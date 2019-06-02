Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 2

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies which were on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 3 (Ex-Div 6/4)

None

Tuesday June 4 (Ex-Div 6/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Home Depot Inc. (HD) 6/20 1.36 No Change 189.85 2.87% 10 Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 6/14 0.3 No Change 33.43 3.59% 10 Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 6/27 0.62 No Change 66.82 3.71% 16

Wednesday June 5 (Ex-Div 6/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 6/28 0.77 No Change 233.44 1.32% 47 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 6/24 0.26 No Change 57.33 1.81% 51 C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 6/28 0.5 No Change 79.63 2.51% 21 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 6/28 0.5375 CAD No Change 88.59 1.80% 24 Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 6/20 0.9175 No Change 75.18 4.88% 16 Brinker International (EAT) 6/27 0.38 No Change 37.57 4.05% 13 Flowers Foods (FLO) 6/21 0.19 Increase 22.37 3.40% 18 Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 7/1 0.7625 No Change 98.9 3.08% 63 Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 6/21 0.23 No Change 35.56 2.59% 15 Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 7/2 1.03 No Change 127.89 3.22% 47 Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 6/28 0.65 No Change 143.83 1.81% 56 PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 6/28 0.955 Increase 128 2.98% 47 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) 7/1 0.72 No Change 29.27 9.84% 17 Waste Management (WM) 6/21 0.5125 No Change 109.35 1.87% 16

Thursday June 6 (Ex-Div 6/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) 6/25 0.25 No Change 34.37 2.91% 18 Occidental Petroleum (OXY) 7/15 0.78 No Change 49.77 6.27% 15 PPL Corp. (PPL) 7/1 0.4125 No Change 29.76 5.54% 18 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 7/2 0.2875 No Change 31.55 3.65% 20 Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 6/28 0.6 No Change 122.16 1.96% 14 Travelers Companies (TRV) 6/28 0.82 Increase 145.57 2.25% 15 UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 7/1 0.3 No Change 61.74 1.94% 27 VF Corp. (VFC) 6/20 0.51 No Change 81.88 2.49% 46

Friday June 7 (Ex-Div 6/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) 6/28 0.255 No Change 92.99 1.10% 25 Spire Inc. (SR) 7/2 0.5925 No Change 83.32 2.84% 16

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 6/5 0.35 3.65% Atmos Energy (ATO) 6/10 0.525 2.06% American Water Works (AWK) 6/4 0.5 1.77% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 6/5 1.14 3.02% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 6/10 1.19 4.18% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 6/7 0.0925 2.26% Emerson Electric (EMR) 6/10 0.49 3.25% Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 6/10 0.135 1.82% Harris Corp. (HRS) 6/4 0.685 1.46% International Business Machines (IBM) 6/10 1.62 5.10% Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 6/7 0.4 1.22% L3 Technologies Inc. (LLL) 6/4 0.85 1.40% Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 6/4 0.3655 1.83% Moody's Corp. (MCO) 6/10 0.5 1.09% MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 6/10 0.42 1.69% Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 6/7 0.88 2.31% Rollins Inc. (ROL) 6/10 0.105 1.12% Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 6/6 0.31 3.81% Southern Company (SO) 6/6 0.62 4.64% Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 6/10 0.43 2.78% Target Corp. (TGT) 6/10 0.64 3.18% TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) 6/6 0.23 1.83% United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 6/5 0.96 4.13% United Technologies (UTX) 6/10 0.735 2.33% Visa Inc. (V) 6/4 0.25 0.62% Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 6/10 0.87 4.92%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.