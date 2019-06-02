Treasury Yields Continue To Fall As Trade Wars Ramp Up

By Christopher Diaz, CFA

Yields on global bonds continued to fall this week as concerns over trade issues escalated and recent U.S. economic data disappointed. Chris Diaz, Co-Head of Global Bonds, discusses the potential implications for investors.

Chris Diaz: U.S. Treasury yields continued their decline this week in what was a continuation of an ongoing theme. First is the realization, I think, that people are coming to, that both China and the U.S. are not going to solve their differences in a timely manner, and that the likelihood for further tariffs from the U.S. on Chinese goods, and then ultimately retaliatory measures by the Chinese, is becoming more of the base case, and it certainly seemed as markets were priced for resolution.

Additionally, economic growth in the U.S. has been somewhat weaker than expected. Looking back over the month, retail sales, durable goods - measures of sentiment, particularly in the business sector - are being affected significantly by this trade war. Therefore, expectations for actions by the Federal Reserve, which, only six months ago, we were expecting further rate hikes, now the market is pricing in rate cuts, which certainly represents concerns over the growth outlook, the uncertainty associated with trade, and also, importantly, the inflation outlook.

When we think back to the pivot that the Fed made in December, it was a function of a couple of things, one of which was a weakening growth outlook, but their communication stated they were concerned about inflation expectations. Inflation expectations are generally a pretty good guide to what future inflation looks like, and as those had been falling, it became concerning to the Fed, and stock markets, risk markets were concerned the Fed was going to continue to raise rates. They pivot, they reverse course, suggested they would not be raising rates. And so that really helped support Treasury bonds and helped keep yields low.

So, there has been a rush to what are considered risk-free assets, so those are developed world government bonds. There have been new lows in yields - record lows in yields - made in Europe, particularly in Germany. U.S. 10-year yields are now approaching 2%. So when I look at the landscape implications for investors, one, I would argue that risk markets appear to not be as concerned as government bond markets. If we think back, in December, equity levels were significantly below where they are today; high-yield spreads, investment-grade spreads were considerably wider from where they are today. Yet the outlook in the government bond market, as evidenced by not only the absolute level of yields but also the inversion of the yield curve, where longer-term maturities have lower yields than shorter-term maturities, would indicate that there's real concern about the outlook. Therefore, I would be cautious on investing in riskier assets as this point.

Because the uncertainty still exists, because no resolution for many of these trade issues - and this morning, the U.S. just announced 5% tariffs on all goods coming out of Mexico - and so the escalation globally continues. So I think that an appropriate place to invest at this point, particularly for a bond investor, is in risk-free government bonds.

