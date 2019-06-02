Hudbay Minerals: Waterton Is Drowning The Wealth Of Minority Shareholders

Hudbay Minerals (HBM) has recently reported unimpressive Q1 2019 results. The stock continues to tumble in the wake of depressed metal prices. But more than the impact of metal prices, I believe the role of Waterton Global Resource Management (which owns 12%+ of shares in HBM) has been a plight for minority investors. In my view, HBM’s recently speculated plans for disposal of a significant stake in its RM (read: Rosemont) project, which is believed to be a flagship asset of the company, treads on the previous bullish expectations of investors. These factors have landed heavily on the share price which has edged closer to the 52-week lows. Since the disposal plans are not finalized yet, an opt-out may provide strength to the stock. This is so because RM is a very promising project and could turn out to become HBM’s flagship asset in future, and disposal of a significant stake would diminish shareholder value. In my opinion, there are two short-term growth catalysts for HBM. First, a sustained recovery in metal prices, and second, HBM’s opt-out of such disposal plans. Let’s get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining.com)

HBM’s Q1 2019 revenues of $292.3M saw a Y/Y decline of ~25% and were also below expectations by ~$22M. The company’s loss per share of $0.05 also missed earnings expectations by $0.09. The performance decline was due to lower production and sales volumes (copper equivalent production fell by 6% y/y) and landed heavily on HBM’s cash flows. HBM’s CFOs (read: cash flow from operations) declined by $42.2M, to $89.6M. In my view, depressed metal prices (Figure-2) will continue to haunt the company’s Q2 revenues.

Figure-2 (Source: Infomine)

Moreover, Waterton (HBM’s significant shareholder holding 12%+ of shares) continues its attempts to steer the company in its own direction. For a quick brief, Waterton is a PE (read: private equity) firm that claims to specialize in making investments in the metals and mining sector. Earlier this year, Waterton announced contesting 8 nominees to the Board and also expressed its intent to replace HBM’s CEO and Chairman. Later, the firm brought a court case against HBM’s management accusing it of misrepresentations in the information circular for the annual meeting of shareholders. With the conclusion of a recent agreement (between HBM and Waterton) regarding nominees to HBM’s board, the dust finally seemed to have settled between the two parties. But alas, this situation could not last long. It was recently reported by Bloomberg that HBM plans to sell an approximately 30% stake in its RM property, which is a very promising future project and is claimed to be the third largest copper mine in the US. Then again, it was Waterton which had pressed the issue (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: S&P Global)

[Note: For a quick check, have a look at the medium-term (say, over the next five years) copper production profile of HBM (Figure-4), where the green area represents expected production upside once RM becomes operational].

Figure-4 (Source: March Presentation)

In my view, there are a few key consequences of this continued row between the parties. First, a 12% shareholder seems to be dictating the interest of the remaining 88% shareholders. Second, such stubborn demands that are subsequently yielded to by HBM results in the withdrawal of investor confidence in a company whose growth is largely dependent on the timely completion of a promising near-term future project (in this case, the RM project). I’d like to particularly emphasize on this one since HBM’s share price trend shows that the stock was ~1.6 times the current prices when the development of RM was progressing at a suitable pace (Figure-5).

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

But this sudden announcement of tentative disposal plans of a 30% RM stake has increased the uncertainty over the project’s returns and delivered a heavy blow to investors’ confidence, thereby causing significant losses to the minority (or retail) investors. In my view, investors’ hopes from the RM property have in fact been flushed into the toilet, and a bullish investment has now turned into a bearish one. All we need to see now is a resolution of this issue.

In my view, it’d be best if HBM opts against the tentative stake sale, and such an announcement would certainly provide support to the share price. Moreover, the weakness in metal prices (refer to Figure-2) is triggered by a strengthening US dollar. Rest assured all these metals have a promising outlook over the next decade thanks to their use in the EV industry (except gold). Thus, we also need to see a halt in the flight of the US dollar to witness a recovery in metal prices, which would in turn help provide stability to HBM’s prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.