have already covered a few times, started the year on an up note. Unfortunately, it was not so. Unfavorable market environment suppressed its refining margins (despite phenomenal 98% refineries utilization rate), while issues in Libya harmed production, which averaged only 474 kboepd, impacted the Upstream performance, and significantly distorted earnings (net profit decreased by around EUR 140 million as a consequence). All in all, the quarter was mixed. Bearishness of traders in Vienna after the earnings announcement was not a coincidence. The ADR - OMVKY - mirrored the share performance on the VSE, and since April end lost ~11.21% and appeared to be the worst stock in the peer group comprised of European energy companies Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) and Galp Energia (OTCPK:GLPEY).

However, despite the mixed 2019 start, I believe that OMV still has bright prospects in the medium and long term, especially considering that the firm strongly follows its Strategy 2025. As a reminder, the company plans to increase production to 600 kboepd by 2025 (including the contribution from Neptun, whose future is questionable, Nawara, Aasta Hansteen, etc.) from ~500 kboepd in 2019 (including Libya). Its digitalization partnership with Norwegian Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) announced recently additionally indicates that the cost efficiency is the highest priority of the firm. Also, in 2019 it will establish a trading joint venture with ADNOC Refining (expected to close in 3Q19), boosting refining and petrochemical capacities by 40% and 10% respectively. All in all, revenue generation and operating efficiency in the medium term will likely be resilient, which should be a tailwind for the capital gain.

A closer look

Despite headwinds, the company managed to increase trailing 12 months' revenue by 2% to the highest level since FY15. Moreover, the long-term production cost target of less than $8/bbl has been already achieved and even surpassed, as OMV spent only $6.8/bbl. IFRS EBIT (TTM) unfortunately fell 3.5% compared to FY18, due to weak Q1 revenue and higher depreciation. Among the culprits were headwinds in Libya and weaker prices of commodities. To rewind, OMV was not the only oil & gas company that faced hindrances in Libya. Its closest European peer Repsol also suffered much (mentioned on p. 1 of the press release). Given the uncertainty that currently reins there, it was not a coincidence. Fortunately, OMV's production at El Sharara was resumed in March. CEO Rainer Seele commented on this matter during the earnings call:

We restarted the production, everything is running smoothly without any interruptions, no technical problems, no security problems so far.

Here I should note that considering the current state of affairs in the country, the security situation remains highly volatile and tough to predictable. At the same time, the silver line is that OMV is not entirely dependent on Libya; the country is responsible only for ~7% of the group's production. The bulk of the hydrocarbon comes from stable and predictable Romania, while the contribution from the Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field in Russia and fields offshore Norway is also substantial. Yet, concerning production in Romania, the CEO said that "we are now estimating a higher decline rate" and mentioned "a 5% decline rate per annum." The main culprit is a reduction in 2019 capital expenditures program; trimmed investment plan was caused by "the new regulatory framework," which "...did not calculate a positive rate of return for us."

Also, the Neptun project offshore Romania, which was earlier considered as a crucial revenue driver in the 2020s, stagnates due to the fiscal environment in the country. Commenting on the project's FID, the CEO mentioned that:

It all depends not on us. It depends really on the Romanian government to come up with a satisfying framework for us.

Fortunately, the negotiations over the Achimov 4/5 in Russia, the next project essential for revenue growth, are progressing on schedule with the first production in ~2021.

Free Cash Flow

Cash generation is one of OMV's virtues. However, to investors' chagrin, in 1Q19, it weakened, impacted by seasonal effects, oil price, and refining margins, but remained considerable. The portfolio versatility and low costs let OMV successfully tackle issues and remain FCF-positive even amid harsh market environment. That is a key rationale to invest in an integrated company instead of a small-cap E&P or downstream firm, as in case of onerous price gyrations, such companies quite often turn FCF-negative and have to boost leverage, increasing solvency risks and undermining investor confidence.

In 1Q19, net operating cash flow was unfavorably impacted by the inventory build-up and increase in receivables. As a result, it fell to €866 million from €1.12 billion in 4Q18. Yet, OMV remained with a substantial FCF surplus after covering its quarterly capex of €518 million (before acquisitions). After acquisitions (€460 million), it turned FCF-negative; however, I expect this to change in Q2. Also, despite the generally lackluster 1Q19, its trailing 12 months' free cash flow (net CFFO minus capex) remains impressive and equals €906 million. Apart from that, it is worth highlighting that IFRS 16 is a tailwind for FCF, as OMV expects this figure to go up ~€85 million as a result of the implementation of the standard.

Finally, Cash Return on Equity (Net CFFO/Average shareholder equity), a fairly useful metric when it is necessary to evaluate the efficiency of operations, was 36%, considerably higher than a 12.6% ROE (on an accounting profit basis). In other words, per every euro of shareholder equity, OMV generates €36 in operating cash flow. In this regard, cash-flow-focused investors might consider the stock apt, given such an impressive quality of earnings.

Update on valuation

Sell-side is pronouncedly bullish on the stock, as 14 analysts among 22, according to the data from Seeking Alpha Essential, rate OMV as "Buy." I concur with their rating. I believe the firm's fundamentals and especially FCF generation are robust enough to make the stock a long-term investment worth considering. Also, the company has an attractive relative valuation in the peer group:

Compared to Repsol (11.7x P/E) and Galp (18.9x), OMV with a P/E of 10.1x (on the Vienna Stock Exchange) looks underappreciated. Besides, compared to the US (17.3x) and Austrian (14.6x) markets' median P/Es, OMV also looks relatively underpriced. At the same time, regarding debt-adjusted earnings yield (IFRS EBIT/EV), OMV is again well ahead of its peers; while Repsol and Galp have 11% and 13% respectively, OMV can boast with a 24% yield. What is more, the company is clearly undervalued with an EV/2P of 6.58x, while debt and equity investors of Galp and Repsol pay €18.7 and €11.82 per barrel of reserves respectively.

In sum, OMV is a value stock with bright, long-term, moderate growth prospects and the potential to increase 2019 EPS to ~€5.135 ($5.79) from 2018 profit per share of €4.402, according to the estimates. That specifies an attractive PEG of 0.6, making OMV apt for investors who stick to the tenets of the GARP strategy.

Final thoughts

To conclude, I expect OMV to perform well both in the short and long term. Of course, investors should not be despondent with recent weakness and headwinds in Libya. OMV has stellar prospects both as an upstream and downstream player. It is worth mentioning that as the overall risk of the portfolio because of uncertainty in Libya increases, in theory, Cost of Equity (the component of Weighted Average Cost of Capital, or WACC) goes up, as investors start to demand higher return in exchange for higher risk. As a result, the discounted cash-flow-based intrinsic value decreases, and the market price might reflect it or not depending on catalysts and sentiment. However, I reckon in the case of OMV, Cost of Equity is impacted insignificantly, as Libya brings only ~7% of production. Ultimately, I should mention that OMV's financial position, even after IFRS 16 adjustments, is robust, as the Debt/Equity ratio has not changed drastically and now equals a safe 0.42. Hence, the balance sheet risk is meager.

Note: OMV AG is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and has the highest liquidity there.

