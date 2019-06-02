The decision to slap tariffs on Mexico has everyone from Wall Street to Donald Trump's top trade adviser concerned about the outlook for the president's signature trade deal.

These are the bad times.

I opened a May 23 post with those five words and they seem even more apt now than they did a week ago.

The linked post documented the fallout in Chinese markets from allegedly imminent US action against a bevy of surveillance companies including Hikvision and Dahua. Initial and subsequent reporting suggested the US would cite concerns about the role of China's surveillance industry in alleged human rights abuses in the northwest region of Xinjiang. In other words, it seems likely that at some point in the near future, the US will point to the plight of the Uighurs as a justification for a crackdown on more key companies in China. The mechanism used to punish those companies would be similar to the Huawei blacklisting. In addition to blanket coverage of this on my site, I wrote a simple primer on the situation for this platform here.

The problem with this for market participants is obvious. There is seemingly no longer a distinction between US economic/trade policy and the rest of the administration's agenda. The Huawei ban was couched in national security terms, but the goal is clearly to extract trade concessions from China. The proposed action against Chinese surveillance companies will apparently be justified, at least in part, by human rights concerns, but, again, it is obvious that one goal of the prospective move is to secure the upper hand in the trade war.

If the rout in semis (SOXX) following the Huawei ban (see visual) wasn't enough to convince you of the dangers inherent in blurring the line between economic policy and national security, you're probably closer to being a believer after Friday's action.

(Heisenberg)

On Thursday evening, the market learned that when the lines are blurred as described above, it creates a two-way street. That is, when national security measures can be wielded to extract trade concessions, trade measures can be likewise utilized to advance unrelated agenda items.

As you're undoubtedly aware, the Trump administration (over the objections of top trade negotiator Bob Lighthizer and against the advice of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin) decided to slap across-the-board tariffs on Mexico, starting at 5% from June 10 and ratcheting higher at regular intervals up to 25% in October. The goal of these measures is to stem the flow of illegal immigrants into the US.

Say what you will about the relative merits of that approach, but the fact is Lighthizer (a trade hawk) opposed it on the grounds that the tariffs would imperil the ratification of the USMCA. That's a deal Bob knows something about, considering he helped negotiate it, and is in the process of working with Nancy Pelosi to push it through Congress.

If you don't believe Bob (which, again, you should, because if you don't trust Lighthizer's opinion on the USMCA, then it's not clear whose opinion you would prefer instead), you could simply ask every, single analyst on Wall Street, every commentator who weighed in on Friday and, of course, Mexico itself (there are direct quotes from a bevy of analysts, experts and Mexican officials here).

The market was not pleased with the latest tariff news, for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that, as detailed above, the read-through for the future of US trade policy isn't market-friendly. The tariffs on Mexico prove the administration will hit America's trade partners with levies to advance agenda items that are, at best, only tangentially related to the US economy. Perhaps just as importantly, the new duties also prove that striking a trade deal with the administration is no panacea - a deal does not necessarily shield a country from the unilateral imposition of additional tariffs.

"We do not doubt the credibility of the tariff threat, but the use of tariffs to push for a solution to the immigration issue is a strong but slightly unorthodox option in some ways," SocGen wrote, in a note dated Friday, adding that "on the US side, it sets a precedent for geopolitical or social negotiations, with a possible adverse impact on the credibility of its international and economic relations and negotiations, including trade deals with other countries."

The S&P (SPY) logged its fourth daily loss of 1% or more in May as a direct result of the latest tariff escalation. This week marked the index's fourth consecutive weekly decline.

(Heisenberg)

10-year US yields (TLT) plunged by a remarkable 18bp on the week, and 2-year yields fell an astounding 22bp, for the biggest weekly decline since the crisis years.

Underscoring just how serious the Mexico tariffs are in terms of clouding the outlook, both JPMorgan and Barclays were out Friday calling for Fed cuts in September, if not sooner. Both banks cited the duties on America's southern neighbor in their notes. "The expansion of tariffs to Mexico after already negotiating a revised USMCA to replace NAFTA represents an important development since trade restrictions are now becoming multilateral in nature," Barclays wrote, on the way to predicting a 50bp Fed cut in September.

When it was all said and done, last month was the second-worst May for US stocks since the 1960s. Considering everything that went on, it could have been far worse.

Unfortunately, the Mexico tariffs suggest things will in fact deteriorate further, barring some kind of quick resolution or else an indication that tensions between Washington and Beijing will soon abate. On that latter point, there are no such indications.

China is set to lay out its stance on the situation in an event scheduled for Sunday, but concurrent with the announcement of that press conference was news that Beijing is opening an investigation into FedEx (FDX). The company, whose shares have suffered mightily over the course of the trade conflict (see the visual below), is the first to be targeted by China for a newly-announced "unreliable entities list", a mechanism clearly aimed at blacklisting foreign companies complicit in the US effort to undermine Huawei.

