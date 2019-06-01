Ocean Yield Just Became A Good 9-11% Yield Investment

I believe this clarity going forward warrants another look at the company.

The FPSO Dhirubhai-1, as it stands now, may not be chartered by Aker BP for the job outside of Ghana. The company is exploring other options.

This week, the decision regarding the FPSO mentioned in my article published about a month ago was released.

A month ago, I published an article, titled "Ocean Yield's 10% Yield - To Wait Or Not To Wait," where I argued that you most definitely should wait for the news of the FPSO assignment. This week, this news materialized, and the stock market has reacted appropriately. We've also received new information.

With this new information, I believe we finally know enough to make an educated and forward-looking decision about Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF).

Let's go.

Ocean Yield - News Is In

For most information about Ocean Yield, I refer you to my previous article where I cover most of the general information about the company and stock. In short, I believe Ocean Yield to be an excellent Norwegian company with a high, well-covered dividend yield. It has good safeties going forward, committed owners and impressive growth.

However, the company's primary earner, responsible for 1/5 of profits, in the form of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1, has not been chartered following a long-time contract in India which ended in 2018. A potential contract was available outside of Ghana, but Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF), the company looking to fill the contract, has not yet decided on how to do so. The company was under the option to charter the ship. That option expired during the end of March.

On the 28th of May, the company released the following information:

On the 12th of February 2019 Ocean Yield ASA ("Ocean Yield" or "the Company") entered into an option agreement with Aker Energy AS ("Aker Energy") for a long-term bareboat charter of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1. The option period expired on the 1st of May but was extended until the 30th of May 2019. Ocean Yield has today agreed with Aker Energy to further extend the option period until 1st September 2019 against an additional compensation. - (Source: Ocean Yield Press Release, 28th of May 2019)

In short, the company has not yet come to a decision:

Aker Energy is currently evaluating different opportunities for the FPSO at the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block offshore Ghana. As there is uncertainty related to a contract for Dhirubhai-1 with Aker Energy, Ocean Yield is in parallel pursuing other employment opportunities for the FPSO. In that respect, Ocean Yield has entered into an agreement to perform a fully paid Engineering Study for the potential use of the unit on behalf of a non-related independent oil company. - (Source: Ocean Yield Press Release, 28th of May 2019)

We have options for other charters and contracts going forward. There are catalysts for FPSO contracts during 2019, as I specified in my article. Ghana isn't the only job available - only the closest for Ocean Yield, given its ties to Aker BP.

We Have a Worst-Case Scenario

The company also, and more importantly, provided us with a worst-case scenario for if the FPSO cannot be chartered as planned:

When reviewing future dividends of Ocean Yield, the prospects for long-term employment of the FPSO will be taken into consideration. If no satisfactory employment can be firmed up within the end of Q1 2020, an adjustment of the current dividend level of USD 0.191 per share per quarter will be considered. Based on the expected earnings from the existing portfolio of vessels with long term charters and the company's continued growth ambitions, a quarterly dividend of about USD 0.15 per share as from Q1 2020 is currently considered to be an appropriate dividend level until a new employment contract is secured for the FPSO. - (Source: Ocean Yield Press Release, 28th of May 2019)

So, if the company doesn't manage to find new employment, we're looking at a dividend haircut of 21.47%. This is actually substantially less than the FPSO contribution to profits during 2017, and more or less the exact contribution to profits as of 2018 in terms of the FPSO segment.

Given this news, I believe the company has now given us the information required to make a decision. The stock has reacted appropriately.

The new potential yield on the potentially reduced dividend at 0.15/quarter at today's stock price is 9.19%.

Wrapping Up the Thesis

Now we can finally wrap up the thesis here regarding this great company. Ocean Yield, being a company I considered a good investment barring the FPSO uncertainty, now finally presents an appealing investment prospect.

As I wrote in my original article, the company has an acceptable debt, a good growth rate, and beyond-acceptable dividend yield. I find very little reason to put into question the company's expectation of a potential dividend cut, should the FPSO contract fail. To cut the dividend, the amount the vessel contributes seems very appropriate, and I believe that will be the extent of it.

The potential cut and the no-contract is still a worst-case scenario at this point in time. Aker BP has an option extension until September 30th, and the company is already exploring other options as well. A dividend cut may not even materialize, in which case investment at this point would mean an 11% covered dividend yield.

However, I prefer being as conservative as humanly possible. As of today, I consider the dividend cut to materialize later this year. I also don't believe that risk to be fully "priced in", as nothing like a dividend cut is ever "priced in" completely until after the fact.

There's also the continued risk of general macro pressuring the share price further south, meaning that further waiting may be profitable if the high dividend yield is your goal.

However, the goal of clarity being achieved, I now consider Ocean Yield very much investable due to its fundamental strength, ownership, growth history and growth possibilities going forward and long contract backlog.

Please note that the company has two relevant tickers:

OYIEF

Oslo:OCY

For European dividend investors, an investment into the Oslo ticker, OCY, may be prudent as well as from a currency diversification perspective (Norwegian krona). I myself will invest in the Oslo ticker; the stock is currently yielding 11.2% on an annualized basis with the old dividend/annum. Both tickers have quarterly dividend payouts, making the Oslo ticker one of the few Scandinavian companies to offer this.

I intend to open a position of 0.25% of portfolio value in the coming week, with another 0.25% possible allocation if the share price drops further. Ocean Yield is a company I want in my portfolio, and I believe now is the time to consider buying the company. This is not your typical defensive consumer stock, and definitely a stock of inherently higher risk than such defensive investments - size your allocation/s accordingly.

Recommendation

The uncertainty out of the way, and the company providing us with a worst-case scenario of a 21% dividend cut if the FPSO fails to find a new charter, I believe the current stock price presents an appealing avenue for investment into the company. If the FPSO is chartered, this would be a bonus. If it is not, the yield will still be acceptable at today's valuation, and the stock price (because no dividend cut is ever truly "priced in") will recover following that news.

I will update this article or publish an updated thesis should things change and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

