Target: Strong Growth, 3.2% Yield And An Upcoming Dividend Increase

Much has been said about the so-called retail apocalypse, but not all brick and mortar retailers are created equal. Target (TGT) has adapted to the new retail environment, through new store concepts and a growing e-commerce business. As a result, Target continues to outperform the broader brick-and-mortar retail industry.

The near-term and long-term outlooks remain strong for Target. This is why we believe that Target should be able to grow its earnings per share meaningfully over the next several years. It should also continue growing its dividend, as it has for the past 47 consecutive years. Target is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of 57 stocks in the S&P 500 Index with 25+ years of annual dividend increases. You can see all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

The attractive 3.2% dividend yield, combined with an inexpensive valuation and future earnings growth, should result in attractive total returns for long-term oriented investors.

Business Overview

Target is a brick and mortar retailer that operates big box stores, where the company sells items such as general merchandise and food products. Target was founded more than 100 years ago, in 1902, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Target is trading with a market capitalization of $41 billion right now, which makes it one of the larger brick and mortar retailers in the US, although its size is considerably smaller than that of retail giants such as Walmart (WMT).

Target categorizes its product portfolio into five categories, including apparel, home, essentials & beauty, food & beverages, and hardlines. The company thus has a somewhat unique offering, as it combines the sale of items that are usually sold by department stores, such as apparel and beauty, with items that are usually sold at supermarkets, such as food and beverages.

Target has been reporting market share gains in recent quarters, across its portfolio, which has resulted in a performance that was notably better than that of many other brick and mortar focused retailers.

Target is focused on the US market right now, as its expansion plans in Canada failed miserably, which has made management reconsider its international expansion plans. Target's pure US focus means that the company is relatively invulnerable versus currency exchange rate changes, which has been a benefit during the last couple of years, when a strengthening dollar has negatively impacted US companies with a more international focus.

Recent Results Were Much Better Than Most Peers

During the first quarter of 2019, Target continued to deliver strong results, that were even better than what the analyst community had forecasted, for both revenue growth as well as for profitability. Target continued to trend of strong comparable store sales growth rates, which had already been the case in recent quarters before Q1 of 2019.

During the first quarter, Target's comparable store sales rose by 4.8% year over year, with higher traffic (which was up 4.3% year over year) being the main driver of rising sales at existing locations. These increasing comparable store sales are highly valuable for Target, as they do not only benefit the company's top line, but also its profitability. Fixed expenses at each store stay more or less the same every year. This means that rising revenues at each store, which lead to rising gross profits per store, lead to higher operating margins through fixed cost digression, all else equal.

Looking at Target's Q1 income statement, we see the following:

Target was able to grow its sales by 5.1% year over year, primarily through higher comparable store sales, while operating expenses were up only slightly. This was enough to lift Target's operating income by 9% year over year, or close to twice as much as the revenue growth rate.

If Target would have been able to keep gross margins flat year over year, i.e. cost of sales would have risen in line with revenues, operating income would have increased by an even wider amount.

This is not everything, though, Target's earnings-per-share benefited from another effect that allowed for an even higher growth rate:

Thanks to Target's share repurchases, which lower the company's share count continuously, earnings-per-share are growing at a faster pace than the company's net earnings. During the first quarter, Target's earnings-per-share were up more than 15% year over year, which is a highly attractive growth rate. This was possible thanks to a 4% reduction in Target's share count throughout the last twelve months.

All in all, we can say that Target delivered highly compelling results during the first quarter, as more or less all metrics moved into the right direction -- rising comparable store sales, positive operating leverage, and a declining share count allowed for a mid-teens earnings-per-share growth rate. The small reduction in Target's gross margin was the only negative.

With its strong performance during Q1, Target was a clear outlier compared to many other brick and mortar retailers that delivered much weaker results. Neither low-cost retail giant Walmart nor department store companies such as Kohl's (KSS) were able to deliver a comparable store sales growth rate as high as the one that Target has delivered.

Target: Successful Retail Strategy Bodes Well For Tomorrow

This is not a large surprise, though, but rather the result of the implementation of Target's strategy that has been in place for several years.

In 2016 and 2017 Target started to get under pressure, and its share price declined considerably. This was when management decided to execute some changes, which included the opening of new stores with smaller formats, investments into its employees, and the expansion of services such as online shopping, shipping, and deliveries to one's home.

