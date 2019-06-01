Lift-Off For Nano One

Today's announcement that Nano One is working with VW is huge. VW aims to convert to BEVs, something not possible without low-cost, cobalt-free, high-performance batteries.

Nano One's process can make most types of lithium battery cathode materials at lower cost with better quality and performance using less costly feedstocks.

For Nano One investors, the hope has been that the company's process would turn out to be a key enabling technology for at-scale transition to electric vehicles.

Nano One for years has worked with industry partners to apply its proprietary, patented process for lithium battery cathode materials - mostly in secret under NDA agreements.

Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF) received C$5 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada to support scale-up of its technology in cooperation with industry partners. As with previous awards from Sustainable Development Technology Canada, this money is a non-repayable grant and is non-dilutive to Nano One shareholders. But this grant isn't the really big news.

For years, Nano One shareholders have watched the company develop its cathode materials process, show the process could make LFP, NCM, NCA and LMNO HV Spinel, and more recently demonstrate coated cathode particles made without a separate coating process step. It has however been pretty much an act of faith for Nano One's outside investors because the company has been working with industry partners under strict confidentiality. Investors could glimpse the technology, dream of how it could revolutionize batteries and fantasize about which major industry players "must" be about to use Nano One's process.

Nano One today, for the first time, publicly announced that VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) is one of its partners. Combine this with the announced grant being for commercial scale-up of Nano One's process and we have a turning point for the company and shareholders. Nano One already has a pilot scale cathode materials plant. The only reason to scale the Nano One process beyond the pilot plant is to use the process for volume battery production.

VW has said it plans to transition its vehicle businesses to mostly BEVs making VW the leader among major carmakers in moving to sustainable transportation. VW has said it plans on having solid state batteries to facilitate this transition, and Nano One has demonstrated HV manganese nickel spinel cathode material - a key ingredient for use in solid state batteries.

For VW, Nano One's HV spinel material would solve a big materials constraint. For a company the size of VW to move to predominantly BEVs would require huge amounts of cobalt if NMC or NCA high-performance batteries are used. So much cobalt in fact that there may not be that much cobalt available. Further, since cobalt supply is concentrated in politically unstable Africa, committing to a BEV strategy dependent on cobalt would put VW at serious risk of supply disruption.

HV spinel is a cobalt-free, high-performance cathode material. The catch is that to achieve good stability and cycle life, HV spinel must be made with very uniform crystal structure, and the cathode particles must be coated. These are precisely the things the Nano One process achieves - and at low cost, with minimum energy use and environmental impact.

Nano One earlier announced its partnership with China's Pulead for making LFP cathode material at scale. This announcement met with limited investor enthusiasm, perhaps because being a China deal, investors have political uncertainty and transparency concerns and perhaps because LFP while hugely important for buses and grid storage is not a "high energy density" cathode material.

Nano One's VW partnership is different. VW is a first-line carmaker and has made the commitment switch to BEVs across the board. VW will need huge volumes of high performance, high energy density, cobalt-free batteries. The announced VW partnership is the "break" Nano One investors have been waiting for.

Nano One's business strategy differs from most companies, and particularly most startups in the battery space and offers investors potentially spectacular returns. Nano One isn't a one-trick pony. The Nano One process works for any cathode material, so the company gets to play no matter which battery technology wins in the end, and it gets to play in all the different battery markets - consumer devices, buses, grid storage, cars, etc. At the same time, Nano One is using a licensing strategy combined with major, non-dilutive financial backing from Canada's government. The result is potentially substantial income streams flowing to comparatively few shareholders. The company's total market cap, at this writing, is just over $60 million.

VW alone using batteries with Nano One processed cathode material could be 10 times or more the scale (and revenue) of the Pulead project. Dan Blondel has said Pulead could yield C$10 million per year in license revenue for Nano One. So we now have visible a path to C$100+ million in annual Nano One licensing revenue.

Oh, one more thing, today's announcement speaks of five partners working to scale up Nano One's process, two of which remain unnamed. Ford (F) of course has said it will partner with VW for electric cars. Could Ford be one of the unnamed partners?

Licensing revenue is very high margin income because the licensor in general doesn't have to produce any product. A hundred million in licensing revenue eventually flowing into what is now a <$70 million market cap company represents a huge upside potential, especially when one considers how nicely the Canadian government backing has limited dilution of company investors.

Valuing Nano One down the road, potentially having $100+ million in licensing revenue, 75% of which would likely reach the bottom line, and using a PE of 20 gives a $1.5 billion market cap potential. Without further dilution of the shares, the price would be a bit north of $23.

This is not some wildly speculative fever dream. We are talking about an announced deal with major players, including VW Group. At least two more yet-to-be disclosed players are already working with Nano One. We are talking about a venture wherein the Canadian government is backstopping Nano One with an additional C$5 million in grants.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNOMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: While the author believes Nano One has a great future ahead, investors are cautioned that this is a very small-cap company and the downside risks are both real and substantial. One should not invest in Nano One any capital one is not prepared to put fully at risk. The author is not qualified as a financial advisor and investors are urged to perform independent due diligence and to consult an investment professional before making any investment in this company.