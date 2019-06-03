Yangarra Resources Is Revving Up The Engine

Capital expenditures were accelerated into the first quarter to produce an unusually strong second quarter growth.

Enterprise value is trading at 5x annualized cash flow currently and could be trading at ~3x if new wells are brought online and production is restored.

That 2% production drop in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter will turn into a second-quarter 20% production gain.

Sometimes results take a little digging to determine exactly what happened and why it happened. Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) reported a slight 2% reduction in production for the first quarter. But a third-party outage combined with some shut-in wells to accommodate the completion of other wells artificially held production back in the first quarter when compared to the fourth quarter.

Management actually accelerated the capital budget and was quite active in the first quarter. The acceleration was to take advantage of the lower service pricing while oil prices swooned. Those wells will come online and production will be restored as oil prices rally and remain relatively strong. That is one way to increase rates of return on wells drilled.

All of those issues causing lower production have been resolved so April probably showed the beginning of a significant production increase as more wells came online and other production was restored. That is good news for shareholders that have been getting used to quarterly progress. This company has costs so low that the low fourth quarter prices did not slow company progress at all. Now the cash flow machine will shift into high gear with the increasing oil prices.

Despite the recent oil price volatility, the price of oil remains healthy for this company. Sooner or later the trade war will be resolved. It will likely be resolved without a recession.

Value

Funds flow from operations of nearly C$28 million were still at an annual rate of more than C$100 million. This easily supported the debt load even though oil prices were depressed.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources May 2019, Investor Presentation

Now the enterprise value is less than five times that annualized cash flow. The rise in oil prices will make this stock even more of a bargain. Much of the latest oil price increase will head straight to the bottom line. New wells and restored production will probably bring the enterprise value-to-cash flow ratio to about 3 times. That figure could easily be lower by year end. This company usually manages to grow production by 40% in a year. Currently strong oil prices guide towards a greater cash flow increase.

The current acceleration of the capital budget in the first quarter to take advantage of cheaper costs could materially change that guidance. Management usually touts "all-in" costs in the middle C$20 BOE range. The astounding profitability shown when oil prices were depressed and beginning to rally tends to back up that claim. This company is clearly on the bargain table.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources May 2019, Investor Presentation

Not only are cash production costs rock bottom, but the finding and development costs shown above are less than half the cost of many companies typically followed by the author. That is before taking into account the cheaper Canadian dollar.

Some Cost Comparisons

A United States government study may help illustrate the lower costs of Yangarra even though these are United States dollars which are worth about 25% more than Canadian dollars.

Source: EIA Government Paper 2016

Shown above are the range of costs for the Bakken. The Bakken is probably the nearest competitor to the Cardium in terms of basin location. Yangarra typically reports operating costs in the range of C$10 BOE. That is clearly below the range of costs shown above for the Bakken.

If depreciation is a typical proxy for finding and development costs, much of the industry reports depreciation in the teens to the low twenties per BOE.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Peyto Shareholder Information Slides April 15,2019

Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) is a low cost dry gas producer in Canada. Some of the comparisons shown are to primarily oil producers. Note Diamondback Energy (FANG), a low cost Permian producer that produces mostly oil is shown above. The finding and development costs alone are C$4.45 MCFE. Converting that to oil BOE's would require multiplying by 6. Then the cost becomes C$ 26.60 for finding and development alone.

Yangarra, however has all-in costs in that range of C$26.60. This little company has costs that compare well to some better known and larger industry leaders. The first quarter margin for Yangarra of roughly $1.60 MCF is among the better margins shown in the diagram. That margin will expand considerably now that oil prices are firming.

The bottom line is that this company does not have to drill as much as others in the industry to acquire the same amount of cash flow. The capital budget gains cash flow dollars at a relatively rapid rate. What is interesting is that as the industry continues to improve well results, these costs can still decline.

First Quarter Results

In the meantime, the company made considerable financial progress in the first quarter when compared to the previous year.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Yangarra Resources First Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

This company reports net income margins that rival netback margins of many competitors. This is one of the few companies followed to consistently report profits. The difference between the field operating netback and the sales price shown above is roughly C$10 BOE.

More importantly total costs were about C$27 BOE. Deferred income taxes did help the situation somewhat. But even without the tax benefits, this company reports outstanding low costs consistently. Those kinds of breakeven costs derived from the above figures are rarely seen at the corporate level. Most companies are satisfied with the kind of breakeven shown above when deciding whether or not to drill another well.

Source: Yangarra Resources First Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

Revenue increased in the first quarter primarily due to the increase of production when compared to the previous year. Similarly, annualized first quarter cash flow is already approximately 20% ahead of the 2018 annual cash flow from operations as shown above.

The acceleration of the capital budget to take advantage of soft prices when oil prices dropped in Canada should ensure another significant cash flow jump in the second quarter. That jump is very unusual for Canadian companies. Typically the second quarter is seasonally the weakest growth quarter due to Spring Breakup in Canada. This time around a very busy first quarter provided a launching pad to an usually strong second quarter despite the Spring Breakup considerations.

Even with a projected 2 week turnaround project that will reduce second quarter production, the quarter is still projected to average at least 13,000 BOED. That would be about 20% growth over the first quarter. Plus management is guiding to a cash flow neutral capital budget for the fiscal year. That would be an extremely impressive accomplishment for the growth rate.

Finance

Yangarra Resources is in the Canadian doghouse with many other Canadian oil and gas companies. The profitable rapid production growth should ensure a decent investment return whether or not oil and gas issues return to the market favor. The unusually profitable fourth and first quarters when many companies lost money is another safety factor when considering investing in this company.

Source: Yangarra Resources May 2019, Investor Presentation

Cash flow will rapidly build any time the payback is within one year. Management can hedge the production for the first year to guarantee that payback and then allow the profits part to vary with the market. The numbers above assure a reasonable return on investment even if oil prices sustain an extreme drop. This company will do well when much of the rest of the industry suffers.

As such this may be one of the few buy and hold oil producers available. The oil price fluctuations will cause the stock price to vary. But the rapid growth will provide downside protection during periods of hostile industry conditions.

Risks

Should prices decline below $30 per barrel as they did near the beginning of 2016, then this company simply pays down debt and waits for better prices. This growth company is in good financial condition. The financial leverage is very conservative.

It would take a severe sustained oil price decline to dampen the future of this company.

Should management decide to leverage the company financially more than they have I would have to rethink my investment strategy.

Last, and very important, this company is dependent upon the chairman of the board, the president of the company and some other key officers. Any type of mass turnover or death of a key person could materially change the company fortunes.

