Lazard's Financial Strength And Growing Dividend Make It A Buy

The company reported solid Q1 2019 earnings, and the stock price increased ~9%. But it has been punished in the recent market downturn and is trading near a 52-week low.

Thesis

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) recently reported solid Q1 2019 earnings, beating on both revenue and earnings per share. The stock responded favorably and increased almost 9% after the earnings release. In addition, the company raised its regular dividend ~7% to $0.47 per share per quarter. However, since then, the stock price has trended down and is now trading at 52-week lows. I believe that the market is missing the strengths of this company despite some near-term headwinds in Europe and market volatility affecting the asset management business at end of 2018.

The stock is significantly undervalued based on both historical price-to-earnings ratio and dividend yield. The long-term P/E ratio is slightly over 15.0, and the stock is currently trading at a multiple of ~8.8. The current regular dividend yield is ~5.6%, almost double that 10-year average of 2.9%. Furthermore, the company has a net cash position, makes conservative use of debt, has a share buyback, and pays an annual special dividend. These characteristics are hardly the signs of a company in distress. I believe that the market will eventually recognize that the company is significantly undervalued. I estimate the stock price has potential to almost double based on reversion to mean valuation alone. Hence, I am a buyer of this stock.

Overview of Lazard

Lazard has a world-class franchise in the Financial Advisory business and is a major player in Asset Management. The Financial Advisory business includes M&A, restructuring, and other corporate financial matters. The Asset Management business is about 80% equities and focuses primarily on institutional clients. I talked about the Lazard's competitive advantages and business model in my earlier article. By geography, Lazard's revenue is about 60% Americas, 30% Europe and Middle East, and 10% Asia Pacific. Revenue is almost evenly divided between Financial Advisory and Asset Management. At the end of Q1 2019, Lazard had roughly $235B in assets under management (AUM), a roughly 9% gain since the end of Q4 2018 due mostly to market action and flattish net inflows.

How Safe Is Lazard's Dividend Anyway?

One concern for Dividend Growth Investors and those seeking income is the safety of the dividend. Dividend cuts such as those recent one from j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) and also the dividend cut from Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) or Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) can detrimentally affect investors relying on income. From this perspective, it pays to conduct some additional analysis of the dividend. Let's examine the dividend from the perspective of payout ratio, cash flow and debt.

I typically like to see the payout ratio at 65% or lower. I use 65% as a threshold since values greater than that can lead to a dividend cut during a recession or when a company experiences earnings volatility. In 2018, the company had earnings of $4.16 per share and paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This gives a payout ratio of 42.3%. This value is much less than 65% and clearly Lazard can afford the existing dividend. But saying that, 2018 was a good year from the perspective of M&A debt restructuring and asset management. The company is now facing some headwinds in Financial Advisory in Europe and AUM is still below the peak in 2018. In fact, in 2019, EPS may be flat or even decline relative to 2018. The current consensus earnings estimates range between a low of $3.55 per share (bearish case) and a high of $4.15 per share (bullish case). Using these numbers, the payout ratio in 2019 is expected to range from ~45% to 53%, which is still well below my desired value.

Lazard's Dividend Payout Ratio

Year Earnings Per Share ($) Dividend Per Share (S) Payout Ratio (%) 2018 $4.16 $1.76 42.3% 2019 (Bearish) $3.55E $1.85 ~53% 2019 (Bullish) $4.15E $1.85 ~45%

Let's take a look at the dividend from the perspective of free cash flow. In 2018, Lazard had $699M in operating cash flow. Note that Lazard requires little capital expenditure for its business except probably for geographic expansion. Most of its business expense is in compensation and technology infrastructure. In 2018, Lazard generated $699M in operating cash flow. The dividend cost the company $360M. It had $46M in capital expenditures. This gives a dividend-to-free cash flow ratio of ~55%, a value that is reasonable and not close to 100%. Even in the face of lower operating cash flows due to lower revenues, the dividend should remain intact.

Lazard's Dividend-to-Free Cash Flow Ratio

Year Operating Cash Flow ($) Capital Expenditures (S) Dividend ($) Ratio (%) 2018 $699 $46 $360 ~55%

What About Lazard's Leverage and Debt Obligations?

From the perspective of debt, Lazard has a conservative position. It had no short-term debt at the end of Q1 2019. Senior debt had increased to $1,759.3M from $1,434.3M at end of Q4 2018. The company issued a $500M of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029. The notes were used to redeem $168M of 4.25% Senior Notes due November 2020 in Q1 2019. Another $82M was redeemed in April 2019. The remainder will be used for corporate purposes or stock buybacks. Although I am generally opposed to using debt to repurchase shares, the current stock price is trading at 52-week lows and the P/E multiple is half of the 10-year average. Furthermore, the company is taking on fairly low interest rate debt to buy back shares that are paying out ~5.6% in dividend yield. This will have a net effect of reducing cash flow requirements. In any case, Lazard's long-term debt is balanced by cash and short-term investments of $2,149.4M, giving the company a net cash position.