(Heisenberg)

Beijing unveiled plans for the entities list on Friday morning. Barely 24 hours later, FedEx was on it - or at least it seems that way. The move against FedEx is related to Huawei's allegations (detailed by Reuters on Monday) that packages were diverted without the company's permission.

Simply put: This is spiraling out of control. There's no other way to describe it.

It's always possible to put a relatively positive spin on things by simply gaming out the mechanical impact of the various protectionist measures at the 30,000-foot level. For instance, here's a table from Goldman which shows the projected hit to S&P 500 bottom lines under the various tariff rates on Mexico:

(Goldman)

Barclays ran their own quick sensitivity analysis, which appears to suggest that the overall impact in a worst-case scenario would be very muted. "Our analysis indicates that an across-the-board 25% tariff on all US imports from Mexico could hurt 2019E earnings by ~1.6% [and] if Mexico responds with a similar tariff on US exports, there could be an additional negative impact of ~1.0%," the bank wrote Friday.

(Barclays)

But, the bank went on to note that while the impact on aggregate earnings is relatively limited, "there is substantial variation across sectors, with Consumer Discretionary and Industrials the most impacted, and the auto industry the most exposed." The visual shows the variation.

That underscores a key takeaway. These tariff discussions always sound relatively benign when you have them at the 30,000-foot level. But that only captures the mechanical, index-level impact and, in the case of the table above from Goldman, the price increase (i.e., the amount consumer prices need to rise) that will allow companies to avoid a hit to the bottom line. Those analytical exercises don't take into account the myriad second-order effects from falling stock prices, wider credit spreads (a concern at a time when the US corporate sector is over-leveraged late in the cycle), the hit to sentiment and the fact that at the individual company level, the situation could be quite dramatic.

For instance, in the worst-case scenario, Deutsche Bank estimates that the EBIT hit from these tariffs will be $3.3bn for Ford (F) and $6.3bn for GM (GM). That's assuming they take the "full, unmitigated impact" from a 25% tariff rate on Mexican imports. Of course, they won't. Rather, they'll pass that cost on to car buyers, and on Deutsche's estimates, the average cost of vehicles sold in the US would jump by ~$1,300.

Here's a list from Goldman that shows Russell 1000 companies who break out their assets in Mexico:

(Goldman)

In the same note that visual is from, Goldman echoes BofA, BNP, SocGen and likely a half-dozen other banks in warning that this could seriously imperil the passage of the USMCA.

"To the extent tariffs on imports from Mexico reduce the likelihood of USMCA passage, companies reliant on supply chains in Canada may also suffer," Goldman warns, noting that the bank's economists "believe the implementation of tariffs on Mexico would cause both House Democratic leadership and Mexico to slow their consideration of USMCA, lowering the odds of enactment this year."

In a separate note out Friday, Barclays warns on the read-through for trade more generally. To wit:

"We expect a broader risk-off in markets as the bar for additional tariffs on other trading partners has been arguably lowered. With the use of tariffs to advance immigration policy, despite a recently negotiated trade deal (USMCA), the US move may represent risks to countries that are currently engaged in trade talks with the US but at odds on other policy issues. This, of course, encompasses the existing discussions with China on its technological infringements and industrial policies, but also Europe on agricultural policy and defense spending. The FX market effect of these developments will be to boost safe havens such as the USD and the JPY, and it is a significant negative for economies that are likely to be directly affected by tariffs (e.g., China, Mexico, euro area) but also trade-centric and commodity exporting economies in G10 and EM."

Of course, a stronger dollar and a stronger yen are negative for risk assets - the former tightens financial conditions (and exacerbates the drag on global trade, which depends on USD liquidity), while the latter serves to undermine confidence given JPY's role as the global risk-off bellwether (i.e., the yen's signaling effect is strong).

(Heisenberg)

It's possible that this situation will improve simply because it has to. That is, it's not clear how this setup will be tenable even for another couple of days.

Who knows, maybe China will strike a conciliatory tone during the above-mentioned press conference on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mexican officials have been careful to come across as constructive in their public comments since the announcement of the tariffs.

But it's hard to imagine what China might say to soften the blow considering the shrill rhetoric out of state media and now the investigation into FedEx. At the same time, Mexico will probably at least pretend to take steps to do more to curtail illegal immigration in an effort to convince the Trump administration to delay the planned tariffs.

The problem, though, is that between the escalations with China and the unexpected announcement targeting Mexican imports, investor sentiment may have suffered a fatal blow.

On the bright side, it looks like Jerome Powell will have no choice but to cut rates by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.