Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

European elections

The euro was little changed at the $1.12 level for most of the week following European parliamentary elections, which saw some anti-EU and nationalist parties make significant gains - landing about 23% of the seats in parliament - but indicated that pro-EU parties had largely held their ground. While this will inevitably give smaller parties more leverage and the effects may be pronounced on environmental rules, trade liberalization and tech regulation, it won't be a revolution that was expected move markets.

Rare earth threat

China is ready to use rare earths to strike back in the U.S. trade war, the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily warned in a strongly worded commentary, saying, "don't say we didn't warn you." Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements used in everything from high-tech consumer electronics to military equipment. Despite the news, the Trump administration again decided not to label China a currency manipulator, passing up the fifth opportunity to do so in its semi-annual currency report.

Mexico bombshell

President Trump turned the tariff gun on his southern neighbor, saying the U.S. will impose a 5% levy on "all goods coming into our country from Mexico" from June 10, which will "gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied." The shock tweet sent investors into safe haven assets on Friday, with gold climbing back above $1300/ounce and stocks tumbling once again. The fate of the updated USMCA trade deal was also thrown into question, making it unlikely that the new version of NAFTA will be ratified this year.

10-year Treasury yield heads to 2%

With risk aversion increasing globally, bonds are rallying. At the beginning of May, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was about 2.55%, but it's now hovering around the 2.17% level, marking an almost 40 bps move downward this month alone. Some analysts have also increased bets that the Fed will cut U.S. interest rates not once but twice this year, countering concerns about slowing global growth that have been inflamed by the worsening U.S.-China trade war.

New Iranian risks

Escalating the battle over the fate of the Iran nuclear accord, the Trump administration warned European allies that its vehicle to sustain trade with Tehran, and anyone associated with it, could be barred from the U.S. financial system if it goes into effect. Germany, France and the U.K. created Instex in January to allow companies to trade with Iran without the use of U.S. dollars or American banks - thus allowing them to get around wide-ranging U.S. sanctions.

Renault decides on Fiat merger talks

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) delivered a non-binding letter to the Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) board proposing a combination of their respective businesses as a 50/50 merger, creating the world's third-biggest automaker that would "sell approximately 8.7M vehicles annually." There would be no plant closures as a result of the tie-up, while the deal would provide an opportunity to lead in the development of electric and autonomous vehicles. An open question is whether Fiat would ultimately join the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance.

J&J in court for opioid case

The showdown began between Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and the state of Oklahoma, which is seeking billions of dollars from the company for the opioid crisis. Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) avoided trial after agreeing to pay $85M but denied "any wrongdoing," while OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma resolved claims in March for $270M. Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter has accused the three drugmakers of carrying out deceptive marking campaigns that downplayed opioids' addictive risks while overstating their benefits.

Qualcomm antitrust ruling

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) asked Federal Judge Lucy Koh not to enforce her decision that it illegally squeezed out rivals in the smartphone chip market as it plans to file an appeal that could take more than a year to wind through the courts. The ruling would force it to rework its license deals by "radically restructuring" its business in a way that would be impossible to unwind if it wins on appeal. Qualcomm argues that Koh excluded evidence after a March 2018 cutoff date - including the fact that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) dropped Qualcomm in favor of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) - and said that the FTC's theory in the lawsuit was unprecedented in antitrust law.

Billion-dollar loss

It's not too often that a company reports a billion-dollar quarterly loss, but Uber (NYSE:UBER) did just that on Thursday, and still saw its shares rise 2% in after-market trading. "Our story is simple. We're the global player," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told analysts on a call following the first earnings release since its IPO. "Our job is to grow fast at scale and more efficiently for a long, long time." A statement that Uber will cut back on customer promotions and that marketing expenses as a proportion of revenue should decline soon was also well-received.

Down to Georgia

WarnerMedia (NYSE:T), Sony Pictures (NYSE:SNE) and NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) joined a growing number of major studios - including Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - which are threatening to pull their productions out of Georgia should the state's fetal heartbeat bill go into effect. Known as the Hollywood of the South or Y'allywood, Georgia in recent years has become the country's third-largest production hub after Los Angeles and New York, thanks to tax credits of up to 30% it offers to movie and TV production companies. In 2018, the state reported some 92,000 jobs and an economic impact of more than $9B from film productions there.