Retirement Advisor: Reaching Your Destination (Podcast)

Imagine living in the desert, but without the possibility of AC; you’d need to get to a habitable area as quickly as possible. Retirement investing is akin to a journey in the desert, pre-1950.
This brief podcast (4:33) argues that the delusions and imaginings of our media-saturated world blind us to the economic reality, as reported by the Fed, of Americans' lack of retirement preparedness. We need to stay focused on our ultimate destination.