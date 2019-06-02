Johnson & Johnson - Experiencing Buyer's Remorse

I am long Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) around $142 and I am realizing that I overpaid by at least 10-15 percent. Although I am making short-term trades to reduce my cost-basis and I fully comprehend that in the longer-term I will be able to get out with a decent profit, yet it still does not make up for the fact that I violated a crucial investing lesson. I did my analysis of the company and purchased the shares, but forgot to question myself, is the price right? As I analyze my portfolio now, I realize that I should have purchased it at significantly lower levels.

This analysis is aimed at investors who either made purchases at higher levels or who are thinking about taking fresh positions in J&J. I contend that the investors who have low cost-basis should continue to hold their positions.

When I focused more on the profitability ratios of the company and the sustainable dividend payouts, I became overconfident and reassured that I was selecting a good company at a fair price. As per the Profitability Grade available here on SA, JNJ scores the top point.

Profitability Grade On SA is defined as:

The profitability grade measures the company’s profitability relative to other stocks in its sector. The profitability grade is derived from a comparison of the stock’s profitability metrics, such as Gross Profit Margin, Net Profit Margin, Return on Assets, Return on Equity and Asset Turnover, to those of the other stocks in its sector. The overall profitability grade is derived from a comparison of the aggregate of all the underlying metrics and is therefore not an average of the grades for each underlying metric.

I believed that the company commanded a premium for the strong business franchise and also for the consistent performance over the past many years, and I gave little credence to the future earnings estimates as well as the dividend yield history. Today, as the stock collapses 6 percent on the Oklahoma opioid litigation and is almost 10 percent from my buying price, I am forced to evaluate my thought process.

At a dividend yield of 2.54 percent, I took an unexciting deal given that historically, the stock had been easily available for 3% dividend yields. The dividend history from 2010 till date clearly illustrates that the maximum yield has easily approached 3 percent every single year.

Although I found the forward PE of less than 20 quite reasonable, I failed to account for the external risks in my analysis. Last December, the stock plunged more than 10 percent after a Reuters report that the company knew for decades about the presence of asbestos in its baby powder. Today, it is the Oklahoma litigation news that has cratered the stock.

While I still don’t know how to clearly incorporate any earnings risk that may arise because of the numerous cases that can confront JNJ, I can understand that historical valuations can come in handy at this time. Historical valuations provide an insight into how the investing community has reacted to such adverse developments.

Since 2016, the stock has found investors’ affection around the P-B ratio of 4. Currently, the stock trades at 4.50. If an investor is feeling trapped at higher levels, he can wait till the P-B ratio approaches 4 and then add to his existing position if he can invest more. Fresh positions should definitely be taken around these levels.

JNJ’s historical trend also indicates that a price-to-sales ratio of 4 often attracts investors and results in huge profit-making opportunity.

If you are an investor who is looking to take a fresh position in JNJ, you have the answers right in front of you. You don’t have to jump in right now, and if you can practice patience, then you could easily get very reasonable valuations as well as the comfort of the inflated dividend yield.

Many investors commit the same error as mine. They get enchanted by the company's business and the consistent dividend payouts without checking if they are paying the right price or not. Sometimes when the stock price moves up too fast, then the momentum is mistaken to be a fundamental tailwind. It is only later, when the momentum dies out, that one experiences buyer's remorse.

I don't intend to project that Johnson & Johnson, with all its risks, is a bad investment. It can be a highly profitable investment if one held it for a long time and reinvested the healthy dividend payouts.

Technically as well, the stock is getting closer to its very important support region, where the buyers have generally rushed in on panic selloffs. The JNJ weekly price chart below has been marked to show that the region of $120 can be used by the investors to add positions.

The stock may break the support if the market begins to perceive a high risk to the brand from the constant litigation. Such steep selloffs can sometimes dent the buyers' optimism and open more downside for the stock. A decline below $120 would make the stock lucrative for the long-term GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investors.

The lesson that JNJ has reminded me of, and I hope my readers will also keep in mind, is that even though all of these are great companies, we, as investors, should always be willing to ask whether the valuation offers us sufficient margin of safety and will it bring us the rewards we seek? This is the point I am trying to make with my recent articles on PepsiCo (PEP), Walmart (WMT), and HDFC Bank (HDB).

Hope it helps!

Note: I am looking forward to average my position around $120 if it comes to that. So, please account for any bias that may unintentionally get reflected in the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.