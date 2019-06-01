Novavax: New Dynamic, Familiar Flavor

I recommend that investors evaluate the company's reverse split as simply an exercise in reloading its gun for further dilution to come.

Novavax (NVAX) has been laboring mightily for ~30 years to position itself in the danger zone where it can test its skills at launching an FDA-approved therapy. Its recent 20:1 stock split somewhat muddies the picture. However, I remain quite bearish on the stock.

Novavax share price drought spurred NASDAQ delisting notice

Novavax's 2/28/19 announcement of its trial failure for ResVax to protect infants via maternal immunization against RSV disease knocked the legs out from beneath the shares per its stock price chart below:

In due course, on April 11, 2019, NASDAQ sent a formal notice to Novavax that the closing bid price for its shares had been <$1.00 for 30 consecutive days, thereby triggering a conditional NASDAQ Global Market delisting. Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5450(A)(1) allows for avoidance of delisting if the bid price of subject company's common stock closes at $1.00 or higher for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during an initial 180-day compliance period.

Novavax, the ever savvy operator, had anticipated the issue. On 4/1/19, it had sent a letter to its shareholders announcing its intent to seek a 20:1 reverse stock split. In due course on 5/8/19, the company announced that its shareholders had approved the plan and that the reverse split would take effect on 5/10/19.

The announcement noted:

The reverse stock split is intended to give Novavax greater flexibility in considering and planning for future potential business needs and to increase the per share trading price of the Novavax' common stock to enable Novavax to satisfy the minimum price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Pursuant to the Amended Certificate, the reverse stock split will be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 10, 2019. Novavax expects that upon the opening of trading on May 10, 2019, its common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on a split-adjusted basis...

This simple stratagem puts Novavax back in business with a semi-respectable sales price of >$5.00

Long term, Novavax shareholders who drew comfort in the numerosity of their shares got their pockets picked on 5/10/19 when the company's 20:1 reverse split took effect. On that day, their Novavax shareholdings were cut down by a factor of 20.

In my case, I had been the proud owner of 2,000 Novavax shares with a closing price of ~35¢ on May 9, 2019. The next day I only owned a mere 100 shares which opened the day at $6.40. The main practical difficulty it posed was reducing my flexibility in selling puts and calls.

The value of my holding did not really change much. Bears will say, and they may well be right, that:

No matter the number of shares;

no matter one's percentage holdings; and

no matter how divided into shares.

so long as current management remains in place, shares have minimal value, beyond testing one's pain threshold.

Will the pain for Novavax shareholders ever stop?

"Yes" says a resounding 5/30/19 article in the Rockland Register. Sell-side analysts are positively ebullient on Novavax's prospects. The article leads with a headline touting Oppenheimer's $25 Novavax price target.

The article notes that H.C. Wainwright had earlier, on 5/3/19, set a target of $40.00 for Novavax shares. Is this crazy or what? Earlier this month, my shares were trading at 35¢, now analysts are talking $40.00. It starts to make a little sense when you factor in the split. Divide $40 by 20 and you get $2.00; right about where shares were trading before the trial failure referenced above.

Essentially, H.C. Wainwright's price target imagines that Novavax can climb back to a price that is well below most long-term holders' basis in the stock. Its long-term record as a value destroyer places it in a heavyweight class. Take a look at the chart below:

Let me highlight the statement at the bottom of the chart: "traders can make a killing in this one, patient investors are the prey."

Perhaps a refinement is in order to make this more accurate; savvy traders can make a killing. Patient investors and less savvy investors are the prey.

I recommend that investors evaluate Novavax's reverse split as simply an exercise in reloading its gun for further dilution to come

In my pre-split Novavax article, "Novavax: Hope Abounds", I set out the following detail from p. 36 of Novavax's 2018 10-K cataloguing its torrid dilution pace in recent years:

I noted how these share issuances contributed to the aggregate balance of 441,344,182 shares outstanding on 3/12/19 per its aforesaid 10-K.

At the time, a pre-split chart showing Novavax's shares outstanding and its share price looked like this:

The same data relabeled to reflect the reverse split appears below:

The sad truth is that Novavax has never managed to achieve an FDA approval that might pave the way for product revenues. Whenever you read of Novavax meeting or exceeding expected revenues, it's not referencing product sales. As noted in its 10-K (p. 12):

Our expenses have exceeded our revenue since our formation in 1987, and our accumulated deficit at December 31, 2018 was $1.3 billion. Our revenue for the last three fiscal years was $34.3 million in 2018, $31.2 million in 2017, and $15.4 million in 2016. We may not be successful in entering into collaborations, strategic alliances and marketing, distribution or licensing arrangements with other companies or government agencies that result in significant revenue to offset our expenses. Our net losses for the last three fiscal years were $184.7 million in 2018, $183.8 million in 2017, and $280.0 million in 2016.

Conclusion

Forewarned is forearmed. Patient investors and less savvy investors are the prey. Getting wrong-footed in Novavax is a proven money loser.

Novavax has two programs in advanced trials, its RSV programs and its NanoFlu program. Both are of highly dubious value. While Novavax is no longer at immediate risk of delisting because of a <$1.00 price, it is hardly protected over the long term.

Its egregious and repetitive net losses matched against its ineffective clinical programs assure that the specter of delisting will likely haunt it on a recurring basis.

