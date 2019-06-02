How Not To Trade The Rare Earths Dispute

In one of his lesser known investment manifestos “A Gift to My Children”, Jim Rogers tells his kids that 90% of investors don’t actually read filings. That’s proving to be the case with the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX), which is gaining plenty of attention amid rumors of an imminent ban of rare earths exports to the US from China. The ETF surged after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited a rare earth mining facility, suggesting that a move on rare earths exports was imminent. Volume has exploded higher, about 5.5x average since Xi’s mine visit.

Don't Buy REMX

To spoil the ending, many of the non-Chinese stocks that REMX holds aren’t even rare earths miners, and the Chinese rare earths miners it does hold have no reason to rise on the news of an export ban. investing in REMX is not a good move here. According to the ETF’s holdings, 26.7% of the stocks it owns are Chinese companies, and while they are skyrocketing now amid this ruckus, they have no fundamental reason to do so. What could be happening here is Jim Roger’s assertion that most simply aren’t reading what they’re buying. If China is going to ban exports of rare earths to the US, how could Chinese rare earths mining companies possibly benefit?

The whole thing doesn’t make any sense on the most basic level. Banning exports is the very opposite of protectionism. Protectionism bolsters the domestic industry of whatever imports are being banned. Banning exports can only hurt domestic industries. The reason President Trump imposed tariffs on steel imports for instance was to bolster United States Steel (X) among other things. It didn’t work and the tariffs have been cancelled, but imagine had he banned steel exports from the US. Why would the stock of US Steel go up if exports of steel out of the US were suddenly banned?

If REMX were a commodity trust like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) for example, then it would make sense if it were to appreciate in value. Banning the trade of a certain commodity will lower the supply of that commodity globally, since if it can’t get to the place where it is demanded, production will have to decrease other things being equal. Demand remains the same, so price rises. But REMX is not a commodity trust. It is a collection of mining companies that need to sell the metals they mine. If they can’t do that, their earnings will certainly suffer and their stocks will follow suit, and so will REMX.

Let’s reframe the scenario to expose how backwards this is. Beijing banning the export of rare earths from China to the US is the equivalent of Washington banning rare earths imports to the US from China. The two are economically identical actions. What would have happened to Chinese rare earths mining stocks and the REMX ETF had the Trump Administration announced a ban of rare earths imports on national security grounds? They would have tanked. So why are they climbing now, other than because of investors who aren’t reading what they buy?

No Bullish Case

So where exactly is the bullish case for REMX here? Perhaps one could try to argue that the Chinese government will subsidize the rare earths miners that it is hurting through the export ban. Maybe so. Trump has done something similar in promising subsidies for farmers who are hurt by Chinese retaliatory tariffs. But this is hardly a reason to buy REMX. If there are government subsidies, they won’t exceed earnings that would have been there had the market been left alone in the first place.

One could perhaps also try to argue that China cannot really ban the export of rare earths metals because that would mean banning the export of everything that contains rare earths metals from China, including smartphones and many other electronics manufactured in China. This is not going to happen, but banning direct sales of rare earths to the United States (possible) would still be bearish for Chinese miners all other things being equal.

So what trade should be taken on the rare earths developments? For conservative traders, nothing, because this entire situation is based on political capriciousness and Trump’s next move cannot be predicted. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are still scheduled to meet next month at the G20 summit, tentatively, and it’s anyone’s guess if the rare earths issue will be resolved at that point. Even though a resolution would be fundamentally bullish for Chinese rare earths stocks, the way the sector is behaving now makes the market reaction unpredictable.

No US Rare Earths Miners

Yet, for risk-oriented traders who want to place their bets on a protracted Chinese rare earths export ban, there is a play. If there were a US rare earths mining stock, that would be one play, but unfortunately, Tronox Holdings Plc. (TROX), one of the REMX holdings, doesn’t even mine rare earths. It mines and sells titanium dioxide and zirconium minerals, principally for paint companies and car companies. 70% of its 2018 revenue came from titanium dioxide sales (see previous link), 16% from zircon, 5% from pig iron, and 7.5% from the sale of feedstock for titanium dioxide production. That’s substantially all the company’s sales, so a rare earths export ban from China should fundamentally have little to no effect on the company.

Other non-Chinese mining companies in the REMX ETF have a similar story. Australia’s Iluka Resources for example doesn’t sell any rare earths metals either. Like Tronox, it is almost entirely a titanium dioxide and zircon company. The only relation it has to rare earths is that it is currently conducting a pre-feasability study (page 66) for a rare earths project but this could take years to be accretive to earnings.

Lynas Is a Decent Play, Though

One company that could actually benefit from a Chinese rare earths export ban to the US in the short term is Lynas Corporation (OTCPK:LYSCF). Indeed it already has. The stock has skyrocketed on the rumors of a Chinese ban, and at least this move is conceptually understandable. Lynas bills itself (page vi) as the “only proven miner and processor of rare earth materials outside of China.” Lynas is the second biggest holding for REMX at 8%, but if you are taking the rare earths ban trade, then it would make much more sense to just hold Lynas directly.

Lynas is a risky play here, though, because all the huge gains just made could evaporate very quickly on a resolution between the US and China. On the other hand, if there is no resolution, Lynas could go a lot higher, as it’s been in severe decline since 2011, down over 90% from its all time highs on pretty much a straight trip down from 2011 to 2015. The positives for the stock are principally that it recorded its very first profit of $53M in 2018, and this without any help from a trade war. It is on an expansion path and its output and sales are at records (page 6 previous link). Debt has been halved since 2016 and leverage is a very conservative and manageable 16% of equity.

Lynas not only makes sense from a trade war perspective, as if there is a ban, demand for its rare earths products will skrocket in the United States. There is also a decent fundamental case for the company aside from the trade war, and in terms of technicals, the stock has been trending higher and in recovery for 3 years.

If the rare earths spat is resolved between the US and China in the coming weeks or months, Lynas will probably take a significant hit, though a decent strategy for trying to take advantage of the dispute would be to scale in to Lynas slowly over the next few months and buy the dips. Even if the dispute is resolved, Lynas is healthy enough to continue trending higher regardless, over the long term. Traders should also keep in mind, though, that a global recession could also bring this miner down significantly, a risk for all industrial metals stocks and not just rare earths.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.