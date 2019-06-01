REITs End A Tumultuous May In The Green

Following several weeks of deteriorating trade talks between the US and China, the Trump Administration threw a new curveball with an unexpected escalation in tariffs on Mexican imports.

REITs eked out a gain in May during a tumultuous month that saw the S&P 500 dive 6% on deteriorating trade discussions with two of America’s three biggest trading partners.

Real Estate Weekly Review

On a tumultuous month that saw the S&P 500 (SPY) dive more than 6% and temporarily wipe-out more than $4 trillion in market value, REITs (VNQ) eked out a 0.1% monthly gain as real estate became the best-performing equity sector in 2019. The sudden and unexpected escalation in trade tensions over the last four weeks with two of America's three largest trading partners roiled global financial markets and sent bond yields tumbling. Treasuries rallied, sending the 10-year yield (IEF) to 20-month lows this week, erasing all of the post-2016-election climb, reflecting reduced global growth and inflation expectations.

The S&P 500 ended the week lower by more than 2.5% as crude oil prices plunged more than 9%. For now, the "Goldilocks" economic conditions of low inflation and modest growth that have powered real estate outperformance this year remain intact as domestic economic data - particularly income and labor market data- remains solid, but lingering trade uncertainty has shown early signs of bleeding through outside of Wall Street and into the real economy. With Fed rate cuts back in play, next week's payrolls report will be closely watched for signs of cracks in the labor markets. Given the still-strong negotiating position enjoyed by the US, we think trade disputes will be resolved before doing permanent damage to the economic recovery.

Dragged down by a 4% dive in the homebuilder sector (ITB and XHB), the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, an index that tracks the performance of the broader US housing industry, dipped 2.7% after hitting record highs in early May. The 30-Year mortgage rate dipped below 4% for the first time since January 2018, providing a significant potential stimulus to the single-family housing market, but housing data has been slow to reflect these improved underlying conditions. The domestic-focused Residential REITs (REZ) were the strongest-performing industry sector, while sectors with international exposure were generally the laggards. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) surged more than 12% following better-than-expected earnings results while Zillow (Z), Sleep Number (SNBR), and Equity LifeStyle (ELS) each gained more than 1% on the week.

This week we published Homebuilders: It’s A Buyer’s Market. Homebuilders delivered results that were all across the map in their recent quarter as the plethora of headwinds from the 5 Ls - lending, labor, land, lumber, and legislation - all came to a head in late 2018. Deliveries grew just 2% on a year-over-year basis, the weakest rate of growth since the recovery began in 2012. In 2018, all five of these factors were considerable headwinds, but at least two - lumber and lending - have become significant tailwinds in 2019.

Real Estate Economic Data

Mortgage Rates Dip To 16-Month Lows

The key headwind to single-family housing markets in 2018, mortgage rates have plunged below 4% after peaking just shy of 5% last November. The combination of already-elevated home prices and a relatively sharp rise in mortgage rates exacerbated affordability issues and significantly slowed home sales and home price appreciation. Expected to be a significant stimulus for the single-family markets if broader economic conditions stay relatively static, the effects of the sharp reversal in rates have been evident in the forward-looking housing market data including the MBA Purchase Index, but have yet to be fully reflected in the slower-reacting home sales and price indexes.

Pending Home Sales Disappoint, But Data Improving

Pending Home Sales data missed estimates in April, but the index has shown a clear uptrend since bottoming in December 2018. On a rolling quarter-over-quarter basis, pending home sales have climbed back into positive territory for the first time since late 2017, but remain lower by 2% on a year-over-year basis. As discussed in our homebuilding report, we expect the major housing data releases to begin to reflect the improved single-family housing market conditions by mid-summer, reflecting the steep decline in mortgage rates.

Home Price Appreciation Has Moderated

Home price appreciation also slowed meaningfully in late 2018 and soft conditions will continue to be reflected in this slower-reacting data for several more months at least. The Case-Shiller Index, released on Tuesday, showed that national home prices rose at the slowest rate in nearly seven years at 3.7%. We think that homebuyers appear to have a short window of opportunity where sellers' pricing expectations have trended lower as headlines reflect this "stale" home price data, as we expect pricing to stabilize and perhaps reaccelerate by late 2019 given recent mortgage market conditions.

We find that investors tend to overweight local market conditions and anecdotal evidence of particularly weak or strong real estate conditions, while often overlooking the wealth of available national data. As always, it's important to remind investors that the US housing market is enormously large and heterogeneous and each of the 120 million housing units in the United States is independently affected by a different set of local economic conditions, illustrated by the nearly 15% spread between the best and worst-performing regional markets.

2019 Performance

So far in 2019, REITs remain higher by 16% on a price-return basis while Homebuilders are higher by roughly 22%, bouncing back after their worst year since 2008 for each sector. The S&P 500 is still higher by 10% this year while the Nasdaq is higher by nearly 13%. At 2.14%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 54 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 110 basis points below peak levels of 2018 around 3.25%. Energy prices including crude oil and gasoline have given up their strong YTD gains in recent weeks, but crude oil prices remain higher by 15% this year.

This week, we published Home Depot: Peak Housing? Think Again. While there is clearly short-term uncertainty in an era where a single tweet can roil markets, the next decade looks very bright for Home Depot (NYSE:HD), which is poised to ride the tailwinds of favorable demographics, the aging of the American housing stock, and the potential for increased existing home turnover from efficiencies brought about by real estate technology.

Expectations for home improvement spending have been reset significantly lower, even as the housing outlook has brightened amid a sharp pullback in mortgage rates. Forward-looking housing market indicators suggest a reacceleration throughout 2019, which we think should fuel continued strength in remodeling and home maintenance spending.

Bottom Line: REITs End May In The Green

In a broad flight-to-safety, the 10-year yield dipped to 20-month lows this week, reflecting expectations of slowing global growth and negligible inflation. Crude oil prices dipped more than 9%. The 30-Year mortgage rate dipped below 4% for the first time since January 2018, providing a significant potential stimulus to the single-family housing market. Home sales and home price data however continues to reflect soft conditions of late 2018. Pending home sales and Case Shiller home prices both missed estimates last month.

Jobs data highlights a busy week of economic data ahead, which will be closely watched by market participants around the world. The US labor markets have defied expectations on the upside for much of the past half-decade, and continued strength in job growth should be expected to strengthen the Administration's hand at the negotiating table and improve the outlook for a trade deal with China. On the flip-side, a particularly weak report will very much put Fed rate cuts back in play and may leave the 10-year with a 1-handle by next weekend. Construction spending on Monday, factory orders on Tuesday, and ADP employment data on Wednesday are the other notable releases next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, WSM, Z, SNBR, ELS, PSA, W, WSO, ESS, EXR, SUI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions are available at HoyaCapital.com.