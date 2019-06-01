WD-40: A High Quality Business But Not Buying At The Current Price

WD-40 (WDFC) is a stable, high-quality and low-risk business with a strong moat: brand popularity. Its signature WD-40 multi-use product allows sticky business with its customers and some pricing power. Considering that WDFC operates in a highly saturated industry along with a low but stable revenue growth, buying at the current price ($160) is just too high. Based on the valuation models below, buying at around $110 which is 45% below from its current price seems very reasonable even after using optimistic estimates.

Company Overview

The company sells lubricant products related to rust preventative, penetrant, cleaning and displacing moisture that are used in factories and homes around the world. WDFC is particularly know for its iconic WD-40 multi-use product which comes in the blue and yellow can with the red top. The firm operates under two segments: Maintenance and Home-care & Cleaning.

Business Segment Analysis

1. Maintenance Segment

Some of the products under this segment include: WD-40 multi-use, specialist, Bike, 3 in One and GT 85. The signature WD-40 multi-use product generates majority of the sales for the maintenance segment. On top of that, the maintenance segment accounts for almost 85-90% of revenue on average. So it's fair to consider that a major chunk of WDFC’s revenue is dependent on the WD-40 multi-use product. Maintenance products are sold in North America, Canada, Latin America, EMEA and Asia. They are used by a wide range of end-user segments within industrial and consumer markets. However, it sells the products through domestic/international retailers, industrial distributors and suppliers.

Maintenance sales as a percentage of revenue from each geographic region include: 40% from the Americas region (North America, Canada and Latin America), 35% from EMEA and 15% from Asia.

Lubricants market is highly saturated, and competition within North America and Canada is intense. The firm has been issuing discounts to increase sales in those regions. I believe that growth in N.A. and Canada is expected to remain in low single digits, similar to previous years. With an expected economic slowdown in Europe, revenue from EMEA could soften going forward. However, management is very positive on developing Asian markets due to increasing middle class and Industrialisation in India and China. With this expected increase in demand, management is spending a lot on marketing and advertising. Revenue from these regions grew about 10-11% per year from 2016 to 2018. Thus, It is fair to assume that growth is expected to continue in double digits for the next five years. I have included these growth assumptions in the DCF model below.

Revenue from this segment will be stable in future because there is no near-term competitive threat for the WD-40 product. WDFC possesses a strong competitive advantage through its brand power and trademark/patent on the secret formulation of the signature WD-40 product. I believe this aids the firm to gain some pricing power. As you can see in the margin drivers model below, WDFC has increased product prices slightly in order to offset the impact of raw material prices on its gross margins. Having some pricing power should aid the firm to generate consistent revenue for the maintenance segment going forward.

2. Home-care & Cleaning Segment

The Home-care and cleaning segment sells a variety of lubricants/sprays for toilet bowl cleaners, carpet stain removers, odour eliminator, rug deodorisers, heavy-duty hand cleaner products and mildew stain removers. The products are primarily sold through grocery, wholesale and online retailers. End users are general households, construction and other industrial users. On average, revenue from this segment only constitutes around 10-11% of sales revenue.

As you can see in the revenue model below, home-care & cleaning segment has experienced a revenue decline year over year. This segment’s products don’t have a strong brand recognition within the household sector, considering that there a lot of the other well-established brands such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) , Procter & Gamble (PG), DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) and Clorox (CLX), etc. These incumbent competitors are spending aggressively on promotions and introducing competing products more quickly than WDFC.

On the recent earnings call, the management has said that it expects revenue growth to slightly decline in the US, Canada and Europe regions, and expects to marginally increase or stay flat within Asia. As a result of this, management is not expected to increase spending on the home-care & cleaning segment and it is solely focused on improving maintenance segment's revenue.

Do I trust the management?

Insider Ownership: 1.88%. Very low which is not a good sign. Higher ownership would mean management would put extra effort, as their interests align with that of shareholders.

Recent buys/sells: Net sales of 6,393 or 2.60% of shares. Management might have sold shares because they think they are overvalued.

Large ownership of funds: Largest ownership include the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) which owns 5.87% and Parnassus Core Equity Fund which owns 5.11% of outstanding shares. Fund ownership is quite low based on historical holdings. It could indicate that the stock has not proven to be worthy at its current price.

