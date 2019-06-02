Here's Why Plains All American's Outlook Is Looking Great

Plains All American has recently posted higher levels of transportation volumes, which will climb further in the coming years as the company brings its Cactus II, Wink-to-Webster and other projects online.

The US is experiencing a slowdown in production growth, but the output from the Permian Basin will likely keep growing. This means Plains All American (PAA) will continue transporting lots of crude oil from this key region. The master limited partnership is bringing major pipelines online to take advantage of the growing oil supplies. I believe PAA's outlook is looking great. The Houston, Texas-based MLP will grow its transportation volumes in the coming quarters which will drive earnings and distributable cash flow growth which should push its units higher.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Plains All American is one of the leading pipeline operators at the Permian Basin, which is the most prolific and lowest-cost shale oil play in the US. The Permian Basin, which spans over Texas and New Mexico, is alone responsible for nearly half of the total US oil production, and it will likely continue to dominate the country's energy landscape in the near future.

The US, however, is currently experiencing a slowdown in production growth. The shale oil drillers who have been rapidly growing output for years are now facing increasing pressure from shareholders to keep spending in check and boost returns. Consequently, a number of oil producers have slashed their capital budgets, reduced drilling activity, and are focusing on generating strong levels of free cash flows instead of aggressively growing production. But even after curtailing their future plans, a number of major Permian Basin operators still intend to grow output by double digits.

For instance, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which is one of the biggest independent oil producers at the Permian Basin, has tapered down its long-term growth forecast, as I've discussed recently in an article. But it still aims to increase Permian Basin volumes by 12% to 17% each year. The oil major Exxon Mobil (XOM), on the other hand, plans to increase drilling activity at the Permian Basin by deploying 55 rigs by the end of 2019, up from 46 currently. The company has projected unconventional oil and gas production of a million boe per day from the Permian Basin by as soon as 2024. Chevron (CVX), which, like Exxon Mobil, has expanded its footprint in the Permian Basin, has also set an ambitious target of growing Permian Basin production to 900,000 boe per day by 2023.

Image: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Drilling Productivity Report. May 2019

The monthly oil production from the Permian Basin is projected to increase to 4.17 million bpd in June from 3.39 million bpd a year earlier and 2.41 million bpd in June-2017, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. I believe we may witness a slowdown in production growth as the independent oil producers like Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy (PE) exercise restraint, but it will be growth nonetheless. This means Plains All American will continue to have abundant quantities of oil to move around.

Plains All American is well prepared to capitalize on the growth of shale oil production from the Permian Basin. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Plains brought the expanded Sunrise Pipeline oil system online, which moved around 300,000 to 350,000 bpd of crude volumes, but it will eventually be able to handle 500,000 bpd of production. That pushed the MLP's total transportation volumes to 6.5 million bpd in the first quarter from 5.33 million bpd a year earlier.

The transportation volumes will climb further as Plains will receive a boost from the startup of the first phase of the Cactus II pipeline by the end of Q3-2019. Cactus II is a 670,000 bpd project, which connects Permian Basin oil producers with Corpus Christi and Ingleside markets in Texas from where oil can be exported and is 65% owned by Plains All American. The line will be placed into full service by Q1-2020.

Image: Plains All American Investor Presentation, May 2019.

Furthermore, Plains is also developing a million barrels per day Wink-to-Webster crude oil and condensate pipeline by partnering with Exxon Mobil and Lotus Midstream. Plains will begin construction work later this year and will bring the project online by H1-2021.

In my view, the company looks well positioned to continue growing its crude oil volumes over the next couple of years, thanks in large part to the Sunrise, Cactus II, and Wink-to-Webster pipelines. The MLP has added around 1.7 million bpd of new takeaway capacity at the Permian Basin since the start of last year, and by the end of this year, it will have more than 2.2 million bpd of capacity, which will climb further as Wink-to-Webster is placed into service.

Plains is also upgrading its existing assets outside of the Permian Basin, including pipeline systems and hub terminals. The company is doing modest expansion work on the 200,000 bpd Cushing, Oklahoma, to Memphis, Tennessee, Diamond pipeline. It is also doing a reversal of the Capline system, which runs from the Gulf Coast to the refineries in the Midwest and will connect with the Diamond pipeline, in order to boost volumes. Furthermore, Plains has sanctioned construction of 2.4 million barrels of new crude oil storage capacity at St. James, Louisiana, which will increase the MLP's total capacity at this crucial market located along the US Gulf Coast to more than 15 million barrels. Furthermore, PAA has formed a joint venture with Delek Logistics (DKL) by selling its 33% stake in Cushing, Oklahoma, to Longview, Texas Red River pipeline system. The two companies will work on expanding the Red River's capacity from 150,000 to 235,000 bpd by H1-2020.

I think Plains will likely meaningfully grow volumes in the coming years, largely due to the increase in its Permian Basin capacity. That puts the company in a great position to meaningfully grow earnings and distributable cash flows. We've already received a glimpse of how this might play out. In its first-quarter results, Plains All American reported 22% increase in transportation volumes led by 32% growth at the Permian Basin which fueled 12% increase in adjusted fee-based earnings (EBITDA) to $583 million. Its total adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flows, which include results from the non-fee based supply and logistics business, increased by 45% and 48% to $862 million and $654 million, or $0.90 per unit, respectively. This positive trend of earnings and DCF growth will likely continue in the future.

Note that Plains achieved its target of bringing the leverage, measured in terms of long-term debt to Adj. EBITDA, down from 5.1x in Q3-2017 to a more comfortable range of 3.5-4.0x in Q4-2018. The company set a new objective of reducing leverage further to the range of 3.0x to 3.5x and ended the first quarter with a leverage of 3.1x. The MLP plans to use the excess proceeds from the supply and logistics business for debt reduction purposes. This, combined with earnings growth, should help Plains meet or exceed the new leverage target.

The company also generates strong levels of distributable cash flows that are well in excess of distributions. In the first quarter, the MLP delivered DCF of $0.90 per unit, which easily covered cash distributions of $0.30 per unit. As a result, the MLP ended the period with a solid coverage ratio of 3.0x. I believe the strong coverage combined with a healthy balance sheet and growing levels of earnings and DCF will lay the foundation for another distribution hike in the near future. As a reminder, Plains announced a 20% increase in distributions to $1.44 per unit (annualized) in April.

Plains All American's units have risen by 16.5% this year, outperforming the MLP industry's benchmark fund ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) which has climbed by 11.8% in the same period. I expect Plains All American's units to continue moving higher as it grows volumes and posts earnings and DCF growth.

Following the year-to-date outperformance, Plains All American is trading at 10.4x EV-to-EBITDA ratio, which makes it more expensive than a number of other pipeline transportation MLPs such as Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) and Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) that are trading at a multiple of less than 7x. Plains offers a distribution yield of 6.17%, which is lower than the MLP peer average of 7.9%, although this might appeal to income-seeking investors since the yield is still considerably higher than the typical yields of other dividend-paying sectors. The average dividend yields of REITs, utilities, and the S&P 500 are 3.64%, 3.32%, and 2.06% respectively. I think Plains All American is a great MLP to consider, but value hunters should wait for a dip before buying its units.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.