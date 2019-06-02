Pan American Silver: Recovery In Metal Prices Is The Need Of The Hour

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has recently reported Q1 2019 results, demonstrating Y/Y improvement in revenues. Unfortunately, however, the earnings saw a Y/Y decline primarily due to higher production costs and soft metal prices. But the acquisition of Tahoe Resources (TAHO) during Q1 paves way for production upside during the remainder of fiscal 2019 and helps PAAS to improve its competitive position among peers. If only we could see an end to the lacklustre performance of metal prices (both precious and base metals), then PAAS’s share price could recover at a faster pace. The stock is technically quite attractive at these levels and supports an expectation of suitable growth in the medium to long term.

Figure-1 (Source: Presentation)

PAAS’s Q1 2019 revenues stood at ~$232.6M (Q1 2018: $206.9M). The Y/Y improvement in revenues failed to trickle down on bottom line EPS (adjusted) that shrunk from $0.20/share to $0.05/share. For a company that has recently completed an accretive acquisition of another strong miner (that is, TAHO), the EPS decline might appear to be a problem, but not really. The poor EPS performance was due to higher costs (as in, AISC) and weak metal prices. On that note, PAAS’s silver segment saw Q1 AISC rise from $5.19/oz to $10.83/oz. It’s easy to comprehend the impact on earnings when we see that the average realized silver prices also dropped from $16.78/oz to $15.52/oz, on a Y/Y basis, and a similar situation could be seen for the prices of all metals produced by PAAS (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Q1 results)

What’s more, the current quarter has seen a further decline in metal prices (Figure-3) in the wake of a strong US Dollar (Figure-4). In my view, the depressed metal prices would continue to maintain pressure on PAAS’s share price.

Figure-3 (Source: Infomine)

Figure-4 (Source: Investing.com)

Nevertheless, there is room for improvement in the company’s operational front. PAAS will likely increase its production in the coming quarters. During Q1, it produced ~6.125 Moz (read: a million ounces) of silver and ~80.5 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) of gold. It expects to produce between 26.5 and 27.5 Moz of silver, and between 570 and 620 Koz of gold during FY 2019 (Figure-5).

Figure-5 (Source: Q1 results)

The significant upside in gold production accrues from PAAS’s acquisition of TAHO, which resulted in the addition of two gold mines in PAAS’s portfolio. Moreover, this acquisition has also significantly uplifted its resource potential in terms of silver equivalent ounces (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: Presentation)

This indicates that the stock may witness positive momentum in share prices that will be triggered by enhanced production. Then again, if we could see improvement in metal prices going forward, then that should help expand the company’s operating margins, and consequently improve its earnings.

On a different note, PAAS has recently concluded a 7,200 meter drilling program at its La Colorada mine which is its flagship silver asset in terms of output and production costs (refer to Figure-5). PAAS continues to explore skarn mineralization deposits at the property and expects to issue the first resource estimate towards the end of FY 2019. The drilling activity has shown healthy results (Insert Figure-6= La Colorada drilling summary) to date, and I expect this program to further improve mining dynamics of this mine, going forward (in terms of costs).

Figure-7 (Source: Q1 results)

PAAS also maintains a strong liquidity position. It generated $61M in CFOs (read: cash flow from operations) and reported $121.6M cash at the end of Q1 2019. PAAS will likely increase its CFOs due to enhanced production. Further, the CFOs are also suitable in relation to the company’s total debt of ~$363M and strengthen its liquidity profile, which gives it a compelling valuation among peers (in terms of price/cash flows). Have a look at Figure-8.

Figure-8 (Source: Presentation)

From a technical viewpoint, PAAS is very attractive, trading at the 52-week lows and looks promising to witness a recovery (Figure-9).

Figure-9 (Source: Finviz)

In short, PAAS has a strong operational profile that shows suitable growth potential. The recent acquisition of TAHO has added to its operational strength. The company has a strong liquidity profile in relation to its debt and the share is technically attractive at the current levels. All it needs is the support from metal prices, and I think such support could fuel share price growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.