Glassdoor reviews: Overall good. However, some employees claimed they are underpaid and some of the management team has poor people management skills.

Valuation

Revenue Drivers Model

(Authors revenue drivers model)

Using the assumptions/outlook of its segments from the above business segment analysis, I have used conservative growth figures to project revenue going forward.

What impacts Gross Margins?

(Authors Margin Drivers Model)

Specialty Chemicals (oil) and Can (aluminium): Accounts for 65% of COGS. Volatile, but still historically at low prices. It looks like oil (35% of raw materials cost) has a slight impact on specialty chemical prices because they are not directly indexed to oil prices. On the recent earnings call, management said it should see a slight impact on gross margin for 2019, based on the recent increase in oil prices. For can (aluminium), the price impact on COGS is relatively high compared to oil price changes. Steel & aluminium tariffs could affect gross margins.

Recent oil and aluminium price increases should affect gross margins by 2% in 2019 and 1.20% going forward (conservative estimate), accounting for the geopolitical uncertainty.

Discounts: Management is expected to issue discounts to promote the maintenance segment products in EMEA and Asia. Thus, I have used 10% decline on gross margins for each year going forward.

Miscellaneous Expenses: Based on historic average, I have used 0.10% impact on margins, which I believe is reasonable going forward.

Sales Price Increases: Management is expected to increases prices gradually. Although inflation is expected to remain constant/low across the globe, oil and aluminium price volatility could affect margins. Based on this, I believe management could increase sales price by at least 0.10% per year to offset raw material price increases.

Warehouse/Freight: Freight costs are correlated with oil prices. Also, changes in regulation within the transportation industry and other geopolitical factors could impact margins going forward. Due to this uncertainty, I've used 0.10% impact on gross margins as a conservative estimate going forward.

FX changes: Based on the recent dovish tone from the Fed, the USD should remain constant or decline compared to other major currencies: GBP, EUR, RMB. This should have a positive impact on gross margins going forward.

Overall, gross margin should improve by 0.20%, up until the forecasted period (2023).

What Impacts Operating Margins?

SG&A: Approx 30% of revenue on average, from management guidance/earnings call.

Advertising and Promotion: Expected to be 5.5-6% of sales, from management guidance.

Amortisation of definite-lived intangibles assets: Calculated based on historical average.

DCF Model

(Authors DCF valuation)

I took the data from revenue and margins driver models and inputted into the DCF model. As you can see, the above 3-stage model suggests an intrinsic value of $110, which is 45% less than its current share price.

WACC: To calculate cost of debt, I have used the implied interest rate that I’ve calculated in the full-statement projections tab (refer to supporting docs section). For cost of equity, I have adjusted the 3-year monthly beta (0.2) for increase in expected financial leverage and market volatility going forward. Thus, I have used 0.4 in the CAPM formula (please refer to the WACC Tab in supporting documents). This brings a conservative WACC estimate of 5.7%.

Comparables Analysis

(Author's Last Twelve Months (LTM) comparables analysis)

(Authors 2019 comparables analysis)

Calculated LTM by taking the recent 4 quarters.

FCF is expected to increase in 2019.

Normalised Capex at $12m which I believe is the Capex required to keep the company competitive and ignores one-time large expenditures.

WDFC still looks overvalued compared to its closest competitors: Clorox and Quaker Chemical (KWR), besides generating the lowest FCF yield.

ROIC

I believe the reason why investors are overpaying is because the stock is generating high ROIC YoY, on a adjusted/normalised basis. Refer to ‘supporting documents’ section for further information.

How does the Balance sheet look going forward?

Debt is expected to increase YoY as the firm expands into emerging Asian markets. Overall, balance sheet looks solid. Refer to the supporting documents section below if you would like to know more about how I arrived at each of the balance sheet line items.

Conclusion

WD-40 is a great business with really strong fundamentals. The company possesses a key competitive advantage with its WD-40 multi-use product (patent/formulation secret) which allows sticky business with its customers and some pricing power. However, initiating a position at the current price is just too high and wouldn’t create a reasonable risk-reward scenario. Also, consider that majority of the revenue comes from a single product (WD-40 multi-use product), along with revenue growing in low single digits.

