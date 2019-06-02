Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 2

|
Includes: ADM, ATO, AUBN, AWK, BDX, CBSH, CHRW, CMI, CNI, CVX, D, EAT, EBMT, EMR, FLO, GPC, GRC, HD, HRS, HWKN, IBM, JKHY, KMB, LANC, LLL, MCHP, MCO, MSA, NRIM, OXY, PEP, PH, PPL, QCOM, ROL, ROST, SBSI, SJI, SO, SON, SR, TGT, THG, TJX, TRV, UMBF, UPS, UTX, V, VFC, WHG, WM, XOM
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies which were on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 3 (Ex-Div 6/4)

None

Tuesday June 4 (Ex-Div 6/5)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Home Depot Inc.

(HD)

6/20

1.36

No Change

189.85

2.87%

10

Northrim BanCorp Inc.

(NRIM)

6/14

0.3

No Change

33.43

3.59%

10

Qualcomm Inc.

(QCOM)

6/27

0.62

No Change

66.82

3.71%

16

Wednesday June 5 (Ex-Div 6/6)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Becton Dickinson & Co.

(BDX)

6/28

0.77

No Change

233.44

1.32%

47

Commerce Bancshares

(CBSH)

6/24

0.26

No Change

57.33

1.81%

51

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(CHRW)

6/28

0.5

No Change

79.63

2.51%

21

Canadian National Railway

(CNI)

6/28

0.5375 CAD

No Change

88.59

1.80%

24

Dominion Energy Inc.

(D)

6/20

0.9175

No Change

75.18

4.88%

16

Brinker International

(EAT)

6/27

0.38

No Change

37.57

4.05%

13

Flowers Foods

(FLO)

6/21

0.19

Increase

22.37

3.40%

18

Genuine Parts Co.

(GPC)

7/1

0.7625

No Change

98.9

3.08%

63

Hawkins Inc.

(HWKN)

6/21

0.23

No Change

35.56

2.59%

15

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

(KMB)

7/2

1.03

No Change

127.89

3.22%

47

Lancaster Colony Corp.

(LANC)

6/28

0.65

No Change

143.83

1.81%

56

PepsiCo Inc.

(PEP)

6/28

0.955

Increase

128

2.98%

47

Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

(WHG)

7/1

0.72

No Change

29.27

9.84%

17

Waste Management

(WM)

6/21

0.5125

No Change

109.35

1.87%

16

Thursday June 6 (Ex-Div 6/7)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Auburn National Bancorp

(AUBN)

6/25

0.25

No Change

34.37

2.91%

18

Occidental Petroleum

(OXY)

7/15

0.78

No Change

49.77

6.27%

15

PPL Corp.

(PPL)

7/1

0.4125

No Change

29.76

5.54%

18

South Jersey Industries

(SJI)

7/2

0.2875

No Change

31.55

3.65%

20

Hanover Insurance Group

(THG)

6/28

0.6

No Change

122.16

1.96%

14

Travelers Companies

(TRV)

6/28

0.82

Increase

145.57

2.25%

15

UMB Financial Corp.

(UMBF)

7/1

0.3

No Change

61.74

1.94%

27

VF Corp.

(VFC)

6/20

0.51

No Change

81.88

2.49%

46

Friday June 7 (Ex-Div 6/10)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Ross Stores Inc.

(ROST)

6/28

0.255

No Change

92.99

1.10%

25

Spire Inc.

(SR)

7/2

0.5925

No Change

83.32

2.84%

16

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Archer-Daniels-Midland

(ADM)

6/5

0.35

3.65%

Atmos Energy

(ATO)

6/10

0.525

2.06%

American Water Works

(AWK)

6/4

0.5

1.77%

Cummins Inc.

(CMI)

6/5

1.14

3.02%

Chevron Corp.

(CVX)

6/10

1.19

4.18%

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

(EBMT)

6/7

0.0925

2.26%

Emerson Electric

(EMR)

6/10

0.49

3.25%

Gorman-Rupp Company

(GRC)

6/10

0.135

1.82%

Harris Corp.

(HRS)

6/4

0.685

1.46%

International Business Machines

(IBM)

6/10

1.62

5.10%

Jack Henry & Associates

(JKHY)

6/7

0.4

1.22%

L3 Technologies Inc.

(LLL)

6/4

0.85

1.40%

Microchip Technology Inc.

(MCHP)

6/4

0.3655

1.83%

Moody's Corp.

(MCO)

6/10

0.5

1.09%

MSA Safety Inc.

(MSA)

6/10

0.42

1.69%

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

(PH)

6/7

0.88

2.31%

Rollins Inc.

(ROL)

6/10

0.105

1.12%

Southside Bancshares

(SBSI)

6/6

0.31

3.81%

Southern Company

(SO)

6/6

0.62

4.64%

Sonoco Products Co.

(SON)

6/10

0.43

2.78%

Target Corp.

(TGT)

6/10

0.64

3.18%

TJX Companies Inc.

(TJX)

6/6

0.23

1.83%

United Parcel Service Inc.

(UPS)

6/5

0.96

4.13%

United Technologies

(UTX)

6/10

0.735

2.33%

Visa Inc.

(V)

6/4

0.25

0.62%

Exxon Mobil Corp.

(XOM)

6/10

0.87

4.92%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.