Lazard's Cash, Short-Term Investments and Long-Term Debt

Item ($ in thousands) March 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $1,011,353 Deposits with banks and short-term investments $1,138,010 Senior Debt ($1,759,297) Net Cash Position $390,066

Saying that, the company's recent debt issue had a Baa3 credit rating (but with positive outlook) from Moody's, which is the lowest investment-grade rating. But note that this is an improvement over time as Lazard had a non-investment-grade rating from Moody's as recently as 2016. However, S&P Global rated the same bonds as A- with a stable rating, which is three notches higher. S&P Global expects EBITDA to remain flat with leverage to be 1.2-1.4X and interest coverage at 10-11X. But Lazard's next debt maturity is the $400M Senior Notes in 2025. Since Lazard has a capital light business model, it is unlikely that long-term debt will increase significantly between now and 2025. In addition, the company currently has sufficient cash flow to meet its present obligations without cutting the dividend. Interest expense was only $58M in 2018 and will only rise a small amount in 2019 due to the additional long-term debt.

Will Lazard's Dividend Grow?

Lazard initiated a regular dividend in 2005 when the firm went public. Since then, it has increased the regular dividend each year. The company also paid a special (extra) cash dividend at the end of each year since 2012. The current capital allocation strategy is outlined below. The company is targeting a payout ratio between 40% and 50% for the regular dividend. Lazard has raised the dividend $0.03 per share per quarter since 2015. I expect that trend to continue for the near future. Investors should be aware that Lazard is a K-1 issuer for dividends.

Excess capital will likely be used for the special dividend and share repurchases. Lazard has primarily used share repurchases to offset dilution from compensation. But the company has already spent $192M for share repurchases in 2019 buying back 5.2M shares. The company will likely more than offset compensation dilution in 2019. In fact, in the recent earnings call, the CFO stated:

As a result of our repurchase program in the quarter, we have already exceeded our objective of offsetting potential dilution from the 2018 year-end equity grants. Our first quarter diluted weighted average share count declined 8% from a year ago to 121 million shares.

The company may continue this strategy while the stock price remains low. The CFO indicated that:

And last year, as you saw, we took down the special dividend level in lieu of -- in order to augment more of the share, repurchase program and to increase more aggressively the buyback level at these share price levels. And so, I think that's a strategy we've taken on. And I think as we've said, we continue to be -- want to be aggressive in buying back shares over the remainder of the year with our excess cash. And we'll continue to do so.

Lazard's Capital Management (Allocation) Strategy

Lazard's Valuation

Lazard will pay a regular dividend of $1.85 per share in 2019. Since I conventionally focus on dividends and their growth, I applied the Gordon Growth Model using a desired return of 8% and assuming a stable dividend growth rate of 5-6% giving an estimated valuation range of $62-93. I use this dividend growth rate to be conservative and it should meet the estimated growth rate for the next few years. At the closing stock price on May 29, 2019, of $32.16, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 35% and 52% of estimated fair value. This suggests that the stock is undervalued and that there is significant upside to this stock. Notably the stock traded as high as ~$60 in early 2018.

Valuation Based On Gordon Growth Model

Dividend Growth Rate Desired Return 5.0% 5.5% 6.0% 8.0% $62 $74 $93 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 52% 44% 35%

From the perspective of current P/E ratio and expected 2019 EPS of $3.85, the company's current stock price is trading well below fair value. This earnings estimate is the midpoint of the bearish and bullish estimates given above. Assuming a P/E ratio of 15, which is slightly lower than the average over the past 10 years, gives an estimated fair valuation of $58. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 16.0, I obtain valuation between a present fair valuation of $54 and $62. These values are at the lower end of the range obtained from the dividend growth model providing some degree of confidence in the valuation. At the closing stock price on May 28, 2019, of $32.16, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 52% and 60% of estimated fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $54 $58 $62 % of Estimated Fair Value at Current Stock Price 60% 56% 52%

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 16.0 and a projected five-year EPS growth rate of 5%, I obtain an estimated valuation range of $74-85. This suggests that the stock has a fair amount of upside for the next few years.

Estimated Five-Year Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $69 $74 $79

Final Thoughts

Lazard is well-managed company with a global reputation for excellence in the Financial Advisory business. From the perspective of Asset Management, I believe that it is one of the three U.S. asset managers that have competitive advantages. Lazard's 5.6% dividend yield is well covered and is growing. In addition, the company has a favorable capital allocation strategy for investors. From a valuation perspective, the stock is trading at near historical low P/E ratios. Hence, I am a buyer of this stock and added to my position.

