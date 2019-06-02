AT&T Can Be Summed Up By The 3 D's

D is for the dividend. AT&T is the kind of stock that will let you sleep comfortably at night knowing each year your effective yield gets bigger.

AT&T (NYSE: T) has spent the last five years trying to transform itself, from a wireless and wireline operator to a diversified media company. At present, AT&T operates a mobility business, an entertainment business, a media business, international operations, and an advertising arm. Investors are likely first attracted to AT&T because of its solid yield. However, there is much more going on here than just a nice payout. In fact, the future of AT&T comes down to three D’s – debt, dollars, and its dividend.

The $180 billion mountain

It’s no secret that transforming AT&T meant taking on significant debt. The acquisition of DirecTV in 2014, required paying about $28.50 for each DirecTV share. AT&T’s next step was to acquire Time Warner in 2018, where it paid $53.75 per share in cash, taking on over $40 billion in debt. After the Time Warner merger, AT&T announced it now has “$180.4 billion in net debt.” A company with a mountain of debt, paying a big dividend, is going to get a lot of scrutiny.

The good news for investors is AT&T knows that the market wants updates on its balance sheet. Management is laser-focused on debt retirement and is aggressively moving to solidify the company’s balance sheet. The CEO of AT&T, Randall Stephenson, uses a significant portion of his time on the company’s earnings conference call to address debt retirement. The company is looking at all avenues to raise cash. In the last quarter, Stephenson said by selling stakes in Hulu and Hudson Yards, the company netted about $3.6 billion in cash.

The company’s priority is clear from its use of first quarter free cash flow. Stephenson said, “This quarter, we generated free cash flow of $5.9 billion and brought our net debt down by $2.3 billion.” What surprised me the most from the company’s last conference call was the following:

“Paying down the $40 billion in debt we took on to acquire Time Warner…” - “We are on target to retire 75% of that by year-end.”

If we take a moment to digest that statement, AT&T is saying it expects to repay $30 billion of the $40 billion it borrowed by the end of 2019. Though the company’s acquisitions have diversified it away from primarily being a wireless play, it’s worth noting that more than 39% of AT&T’s revenue still comes from wireless. In addition, the Wireless business carries the highest EBITDA margin of its business units aside from the advertising business.

When the core of your operations carries a significant margin, it’s not hard to believe the company can work on debt retirement with the best of them. The addition of Warner Media has the opportunity to generate better overall margins for AT&T in the future as well. As of the last quarter, Warner Media represented a little under 19% of total revenue. That being said, Warner Media also carried an EBITDA margin that was nearly 4% higher than the Entertainment division.

Many companies give lip service to paying down debt. AT&T puts this focus front-and-center on each conference call and earnings release.

Show me the money

If Debt is the first D, then Dollar (aka. cash flow) has to be the second D. If AT&T took on billions in debt and didn’t generate significant free cash flow, I wouldn’t bother writing this article. However, AT&T not only generates a significant amount of core free cash flow, but it is growing its operating cash flow as well. In fact, in the last three months, AT&T’s core operating cash flow was up nearly 7% versus a year ago.

Until AT&T laps the Time Warner acquisition, the company’s revenue will be skewed. However, if we look at free cash flow, investors can get a sense of how well the company is really doing. Investors can track is core free cash flow performance over the last few years and see the improvement.

In the first quarter of 2017, AT&T generated $0.10 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue. By 2018, the company increased this free cash flow measure to $0.13. In the first three months of 2019, AT&T generated core free cash flow of $0.14 per $1 of revenue. Since free cash flow is ultimately what pays the dividend, investors can find comfort in these figures.

AT&T is focused on covering its dividend, investing in the business, and using its remaining free cash flow on debt retirement. With increasing effectiveness generating free cash flow, this plan isn’t just lip service.

The all-important dividend

The third D is the dividend and for good reason. At present, investors are being paid about 6.4% annually to hold the shares. As of the most recent quarter, AT&T spent $3.7 billion on dividend payments, which used just under 58% of the company’s core free cash flow.

