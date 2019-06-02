EIA 914 - U.S. Oil Production Jumps, But Finishes Q1 Lower Than 2018 Year-End

Most of the adjustment is explainable via import/export timing in the weekly EIA storage reports. These will eventually self-correct.

Our proxies for US oil production show an increase to 12.1 to 12.2 mb/d for April, while trued-up showed today's production around 12.6 mb/d.

US shale was flat this month as North Dakota rebounded from the weather impact in February.

Most of the increase came from the Gulf of Mexico as February saw GOM production down due to maintenance.

EIA 914 was out on Friday, and US oil production increased 241k b/d in March 2019 to 11.906 mb/d.

The increase came almost entirely from the Gulf of Mexico which was low in February due to maintenance. The breakdown m-o-m is as follows:

GOM +191k b/d

North Dakota +42k b/d (lower in February due to cold weather)

New Mexico +23k b/d (NM part of Permian)

Oklahoma +16k b/d

Colorado -17k b/d

Texas -6k b/d

The production for US shale this month excluding weather factors was up only marginally and much lower than the growth we saw in 2018. This resulted in US oil production to be down slightly from December 2018. This turned out to be in line with our thesis, which is supportive of the global oil supply & demand models going into the rest of the year.

Another interesting thing about the recent data release is that we can use other methods to track just where Lower 48 US oil production is today (roughly speaking, within 100k b/d).

Based on Lower 48 natural gas production data collected by PointLogic, we can get a fairly accurate overlay of where Lower 48 US oil production is headed. By this model, it appears US oil production today is around ~12.1 to ~12.2 mb/d or slightly lower than EIA's weekly model. And the March EIA 914 production data is tracking lower than the weekly estimates now:

Recent US Oil Storage Data

There are also a lot of questions recently surrounding the positive adjustment figures in the weekly US oil storage reports.

If you take the adjustment and add it to the trued-up, you get production volume of ~12.633 mb/d. Now if you look at our NG proxy model, you can see an increase in April followed by a dip.

The trued-up US oil production method has been a good proxy to determine the trend in US oil production, but the differences have grown exceedingly large since October 2018.

It is very likely that US oil production surpassed ~12 mb/d in April, but for it to be implied at ~12.6 mb/d as suggested by the weekly data, we don't see that being the case.

Most of the adjustments in the weekly reports have been explainable by large deviations in our import/export figures versus the reported figures by EIA. It appears to us that EIA is counting vessels that have not unloaded crude yet into storage estimates. This is understandable as this could be counted as oil-in-transit in the survey. This creates understated import figures, but positive adjustments via higher storage. This mechanism normally self-corrects itself over a few weeks as imports that were counted early get recognized later via negative adjustments.

In addition, because the US is now exporting ~3 mb/d of crude on a weekly basis, the timing differences between when the vessels get counted for crude exports and actually depart may vary. Vessels that will be exporting crude out could be counted first, while the draw on storage may come a week or so later resulting in overstated exports.

These variables, in our view, explain why adjustments have been profoundly positive in the last few weeks.

Again, the only reason our storage draw estimates have not materialized is because of very low refinery throughput due to unplanned outages, which should be corrected shortly.

We remain confident that if our US shale production projection of ~13 mb/d for year-end 2019 exit is correct, then US crude storage will fall.

