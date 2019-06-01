Natural Gas Bears In Full Control With No Signs Of Heat And After EIA's Weekly Injection Topped Estimates

Investment Thesis

Expect for selling pressure/downside risk to continue with no signs of heat showing up over at least the next two weeks and triple-digit injection expected in the coming weeks.

Natural gas bears take over after Thursday's EIA build topped consensus estimates

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 114 BCF for the week ending May 24, topping consensus estimates of 101 BCF. The build of 114 BCF for the week ending May 24 is compared to the 95 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year avg. build of 97 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 1,867 BCF vs. 1,711 BCF a year ago and the five-year avg. of 2,124 BCF. That's 156 BCF higher than last year and 257 BCF less than the five-year avg. Figures 1 and 2 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of May 20-24.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Natural gas strip under pressure as heavy selling results in a 6% front-month contract drop in two days in the wake of Thursday's triple-digit build

The front-month July natural gas futures contract gaped down Thursday 2.50%, or 7.7 cents ($0.077), to $2.547. The August contract decreased 7.5 cent ($0.075) to $2.557, while the September contract decreased 7.4 cents ($0.074) to $2.549.

On Friday, the front-month July contract gaped down another 3.53%, or 9.3 cents ($0.093), to $2.454. The August contract decreased 9.7 cent ($0.097) to $2.460, while the September contract decreased 9.9 cents ($0.099) to $2.450.

Figure 3 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month July contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished the last trading day of the month down 3.95% to $21.04.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), was seen lower Friday 11.6% and 8.02% at $20.12 and $15.95, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), was seen higher 12.06% and 7.99% at $141.55 and $27.75, respectively. Figure 4 below is a chart depicting the price trend of DGAZ since February 2019.

Source: Investing.com

Weather pattern over at least the next couple of weeks supports the natural gas bears; no signs of major heat nationally

On the weather front, in the near term (over the next seven days), a split-flow regime is set to take shape across western North America with the northern branch jet stream flow influenced or associated with upper level ridging over western Canada/northwestern U.S. and the southern branch jet stream flow associated with an upper level trough in the vicinity of southern California. Upper level ridging over western Canada/northwestern U.S. is expected to shift eastward into central Canada/north-central U.S. by early next week. Further downstream or just to the east of this upper level feature will be an upper level low/trough over eastern Canada. This upper low will amplify/strengthen and dig southward into the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. This will allow for an active northwest jet flow pattern (several disturbances ejecting from Canada) to set up across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. Meanwhile, to the south, the upper level ridging responsible for the heat across the southeast U.S. will retrogress westward into the south-central U.S. This feature will interact with the upper low over southern California to produce a potentially active southwest return flow baroclinic zone that could play a significant role next week in support of strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall potential (flood/flash flood threat) across the central U.S., particularly from the south-central Plains into the mid-Mississippi Valley region. During this time period, the upper low over California will migrate eastward into the south-central U.S. underneath the upper ridge over the north-central U.S. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 0-5 day (May 31-June 5) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

From a temperature perspective, this means that over the next week, anomalies will have the potential to run well above warmer-than-normal levels across the northwest into the north-central U.S. and warmer-than-normal levels, though closer to seasonable levels, across the Southeast U.S. Meanwhile, cooler than average temperatures will be found across the Southwest U.S. into the Midwest and Northeast U.S. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 0-5 day (May 31-June 5) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

During the beginning parts of the 6-11 day time frame, upper level troughing is expected to develop across the western U.S. in the wake of downstream upper ridging across the north-central U.S. and upper troughing across the southern U.S. The second half of this 6-11 day time frame, the large-scale pattern becomes less amplified and more zonal. The two areas of upper level troughing weakens/dissolves with a strengthening upper level ridge axis centered across eastern Canada. In the wake of the aforementioned upper low over the south-central U.S. will be a subtropical high/heat ridge that develops over Mexico and into Texas. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 9-10 day (June 9-10) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

This suggests that temperature anomalies will run cooler than average across the western U.S. and warmer than average across large part of the eastern half of the country and the southern U.S. during the balance of this period. Cooling demand will mostly be confined across the southern U.S., but overall national CDDs will be held in check along with any heat potential as the zonal pattern will prevent heat ridging from developing and really locking in over the Lower 48. Figure 8 below is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting the 6-11 day (June 6-11) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The 11-15 day period features a continuation of this zonal/semizonal flow pattern that will prevent any heat from emerging across the Lower 48. Forecast models do indicate warming across the western half of the nation, but no signs of heat at this time nationally. Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z CMC depicting the 11-16 day (June 11-16) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

This week's injection report topping estimates combined no signs of heat emerging in the forecast models across the Lower 48 led to momentum selling on Friday. Since Thursday's report, the front-month July futures contract has fallen over 6% or 17 cents to $2.454. Triple-digit injection is expected to continue over the next few weeks at least. Selling pressure/downside risk will continue as long as the lack of heat over the Lower 48 continues. So far it appears that the cooling season will get off to a slow start with no signs of any bona fide or widespread heat showing up in the models through mid-June. My price range will be $2.30-2.70 for the next week for the front-month June futures contract, with UNG trading between $19.00 and $24.00.

Figure 10 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 10: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 11 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 12 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 12: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.