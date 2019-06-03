An Update On Bayer After The Monsanto Merger

Bayer is below its 2018 low as the shares underperform other stocks, and it has lost value since its mega merger.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYZF) is a $57.289 billion German company that is a market leader in what they call “life sciences.” Bayer is a pharmaceutical and consumer health company whose trademark Bayer Aspirin is perhaps the most universally known headache medicine. Bayer has many other businesses under its umbrella. On paper, BAYZF shares appear extremely attractive and a compelling company to add to a portfolio. The company trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 8.06 times earnings and pays a 4.66% dividend. However, the price of the shares has dropped steadily like a stone, falling from over $162 per share in June 2015 to its current level at $59.50 on May 31. The shares are at their lowest level since December 2011. To put that in perspective, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), which was under pressure at $275.95 last Friday, has more than doubled since December 2011.

The price action in Bayer reflects the European economy in many ways. Moreover, since the company’s merger with Monsanto, one of their leading products has put the company in a position in which it has enormous liability.

It is now the first anniversary since the name Monsanto disappeared after 117 years following the $66 billion merger with Bayer, and the market cap of BAYZF was under the $56 billion level on May 31.

As the chart shows, on May 31, 2018 the price of BAYZF shares closed at $119.12 per share. On May 31, 2019, they were at $59.50, representing a decline of 50%.

Last year, the SPDR S&P 500 was at $270.94 per share on the final day of May; this year, it is higher.

While the German DAX stock index has declined between May 31, and May 31, 2019, it only moved from 12,604.89 to 11,902.08, or 5.6%, to the downside. BAYZF shares have underperformed the German equity market.

The merger turned out to be a problem for the combined company, and CEO Werner Baumann’s job is in jeopardy after receiving a no-confidence vote from shareholders in April. The performance of BAYZF shares has been nothing short of appalling.

A diversified life science company with tentacles around the globe

BAYZF is a diversified company, as its profile states:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, cosmetics, and self-care solutions in the dermatology, nutritional supplements, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, digestive health, allergy, cold and cough, foot care, and sun protection categories. The Crop Science segment offers chemical and biological crop protection products, improved plant traits, seeds, digital solution, and pest and weed control products, as well as customer service for agriculture. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. The Animal Health segment develops and markets products and solutions for the prevention and treatment of disease in companion and farm animals to veterinarians. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas to develop cancer treatments, and research collaboration agreements with Haplogen GmbH and Kyoto University to identify new drugs candidates for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. The company distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies, supermarket and drugstore chains, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. It has strategic research alliance with Kyoto University to jointly identify new drug targets for the treatment of pulmonary diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Bayer has a massive worldwide business and a franchise in many of its products, aside from aspirin. However, one of those franchises has created substantial legal liability for the firm, and the extent of its exposure continues to weigh on the price of the stock.

Bayer is suffering from liability surrounding one of its products

When Bayer acquired Monsanto last year, one of the most contentious issues in Europe was the genetically modified seed business. The combined company divested from some of those product lines to satisfy European regulators. However, Bayer acquired one of Monsanto’s leading herbicides, Roundup, which is a weedkiller. Cases have been mounting as prolonged exposure to Roundup has been linked to cancer, specifically non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In a case in California, a jury ruled that Bayer must pay Alva and Alberta Pilliod, both of who had used the herbicide, $2 billion in punitive damages and $55 million in compensatory damages as a result of their cancers. In response to the verdict, Bayer said that it has

great sympathy for the couple but the evidence in this case was clear that both have long histories of illnesses known to be substantial risk factors for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), most NHL has no known cause, and there is no reliable scientific evidence to conclude that glyphosate-based herbicides were the ‘but for’ cause of their illnesses as the jury was required to find in this case.

Bayer will appeal the verdict, as it has with others.

I live in Las Vegas and have seen daily commercials by attorneys offering services for anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer who had exposure to Roundup weed killer. It is likely that the verdicts will continue to build up against the company.

The expensive merger and liability over Roundup sent the market cap of BAYZF lower than the $66 billion takeover level over the past year. The trend in the stock remains lower.

Technical support at just under the $50 per share level

If Bayer could create a time machine, I am quite sure management would like to go back in time and take a different route regarding their merger with Monsanto.

The long-term chart shows that BAYZF shares traded to their all-time peak in June 2015 at $162.0971 per share. The shares were at their lowest level since 2011 at the end of May as they fell below the $60 per share level, which was the 2012 low. Technical support now stands at the September 2011 low at $48.55 and the March 2009 bottom at $43.30 per share. In March 2003, BAYZF traded down to a low at $11.25. As jury verdicts mount against the company, payouts could eat away at the company’s market cap like financial cancer. For technicians, the first level of critical technical support now stands at $48.55 per share, which seems inevitable given the current trend in the stock market and the liabilities weighing on Bayer.

The shares remain dangerous at just under $60 even though they are cheap

At just under $60 per share on May 31, the 8.06 P/E ratio on BAYZF and a 4.66% dividend make the company an attractive candidate for investment. The diversified nature of the business and its suite of products have enormous franchise value. Ironically, BAYZF’s problems are coming from health-related issues surrounding the weedkiller, but the company is also on the cutting edge when it comes to the development of new drugs that battle cancer and other diseases. The breakup value of the company is a lot greater than the sum of the parts.

A long position in BAYZF is a contrarian approach given the price trend in the stock. There are no options on the stock offered on US markets. The only way I would consider a contrarian long position would be via a call option with limited risk. It is likely that options are available on the German stock market, but they involve the dollar-euro currency risk for US investors.

On paper, BAYZF shares at their current price level look compelling. However, the trend is your friend in markets, and the legal liability could drive the price of the stock a lot lower, which would allow an investor to capture the franchise value of the company’s products for pennies on the dollar. I will watch the price action in BAYZF shares over the coming months as it appears legal liability will drive it to a level which creates much more investment value than on May 31. Stay tuned.

