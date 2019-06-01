This Is Why Crude Is Falling

WTI is likely to keep falling and therefore shares of USO are likely to keep falling.

The supply and demand balance strongly indicates that oversupply will last for some time to come.

Over the last month, we've seen shares in the United States Oil Fund (USO) fall by nearly 12% in an ever-steepening collapse in price. One week ago, I wrote a piece in which I showed how some fundamentals were indicating that a bearish decline was likely in the cards. In this piece, I will update this analysis with the latest data and fundamental developments to further the case that we are in for further downside in the price of USO.

Fundamentals

When analyzing crude oil, the first place I like to look is the five-year range of overall inventories. This chart captures the supply and demand balance in graphical format and shows the current state of inventories versus historic numbers and gives valuable information as to the state of the market.

Within the United States, we are seeing inventories aggressively climb above the five-year average in a push which has gathered steam over the last few weeks. What is particularly troubling about the build in stocks is that it comes during a period of time in which inventories typically begin drawing due to the beginning of summer driving season which comes in late May. While the market remains in a state of oversupply, the price of crude oil is likely to continue falling. This said, we need to dig into the individual components of supply and demand to determine what is likely to happen in the future for the price of crude oil and the USO ETF.

The supply side of the equation boils down to two things: production and imports. Production has continued to hammer through new highs with the latest EIA weekly statistic coming in at 12.2 million barrels per day.

This growth in production may potentially be lagging in the future due to cutbacks in E&P expenditures and enforced capital discipline; however, according to the STEO and the EIA's annual energy outlook, growth is likely to continue for several more years before leveling out. This said, production remains a bearish factor for crude oil and is likely to stay that way for some time.

The other supply factor - imports - has given a very interesting picture this year with imports being the most substantial variable fueling the rally in price seen this year. Simply said, crude imports have been substantially below historic norms with most weeks of the year below the five-year average.

As I pointed out recently, the reason for the lagging imports largely boils down to OPEC, even though we have seen some level of declines from most of our trading partners compared to last year. PADD-level and country-level imports really show the driver of the weakness in imports seen this year. PADD 2 is mainly Canadian crude coming through pipe, and imports have remained strong to this region.

PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) is primarily waterborne barrels and these imports have been incredibly weak.

Two key OPEC nations have been the leading driver of decreased imports: Saudi Arabia due to cuts and Venezuela due to sanctions.

Considering that imports have been so weak this year and crude inventories have still managed to climb, OPEC is essentially faced with the only logical conclusion it can possibly follow - maintain cuts or face a world of much lower crude prices. Given this harsh reality, we are likely to see cuts remain and imports to the United States lag, potentially providing a bullish catalyst should demand pick up. Now about that demand…

Refining demand has been pretty dismal this year with utilization flirting with five-year lows since February.

There are several reasons and culprits for this decrease in demand, but a recent fundamental development in products leads me to think that demand is going to be lower for longer. Specifically, regional cracks were high across the country for the past several weeks and U.S. refineries didn't supply the market with product. Instead, gasoline stocks were replenished through imports and product stocks are now at the five-year average once again. Here are the charts which tell this story.

Did you notice how gasoline cracks have now fallen from the multi-year highs seen earlier this month? This is because prices got so high in the United States that arbitrage opportunities existed to move barrels from other countries into the United States. Domestic refineries didn't response to price signals (possibly due to a retooling in advance of IMO 2020 as well as ongoing disruptions from flooding) and other barrels satisfied U.S. demand. This is bearish for crude oil because it indicates that the United States refining base is not currently ready/available to increase runs to meet demand.

The final demand source is exports and exports seem to have settled at around 3 million barrels per day.

Exports are dependent on a wide Brent-WTI spread, and a wide Brent-WTI spread is dependent on continued weakness in WTI supply and demand versus global alternatives.

Exports are perhaps the only slightly bullish factor in the crude fundamentals right now and exports simple aren't enough to substantially move the needle in the balance. Going forward, I expect exports to hold steady above 2.5 million barrels per day and slowly grow. Even with consistent and conservative growth, this will not be enough to balance the market.

Roll Yield

Investors in USO have another key factor against them: roll yield. I have covered this extensively in recent articles, but USO's nature exposes it to a phenomenon in the futures market called roll yield. Basically there is a tendency for the price of futures to slowly approach the price of the front-month contract as time progresses. USO follows a methodology, which shifts exposure to the second-month futures contract two weeks or so before expiry across a window of a few days. When the market is in contango (which it is now and has been for 78% of months in the last decade), roll yield will be negative in that positions in later months will decrease in value relative to positions in the front of the curve. Contango indicates that the market is oversupplied and as the fundamentals continue to degrade, we will likely see contango steepen and losses to USO accelerate.

Putting it All Together

Crude oil is fundamentally bearish. Supply is surpassing demand and stocks are rising at a time when they should be falling. This is why price is falling in WTI futures and therefore why price is falling in USO. As long as this oversupply situation remains, we will see prices in WTI futures likely continue to fall. For that reason, I suggest investors maintain short positions or exit any remaining longs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.