Dividend Champions For June 2019

84 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 7.94% over their previous payouts.

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions list covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided "as is" with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

The Dividend Champions universe has increased to 884 companies. The average dividend streak remains steady at 14.2 years. The average yield has jumped to 3.05% from 2.80% the previous month.

Additions to Challengers: People's Utah Bancorp (PUB), Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX), USD Partners LP (USDP), Franklin Financial Services, Inc. (FRAF), Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB), and Constellation Brands, Inc. A (STZ).

Promotions

CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR), Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), IDEX Corp. (IEX), Lennox International Inc. (LII), Marriott International Inc. (MAR), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT), Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), and Domtar Corp. (UFS) have been promoted to Contender.

Expeditors International (EXPD) and Southside Bancshares (SBSI) have been promoted to Champion.

Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) is now a Dividend King.

Deletions

None!

Other

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX:CSVI) has completed a 2 for 1 split.

Union Bankshares Corp. has changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. and now trades under the ticker AUB.

One Year In

It's hard to believe that a year has passed since I began updating the Dividend Champions list. At first, it was a daunting task - it took me a full weekend to put together the first update. There were myriad challenges - sourcing accurate, up-to-date data; formatting the data to conform to the spreadsheet (it's a lot more than just copy and paste); verifying dividend increases; and updating streaks (made harder by companies with multiple increases and foreign currencies).

Since then, the Dividend Champions list has come a long way. The layout of the sheet was reorganized, with historical data moved into a separate sheet. The Watchlist feature was updated to automatically populate data. New metrics were added, including "Recessions survived," Return on Assets, and averages by sector. Recently, I have also begun producing a weekly update with dividend increases and upcoming Ex-div and Pay Dates for companies on the list.

Thank you to everyone for reading and supporting me. Your words of encouragement, ideas for improvement, and pointing out of the occasional errors have helped make the Dividend Champions list what it is today. I'm hopeful that with your support, the Dividend Champions list will continue growing and improving for many years to come.

How you can help

Errors? Let me know! I don't have time to manually verify every piece of data presented in this list. If you run across something that is clearly wrong, let me know in the comments or send me a message and I will do my best to get it fixed.

Suggestions? I am always open to your ideas on how the list can be improved.

Spread the word. There may still be people who used to follow David Fish and are unaware that this list is still being produced. Let them know!

