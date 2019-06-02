Frontier Communications: Dissecting Its Asset Sale

But there are also a few variables involved in the deal. Investors should wait for Frontier's next earnings call to get some answers before making any investment decisions.

Frontier Communications has entered into an agreement to sell its assets and operations in four states for $1.352 billion.

Frontier Communications (FTR) is making headlines again. The telecom stalwart has entered into an agreement with two investors to sell its operations and assets in four states for $1.352 billion in cash. Although this is a positive event for Frontier and its shareholders, there are a few variables attached to the deal as well. I believe investors should wait to get some answers before making any investment-related decisions. Let's take a look.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

The Positives

Let’s start by discussing the specifics of the deal. Frontier serves about 350,000 customers in these four states. These assets generated $619 million in revenue and $46 million in net income and $272 million in adjusted EBITDA during twelve months ended March 31, 2019, and the table attached below should put the size and scale of these assets in perspective.

(Table compiled by author)

Frontier is getting $1.352 billion in cash from the sale of these assets that contributed a little over 7% of its overall revenues – which, I believe is a great deal. Frontier’s shares currently trade at 0.02-times its trailing twelve-month sales but it was somehow able to rake in about 2.2-times the sales of these assets.

Also, the telecom stalwart was strapped for cash and it needed a liquidity injection to furnish its upcoming debt maturities. This asset divestment would free up a substantial amount of cash to keep the company going for the next two to three years at least, and maybe more if its core business shows signs of growth.

(Source: Frontier's Investor Deck, Page 19)

Just a small nugget of information: The $1.352 billion cash payment would be roughly about 7.86% of its overall debt - which amounted to a sizable $17.155 billion at the end of its Q1 FY19. So this would mark a significant reduction in its overall debt and free up cash for its upcoming debt maturities.

With that said, this asset divestment puts to rest speculative discussions around Frontier’s bankruptcy risk for the next year or two. The business as a whole is cash flow positive after all. This development would allow the telecom stalwart to be able to meet its financial obligations and partly use its cash from operations to actually grow its business. This is assuming the board doesn’t distribute cash proceeds as special dividends.

Data by YCharts

Frontier’s asset sale is certainly going to be a relief for its management, board members and shareholders as it would take away the uncertainty around its upcoming debt maturities. But in addition to that, the company as a whole may now be able to allocate its capital expenditures more aggressively and efficiently towards the growth of its remaining assets. This is assuming that Frontier doesn’t slash its capital expenditure going forward now that it has a smaller customer base and a reduced geographical footprint to cater to.

Also, Frontier had reportedly been looking to divest its assets for more than a year now, but it apparently could not get decent enough bids to carry out a divestment. Yours truly had voiced his concern around the same: Was Frontier expecting too much from its assets or were its assets in a terrible state that nobody would buy? Well, this news puts to rest similar speculative discussions, at least when it comes to Frontier's remaining assets.

The Unknowns

But with that said, there are a few unknowns and variables as well. Frontier Communications provided an overview of the deal in its press release, but it lacked specifics that would allow us all to better evaluate the efficacy and viability of this whole development.

For starters, we don’t know the churn rates associated with these assets. It’s unclear at this point in time whether Frontier offloaded bad assets that had a high churn rate or if these assets were posting year-on-year growth and had really low churn rates. Also, how would this deal impact Frontier’s overall churn rate?

This is a very important point. If these assets are experiencing rampant subscriber losses and have a high-churn rate, then it would be in the best interest of Frontier and its shareholders to offload these assets. On the other hand, if these assets are lowering Frontier’s overall churn and are posting growth – financial and/or operational – then letting go of these assets isn't probably the best move.

The fact that Frontier was able to sell these assets for 2.2-times their sales leads me to suggest that these were high-quality assets that were posting growth – financial and/or operational – and sported a low churn rate. But that’s just conjecture, and investors should wait for the company’s conference call for more answers.

Secondly, we don’t know if this is a one-time thing or if Frontier will be divesting more of its assets going forward. This could further reduce the size and scale of its operations, so this is another key variable.

Moreover, we don’t know if Frontier will boost its capital expenditure or not. The divestment would cause its revenue to shrink by about 7% and so its operating cash flows should ideally shrink as well. It will be interesting to see if the telecom stalwart slashes its capital expenditure budget to match its smaller footprint.

If the company’s board and its management is optimistic about their turnaround efforts and feels confident about paying down their upcoming debt maturities, then they might want to maintain or maybe even hike their capital expenditure budgets to ensure that their core business grows going forward.

But that’s just my 2 cents.

The Takeaway

The takeaway here is that Frontier’s announcement to divest its assets is a positive development for the telecom stalwart and its long-standing investors. However, there are a few variables attached to this transaction, and investors might want to wait for the company’s next conference call to get some answers before making any investment-related decisions. Good Luck!

