Diamonds, Spiders And QQQ ETFs Lead The Downside As Bubbles Pop

Reasons for Caution:

Tech stocks continue to get hit by the China trade war. Bank stocks slip as worries about refinancing corporate bonds intensify. The energy sector continues to slump as crude oil declines. Retail stocks continue to clump as costs increase because of the increasing tariffs. Adding to the tariff squeeze is the pending tariffs on Mexico until they secure the U.S. southern border.

“Quantitative tightening” continues as $41 billion of unwinding in May seems to be an undiscussed issue on Wall Street. When the Federal Reserve unwinds its balance sheet, money is drained from the banking system. On May 29, the balance sheet was marked at $3.851 trillion, down $649 billion since the end of September 2017 when quantitative tightening began.

Here’s Today’s Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Diamonds ETF is 14.4% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on Dec. 26 and is 7.8% below its all-time intraday high of $269.28 set on Oct. 3. The all-time closing high is $267.67 also set on Oct. 3. The 2019 high remains at $266.86 set on April 23. Remember that Dec. 26 low was a positive “key reversal” day as the close was above the Dec. 24 high.

Diamonds is below its five-week modified moving average at $257.41 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading falling to 49.62 last week, down from 64.42 on May 24 as the “inflating parabolic bubble” pops. Semiannual and monthly value levels are $243.47 and $240.24, respectively, with weekly, annual and quarterly risky levels at $253.66, $257.94 and $279.04, respectively.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Spiders ETF is 17.8% above its Dec. 26 low of $233.76 and is 6.6% below its all-time intraday high of $294.95 set on May 1. The all-time closing high was set at $294.34 on April 30. Remember that Dec. 26 was a “key reversal” day as the close was above the Dec. 24 high.

Spiders is below its five-week MMA at $283.89 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declining to 63.59 last week, down from 77.76 on May 24. This reading is below 90.00 as its “inflating parabolic bubble” pops. Semiannual and monthly value levels are $266.14 and $258.62, respectively, with weekly, an annual and quarterly risky levels at $283.67, $285.86 and $297.56, respectively.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The QQQ ETF remains in bull market territory 21.3% above its 2018 low of $143.46 on Dec. 24. QQQ is 9.1% below its all-time intraday high of $191.32 set on May 1. The all-time closing high is $191.11 on May 3.

QQQ is below its five-week MMA at $180.98 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading falling to 64.86 last week, down from 78.41 on May 24. QQQ had a reading above 90.00 as an “inflating parabolic bubble” which has popped. Annual, semiannual and monthly value levels are $169.27, $167.53 and $159.08, respectively, with weekly and quarterly risky levels at $182.30 and $194.29, respectively.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

IYT is 13.1% above its 2018 low of $155.24 set on Dec. 24. The ETF is in correction territory 16.2% below its all-time intraday high of $209.43 set on Sept. 14. The closing high of $208.48 was set the same day. The 2019 high of $200.42 was set on April 24.

IYT is below its five-week MMA at $186.86 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declining 48.79 last week, down from 62.95 on May 24. The semiannual value level is $159.63 with monthly, annual and quarterly risky levels at $181.01, $196.35 and $204.78, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

IWM is 15.9% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on Dec. 26 and is in correction territory 15.9% below its all-time intraday high of $173.39 set on Aug. 31. The all-time closing high at $173.02 was set the same day. The 2019 high is $161.11 set on May 6.

IWM is below its five-week MMA at $152.88 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading falling to 49.73 last week, down from 65.07 on May 24. Its 200-week simple moving average is $137.69 with monthly and semiannual pivots at $148.04 and $149.77, respectively, and annual and quarterly risky levels at $157.49 and $166.03, respectively.

How to use my value levels and risky levels:

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on Dec. 31. The original semiannual and annual levels remain in play. The weekly level changes each week; the monthly level was changed at the end of January, February, March, April and May. The quarterly level was changed at the end of March. My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in. To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings:

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share-price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years. The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading and I found that the slow reading worked the best. The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00, with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold. Recently, I noted that stocks tend to peak and decline 10% to 20% and more shortly after a reading rises above 90.00, so I call that an “inflating parabolic bubble” as a bubble always pops. I also call a reading below 10.00 as being “too cheap to ignore.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.