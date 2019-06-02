Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 2

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, no companies which were on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday June 3 (Ex-Div 6/4)
None
Tuesday June 4 (Ex-Div 6/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Home Depot Inc.
|
(HD)
|
6/20
|
1.36
|
No Change
|
189.85
|
2.87%
|
10
|
Northrim BanCorp Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
6/14
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
33.43
|
3.59%
|
10
|
Qualcomm Inc.
|
(QCOM)
|
6/27
|
0.62
|
No Change
|
66.82
|
3.71%
|
16
Wednesday June 5 (Ex-Div 6/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Becton Dickinson & Co.
|
(BDX)
|
6/28
|
0.77
|
No Change
|
233.44
|
1.32%
|
47
|
Commerce Bancshares
|
(CBSH)
|
6/24
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
57.33
|
1.81%
|
51
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|
(CHRW)
|
6/28
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
79.63
|
2.51%
|
21
|
Canadian National Railway
|
(CNI)
|
6/28
|
0.5375 CAD
|
No Change
|
88.59
|
1.80%
|
24
|
Dominion Energy Inc.
|
(D)
|
6/20
|
0.9175
|
No Change
|
75.18
|
4.88%
|
16
|
Brinker International
|
(EAT)
|
6/27
|
0.38
|
No Change
|
37.57
|
4.05%
|
13
|
Flowers Foods
|
(FLO)
|
6/21
|
0.19
|
Increase
|
22.37
|
3.40%
|
18
|
Genuine Parts Co.
|
(GPC)
|
7/1
|
0.7625
|
No Change
|
98.9
|
3.08%
|
63
|
Hawkins Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
6/21
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
35.56
|
2.59%
|
15
|
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|
(KMB)
|
7/2
|
1.03
|
No Change
|
127.89
|
3.22%
|
47
|
Lancaster Colony Corp.
|
(LANC)
|
6/28
|
0.65
|
No Change
|
143.83
|
1.81%
|
56
|
PepsiCo Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
6/28
|
0.955
|
Increase
|
128
|
2.98%
|
47
|
Westwood Holdings Group Inc.
|
(WHG)
|
7/1
|
0.72
|
No Change
|
29.27
|
9.84%
|
17
|
Waste Management
|
(WM)
|
6/21
|
0.5125
|
No Change
|
109.35
|
1.87%
|
16
Thursday June 6 (Ex-Div 6/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Auburn National Bancorp
|
(AUBN)
|
6/25
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
34.37
|
2.91%
|
18
|
Occidental Petroleum
|
(OXY)
|
7/15
|
0.78
|
No Change
|
49.77
|
6.27%
|
15
|
PPL Corp.
|
(PPL)
|
7/1
|
0.4125
|
No Change
|
29.76
|
5.54%
|
18
|
South Jersey Industries
|
(SJI)
|
7/2
|
0.2875
|
No Change
|
31.55
|
3.65%
|
20
|
Hanover Insurance Group
|
(THG)
|
6/28
|
0.6
|
No Change
|
122.16
|
1.96%
|
14
|
Travelers Companies
|
(TRV)
|
6/28
|
0.82
|
Increase
|
145.57
|
2.25%
|
15
|
UMB Financial Corp.
|
(UMBF)
|
7/1
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
61.74
|
1.94%
|
27
|
VF Corp.
|
(VFC)
|
6/20
|
0.51
|
No Change
|
81.88
|
2.49%
|
46
Friday June 7 (Ex-Div 6/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ross Stores Inc.
|
(ROST)
|
6/28
|
0.255
|
No Change
|
92.99
|
1.10%
|
25
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
7/2
|
0.5925
|
No Change
|
83.32
|
2.84%
|
16
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland
|
(ADM)
|
6/5
|
0.35
|
3.65%
|
Atmos Energy
|
(ATO)
|
6/10
|
0.525
|
2.06%
|
American Water Works
|
(AWK)
|
6/4
|
0.5
|
1.77%
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
6/5
|
1.14
|
3.02%
|
Chevron Corp.
|
(CVX)
|
6/10
|
1.19
|
4.18%
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
6/7
|
0.0925
|
2.26%
|
Emerson Electric
|
(EMR)
|
6/10
|
0.49
|
3.25%
|
Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
6/10
|
0.135
|
1.82%
|
Harris Corp.
|
(HRS)
|
6/4
|
0.685
|
1.46%
|
International Business Machines
|
(IBM)
|
6/10
|
1.62
|
5.10%
|
Jack Henry & Associates
|
(JKHY)
|
6/7
|
0.4
|
1.22%
|
L3 Technologies Inc.
|
(LLL)
|
6/4
|
0.85
|
1.40%
|
Microchip Technology Inc.
|
(MCHP)
|
6/4
|
0.3655
|
1.83%
|
Moody's Corp.
|
(MCO)
|
6/10
|
0.5
|
1.09%
|
MSA Safety Inc.
|
(MSA)
|
6/10
|
0.42
|
1.69%
|
Parker-Hannifin Corp.
|
(PH)
|
6/7
|
0.88
|
2.31%
|
Rollins Inc.
|
(ROL)
|
6/10
|
0.105
|
1.12%
|
Southside Bancshares
|
(SBSI)
|
6/6
|
0.31
|
3.81%
|
Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
6/6
|
0.62
|
4.64%
|
Sonoco Products Co.
|
(SON)
|
6/10
|
0.43
|
2.78%
|
Target Corp.
|
(TGT)
|
6/10
|
0.64
|
3.18%
|
TJX Companies Inc.
|
(TJX)
|
6/6
|
0.23
|
1.83%
|
United Parcel Service Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
6/5
|
0.96
|
4.13%
|
United Technologies
|
(UTX)
|
6/10
|
0.735
|
2.33%
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
6/4
|
0.25
|
0.62%
|
Exxon Mobil Corp.
|
(XOM)
|
6/10
|
0.87
|
4.92%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.