Fastest Marketplace Climbers For May 2019

With 6 new services launched in the month and several exciting developments, we're looking forward to more good stuff in June.

We have a new name at the top of the charts for May revenue growth.

May saw the Marketplace hit new heights both on the year and with some key milestones.

by Daniel Shvartsman

May ended with a bang, though not a good one, as the latest tariff talk knocked markets out of its complacency. Main indices finished down 6% or so for the month, and people smarter than me can guess at where it might go next.

At the risk of sounding complacent, the Seeking Alpha Marketplace continued to climb higher. May marked the platform's strongest month of the year as measured by net monthly recurring revenue (MRR) growth, while customer focused numbers like retention and net promoter score (NPS) also looked strong. We shared some exciting news yesterday, had several other authors hit meaningful milestones, and launched six new services.

Here are our top performers for May. These are ranked by net monthly recurring revenue (MRR) added over the last 28 days to finish May, where net factors in any MRR lost from churn. Monthly recurring revenue is one of the key measurements of a subscription business's success, along with retention. This is a ranking on a gross $$ basis, not percentage growth.

The top of the boards saw a switch, as Jussi Askola nudged ahead of Rida Morwa for most MRR added over the last 4 weeks of May, after neck-and-neck competing. Brad Thomas comes in 3rd, following up on a strong April. Other increasingly familiar names near the top are Eric Basmajian and Quad 7 Capital, who continue their strong 2019 performance.

Newer names that show up include Early Retiree and App Economy Insights, making their first appearance so far this year. I was also surprised to see that this is the first time Donovan Jones is on this list, given the strong performance his IPO focused service has. Perhaps the recent IPO interest pushed it to another notch in May.

Congrats to our authors for another strong month, and thank you to our readers for your support! Click on the links in the table if you want to check out anybody's service, or see the full list of Marketplace offerings here. Wishing you success in June, and hopefully fewer tariff headlines one way or another.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.