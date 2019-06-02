Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 2

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) 6/12 6/27 0.34 0.55 61.76% 8.92% 5

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 3 (Ex-Div 6/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Air Lease Corp. (AL) 7/11 0.13 No Change 36 1.44% 7 Avnet Inc. (AVT) 6/19 0.2 No Change 40.84 1.96% 6 Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 6/19 0.58 Increase 104.06 2.23% 9 Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) 6/26 0.18 Increase 47.6 1.51% 8 Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) 6/19 0.35 No Change 22.73 6.16% 6 EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 6/19 0.25 No Change 55.49 1.80% 5 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) 6/19 0.06 Increase 33.28 0.72% 6

Tuesday June 4 (Ex-Div 6/5)

None

Wednesday June 5 (Ex-Div 6/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 6/21 0.43 No Change 84.2 2.04% 9 Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 6/21 0.25 No Change 59.57 1.68% 7 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) 6/21 0.31 No Change 70.49 1.76% 7 Bank of America Corp (BAC) 6/28 0.15 No Change 26.6 2.26% 5 Chemical Financial Corp. (CHFC) 6/21 0.34 No Change 37.86 3.59% 7 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 6/21 0.16 No Change 56.05 1.14% 7 Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) 6/28 0.53 No Change 118.34 1.79% 8 Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU) 6/21 0.19 No Change 21.76 3.49% 6 Lear Corp. (LEA) 6/26 0.75 No Change 119.03 2.52% 9 Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 6/19 0.26 No Change 30.85 3.37% 8 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 6/28 0.47 No Change 58.76 3.20% 8 Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 7/1 0.14 No Change 13.83 4.05% 6 Terex Corp. (TEX) 6/19 0.11 No Change 26.77 1.64% 7 Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) 6/14 0.395 No Change 28.2 5.60% 8 WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 7/1 0.31 No Change 35.53 3.49% 9 Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 6/21 0.34 No Change 22.8 5.96% 8

Thursday June 6 (Ex-Div 6/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 6/25 0.8 No Change 277.98 1.15% 9 CME Group Inc. (CME) 6/25 0.75 No Change 192.12 1.56% 9 CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 6/24 0.11 Increase 15.71 2.80% 8 First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 6/17 0.42 No Change 51.65 3.25% 9 ITT Corp. (ITT) 7/1 0.147 No Change 57.62 1.02% 7 Kansas City Southern (KSU) 7/3 0.36 No Change 113.28 1.27% 7 Insperity Inc. (NSP) 6/24 0.3 No Change 113.9 1.05% 9 Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (SGB) 6/20 0.12 No Change 20.02 2.40% 7 United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 6/20 0.135 Increase 11.3 4.78% 6

Friday June 7 (Ex-Div 6/10)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 6/10 0.67 3.11% Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 6/5 0.18 1.76% Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) 6/6 0.35 2.41% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 6/7 1.45 3.48% Barnes Group Inc. (B) 6/10 0.16 1.24% Boeing Company (BA) 6/7 2.055 2.41% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 6/6 0.4 2.15% Escalade Inc. (ESCA) 6/10 0.125 4.49% Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) 6/7 0.17 1.41% First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) 6/10 0.36 2.15% Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) 6/10 0.134 1.49% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 6/7 0.86 1.68% Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 6/5 0.13 2.97% j2 Global Inc. (JCOM) 6/4 0.455 2.16% KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) 6/4 0.75 2.91% Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 6/6 0.43 1.05% Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 6/10 0.645 2.23% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 6/6 0.085 1.32% Matson Inc. (MATX) 6/6 0.21 2.45% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 6/7 0.365 3.40% MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) 6/7 0.2 1.12% Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 6/10 0.53 4.61% Marine Products Corp. (MPX) 6/10 0.12 3.47% Materion Corp. (MTRN) 6/5 0.11 0.73% Neenah Paper Inc. (NP) 6/4 0.45 3.15% Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 6/10 0.35 2.82% Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) 6/4 0.39 3.65% Paccar Inc. (PCAR) 6/4 0.32 1.94% Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 6/10 0.97 2.61% Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) 6/6 0.13 2.27% Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) 6/10 0.82 6.65% Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 6/10 0.55 2.46% Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 6/10 0.95 2.44% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 6/7 0.46 2.18% Timken Company (TKR) 6/4 0.28 2.54% Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) 6/6 0.45 2.00% Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 6/4 0.9 5.11% Vulcan Materials (VMC) 6/7 0.31 0.99%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.