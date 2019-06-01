The Mystery Of AWP

So far, it seems new management is not improving AWP's performance, indicating it deserves a wider discount than it currently has.

Understanding AWP's management is essential to see if its new managers can improve on old management's poor performance.

The Aberdeen Global Premier Property Fund (AWP) is a medium-sized closed-end fund with $576.5 million in net assets and an attractive 10% yield. While the fund is levered, the fund is currently only levering 3% of the portfolio, indicating a lack of aggressiveness.

The fund's expenses are modest for a CEF: 1.18% total fees, which are less than the 1.67% average according to data compiled by CEF Insider. Distributions have remained constant since increasing in 2011, and the fund's 10-year CAGR is 13.2% on a total price return basis (10.2% on NAV), which is close to the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR), which has enjoyed a 14.4% total return over the same period.

Despite the double-digit annualized return, AWP suffered in recent years due to mismanagement at Alpine Funds, the fund's old management, which meant annualized returns for the five years before Alpine sold the fund to its current managers, Aberdeen Asset Management, was a disgraceful 4.5% (RWR returned 6.5% over the same period; the S&P 500 returned 12.5%).

The question investors need to answer is exactly how much better is AWP's new management team to the old, and can it improve AWP's performance. This article will attempt to answer that question, but, as you will soon see, that question is harder to answer than it should be.

Track Record

On August 23, 2017, I warned readers to avoid AWP for several reasons. Since then, AWP has underperformed both a REIT index fund and an S&P 500 index fund, although its underperformance relative to REITs is marginal:

In November 2018, I warned again that the fund, although in a better position thanks to Alpine no longer at the helm, had still underperformed by several metrics and that the dividend was endangered.

Dividend Safety

While we have not seen a dividend cut since then, I am worried that AWP's total NAV return since the start of 2018, when Aberdeen took over the fund, is flat, far worse than the REIT index fund:

As a REIT fund, AWP's returns are the product of both trading REITs and income, so tracking NII to cover dividends is unhelpful. However, the flat total return NAV since the start of 2018 does indicate that AWP is able to sustain payouts without eroding NAV, which would indicate that the fund is not in immediate danger of cutting distributions. With a 10% payout, that is no small feat.

No Real Return

At the same time, investors should be worried that the fund is not actually making them any money, at least on a NAV basis. With a 0% return over the last 17 months, Aberdeen has demonstrated that, even if it is a better management team than Alpine, it is not good enough to give investors a profit. What it is essentially giving them is a stable income stream, but higher returns can easily be achieved elsewhere.

Fund Management

Most CEF managers are proud of their team and feature them prominently on their website and marketing materials. Aberdeen is an exception.

AWP's factsheet merely states that the fund is managed by "Global Real Estate Team," and no information on this generically named team is available on Aberdeen's website.

Source: AAMI

When seeking information on who manages funds at Aberdeen on its website, this boilerplate statement is provided instead:

Thought pieces on its website, like this one, are unsigned (Side note: AWP's current annual report, which was filed in April, is still not on AWP's website. This poor management of its client-facing infrastructure does not bode well for the quality of the company or its funds).

Aberdeen clearly does not want investors knowing who it is.

One has to dig deep into AWP's filings and old press releases to discover that its executives are not necessarily the fund's managers. These people are Christian Pittard and Andrea Melia.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pittard got a degree in economics in 1994 from the University of Southampton and is Global Head of Product Development for Aberdeen. Titles can be a bit idiosyncratic in finance, but it is virtually impossible that this is an analyst position.

Andrea Melia, on the other hand, is an accountant and head of fund accounting for Aberdeen, so she is not an analyst either.

Going to the old press release of the merger, we learn that four people (P. Gerald Malone, Martin Gilbert, Nancy Yao Maasbach, and John Sievwright) are trustees of the fund. This is confirmed by more recent filings. I won't go into detail of their background, suffice to say that these people are fund managers and are, as far as I can tell, involved in not only AWP but also Aberdeen's other funds; for instance, it appears that Maasbach is primarily involved with the India Fund (IIF). These four individuals appear to have been involved with Aberdeen for a very long time.

As good as it is to know that Aberdeen's old guard is at the helm of these funds, I still do not know if any of Alpine's analysts crossed over to help these four with these funds. Since these people are also involved in managing several other funds, I suspect it is possible.

Does this matter? While I will tolerate opacity with CEFs at times, in the case of AWP, it is inappropriate. Following the fund's abysmal performance with an abysmal CEF manager, namely Alpine, Aberdeen needs to make it clear to the market that Alpine's team is not still managing the fund. When Aberdeen bought the funds, Alpine explained that Aberdeen Asset Management will manage the funds (see page 49-50), but this does not answer the question of whether any of Alpine's team was hired to work for AAMI to manage this fund. This needs to be addressed before investors consider buying this fund.

Discount to NAV

Just because a fund performs poorly doesn't mean it's not a buy. The weird world of CEFs means that a really bad fund can be worth buying if its discount to NAV falls significantly lower than its average.

This is not the case with AWP.

The fund's current discount of 10.5% is comparable to its 52-week average of 9.9% and is higher than its 10-year average discount of 12.5%. The discount, which subsided a bit following the news of Aberdeen's takeover, has remained a bit smaller than it was in 2016, but about the same as the fund's discount in 2015:

In short, the market has not rewarded AWP for its new Aberdeen management, and it probably will not until Aberdeen is a bit more transparent about what management changes have been made and how this will affect shareholders.

Buybacks

On June 31, 2018, the fund began a share repurchase program. These are very good for CEF investors, as they provide a stop-gap for the fund to ensure discounts don't get too large - and if they do, the repurchases essentially provide free money to the fund, and thus to investors. The 10% repurchasing program was modest but promising.

Unfortunately, however, no repurchases have been made.

Although the 16% discount to NAV in late December was not as low as the 37% discount that AWP enjoyed in 2009, it was the second lowest discount in the last seven years and, I think, an opportunity to make some purchases, but none were made. That leads one to wonder exactly what conditions would be necessary for AWP to repurchase shares and if investors would ever want those conditions to appear.

Current Portfolio Makeup

I have recently been involved in constructing a model for valuing REITs with some people at KPMG, a consulting firm. In that work, one of the things that we quickly worked through was currency exposure and the risks that come with it.

With AWP, there are obvious currency risks that need to be managed, and this could be done by holding significant currencies or currency-related derivatives. According to the fund's last portfolio holdings update, however, a mere 0.07% was held in currencies and there are no derivative holdings (those currency holdings are probably just remaining balances in various bank accounts). As AWP can use leverage if it wants to, the lack of hedging for currency risk is concerning.

As for its holdings themselves, the top 10 held REITs are a very good portfolio:

Source: AAMI

I am currently developing a REIT Score that uses income and balance sheet data to rank REITs, and although it is in beta, the system does rank most of these REITs at the top of the market. AWP's managers are making good choices. One can also appreciate the sector diversification of the fund:

Source: AAMI

There is also a balanced portfolio between America (47%) and foreign holdings, with a decent combination of the portfolio divided between emerging and emerged economies. The challenge, I think, will be more macro driven: will holdings in Japan, Germany, and China be wise in a protracted U.S./China trade war? That ultimately depends on whether you think such a war will benefit one party over the other or whether you think everyone will lose equally.

That ultimately may drive AWP's returns more fundamentally than details about the fund itself. However, because of AWP's opacity and AAMI's failure to deliver better performance than Alpine, I believe this fund is best avoided unless its discount widens to 15% or greater.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.