It makes sense to look at the company’s payout ratio during other periods, to get a sense of if this percentage is normal, and whether it is increasing or decreasing over time. During the first quarter of 2018, AT&T’s core free cash flow payout ratio was 64%. If we go back further to the first quarter of 2017, the ratio sat at nearly 77%. Since AT&T has been raising its dividend during this time frame, it seems clear that the payout ratio is headed in the right direction.

Speaking of raising the dividend, AT&T not only pays a significant yield, but it has been predictably increasing the payout every year.

If there is one hole in the armor of AT&T’s dividend, it is the company’s increases as a percentage are getting smaller and smaller. AT&T’s first quarter dividend payment is $0.01 higher than the prior year. The company then maintains this $0.01 larger payout for a total annual increase of $0.04. However, since the payout moves up by the same dollar amount every year, as the dividend gets bigger, the increase represents a smaller percentage.

Even with this as a known factor, it’s not as though AT&T’s dividend growth will stall anytime soon. If the company maintains its $0.04 annual increase, in ten years the annual increase would still be about 1.7%. In addition, even if AT&T stock stayed flat, a decade from now the effective yield for a buyer today would be 7.6%. Investors who choose to reinvest their dividends would reap and even bigger effective yield.

What are the risks?

There are two obvious risks to AT&T at the present time. First, AT&T plans to roll out a streaming video option that it will give more detail on later in the year. The company’s CEO described the service as “centered on HBO and significantly enhanced by the Warner Bros. library.” There is a risk this service could have trouble gaining traction.

Netflix is already king of the mountain, and Disney wants its Disney+ service to knock the king off its perch. Hulu, which is now controlled by Disney, isn’t looking to sit still and could be a more significant competitor. Amazon Prime Video has been making waves for a while. Other channels from CBS All Access, to an upcoming NBC streaming service, are all vying for attention. Beyond this risk of getting lost in the shuffle, HBO’s own revenue was down almost 7% annually in the last quarter. With its iconic Game of Thrones series ending, this streaming service seems to be coming to market a little late.

The second risk is AT&T’s Latin America division. It’s true that this part of AT&T represented less than 4% of revenue last quarter, but to say it is struggling is an understatement. Latin America revenue declined more than 15%, Video revenue was down more than 20%, and Wireless churn in Mexico was nearly 7%. These are not numbers that suggest a healthy business. However, there are a few bright spots in the figures as well.

Though Latin America video revenue declined, the company’s number of connections was actually flat at over 13 million. In the Wireless business, Service revenue was up more than 9%, and Wireless subscribers increased by more than 13%. As we can see, AT&T seems to be working through what pricing is appropriate. If the company can get the pricing right, this could be a growth business, albeit a small contributor to revenue.

The bottom line

AT&T is taking steps to address two items that directly affect the dividend, debt repayment and cash flow. The good news is with less debt, the company will pay less in interest payments. The company’s core free cash flow per dollar of revenue has been increasing, while the dividend payout ratio has been falling.

With this as a backdrop, the yield of 6.4% seems a safe bet at the present time. When it comes to earnings, analysts are calling for about 2.5% annual EPS growth going forward for the company. On a valuation basis, AT&T shares trade at a forward P/E ratio of less than 9 on 2019 estimates. By 2020, the forward P/E drops to about 8.8.

A 6.4% yield, plus a price increase that tracks EPS growth of 2.5%, means investors could expect annual returns of about 9% per year. This may not sound exciting, but I believe there is upside available. Each year as the dividend is increased, the effective yield of buying today moves higher. In addition, at a single-digit multiple, once the market realizes AT&T isn’t drowning in debt, and that its dividend is in fact safe, the multiple could expand.

The bottom line is AT&T won’t win an award for the fastest growing company or the biggest gainer in the market. However, a significant dividend that grows like clockwork, combined with growth, and the potential for an expanding multiple is a powerful combination. Long-term investors looking for a stock that will let you sleep soundly, and deliver solid returns, look no further than AT&T.