Through measures such as the ones noted above, Target tries to become "America's easiest place to shop", where shopping is no longer going hand in hand with having to move large/heavy/bulky items oneself. The strategy is apparently showing success, as Target's online sales continue to rise at a rapid pace. During the first quarter, Target managed to grow its online sales by 42% year over year, which is higher than Amazon's online retail growth rate (although from a lower base).

Target also continues to expand its product portfolio into directions it deems attractive, e.g. through the creation of new brands that are targeted at the company's key customer groups. Target also rolls out partnerships with existing brands, such as the recent launch of Target's partnership with Vineyard Vines, that has been described as highly successful by Target's executives.

Services such as these, that provide a lot of convenience, are well-regarded by Target's customers, it is thus likely that the further implementation of these strategies, which Target plans for 2019, will continue to drive sales -- both online sales as well as in-store sales -- over the coming years.

Through the impact of operating leverage that was mentioned above, Target should be able to deliver solid operating earnings growth, and even if the rate of share repurchases would decline going forward, earnings-per-share should continue to rise meaningfully during the next couple of years.

Target's management is forecasting earnings-per-share in a range of $5.75 to $6.05 for 2019, which would result in an earnings-per-share growth rate of 9.5% at the midpoint of the guidance range, compared to the $5.39 that Target has earned in 2018. An earnings-per-share growth rate of close to 10% is attractive generally, but it is especially attractive when it comes from a brick-and-mortar retailer, whose peers are struggling to keep their profits from declining in many cases.

In order to be conservative, we assume that Target's earnings-per-share growth rate will level off to some degree beyond 2019, e.g. due to the fact that share repurchases may be scaled back, as they are less effective with Target's shares trading for $80+, compared to the $60s and $70s shares have been trading at several times during the last year.

It is also possible that Target's peers adapt better to the changing retail environment, and that Target is not able to increase its market share as rapidly in future years, compared to the market share gains in recent quarters. We still believe that Target should be able to grow its earnings-per-share at 6%+ in the long run, which is not unattractive at all.

Solid Balance Sheet And Strong Cash Generation Allow For Compelling Cash Returns

Many retailers, especially those that are in troubled water right now, have levered their balance sheets to a significant degree while interest rates were low. The combination of rising interest rates and deteriorating business fundamentals results in a lot of trouble for a lot of these companies. Target, on the other hand, is not leveraged a lot, thus interest rate worries are not a concern for the company.

Per Target's most recent quarterly earnings release, its long-term debt totaled $12.4 billion (including the current portion of long term debt) at the end of Q1. Target's cash position totaled $1.2 billion, for a net debt position of $11.2 billion. Meanwhile, Target's EBITDA totaled $6.7 billion throughout the last twelve months, which results in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7. In other words, roughly one and a half years worth of EBITDA would be enough to fully pay off Target's net debt.

Target's net interest expense totals about $500 million annually (Q1 annualized), which is less than 10% of Target's cash flow from operations during fiscal 2018 ($6.0 billion). Target thus has a healthy balance sheet, which means that it can easily return the majority of its cash flows to its owners or invest them into its stores or e-commerce business, as debt reduction is not necessary.

Over the last year, Target has focused more on share repurchases when it comes to paying its shareholders, but its dividend payments are still attractive as well. At $80 per share, Target's dividend yields 3.2%, which is more than one and a half times as much as the broad market's dividend yield. Target has now made four payments at $0.64 per share, which means that it is likely that the dividend will get raised with the next dividend announcement, the dividend yield could thus see a boost in the near term.

Final Thoughts

Following a bumpy 2016 and 2017, Target has delivered strong results in 2018, and that trend continued in early 2019. Target's strategy is paying off, as Target is forecasting further comps sales growth during the remainder of 2019. The outlook beyond 2019 calls for growth as well, although it is likely that the comps sales growth rate will decline from the mid-single digits to the low single digits in the long run.

Shares are trading for less than 14 times this year's net profits, which is not a high valuation for a company growing its earnings-per-share by ~10% this year. We believe that Target's valuation could expand to 15 times annual net profits over the coming years, which would add about 2% to Target's annual total returns through multiple expansion. Adding in a long-term earnings-per-share growth rate of 6% and Target's dividend yield of 3.2%, we get to a total return estimate of 11%+ annually, which we deem attractive.

Target is thus not only performing much better than most of its peers, but the company is also an attractively valued dividend growth stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.