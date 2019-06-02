Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 2

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Saratoga Investment Corp.
|
(SAR)
|
6/12
|
6/27
|
0.34
|
0.55
|
61.76%
|
8.92%
|
5
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday June 3 (Ex-Div 6/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Air Lease Corp.
|
(AL)
|
7/11
|
0.13
|
No Change
|
36
|
1.44%
|
7
|
Avnet Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
6/19
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
40.84
|
1.96%
|
6
|
Avery Dennison Corp.
|
(AVY)
|
6/19
|
0.58
|
Increase
|
104.06
|
2.23%
|
9
|
Southwest Airlines Co.
|
(LUV)
|
6/26
|
0.18
|
Increase
|
47.6
|
1.51%
|
8
|
Nielsen Holdings plc
|
(NLSN)
|
6/19
|
0.35
|
No Change
|
22.73
|
6.16%
|
6
|
EnPro Industries Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
6/19
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
55.49
|
1.80%
|
5
|
Wellesley Bancorp Inc.
|
(WEBK)
|
6/19
|
0.06
|
Increase
|
33.28
|
0.72%
|
6
Tuesday June 4 (Ex-Div 6/5)
None
Wednesday June 5 (Ex-Div 6/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
6/21
|
0.43
|
No Change
|
84.2
|
2.04%
|
9
|
Amerisafe Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
6/21
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
59.57
|
1.68%
|
7
|
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.
|
(ARGO)
|
6/21
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
70.49
|
1.76%
|
7
|
Bank of America Corp
|
(BAC)
|
6/28
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
26.6
|
2.26%
|
5
|
Chemical Financial Corp.
|
(CHFC)
|
6/21
|
0.34
|
No Change
|
37.86
|
3.59%
|
7
|
Exponent Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
6/21
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
56.05
|
1.14%
|
7
|
Ingersoll-Rand plc
|
(IR)
|
6/28
|
0.53
|
No Change
|
118.34
|
1.79%
|
8
|
Kewaunee Scientific Corp.
|
(KEQU)
|
6/21
|
0.19
|
No Change
|
21.76
|
3.49%
|
6
|
Lear Corp.
|
(LEA)
|
6/26
|
0.75
|
No Change
|
119.03
|
2.52%
|
9
|
Mercantile Bank Corp.
|
(MBWM)
|
6/19
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
30.85
|
3.37%
|
8
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
|
(PEG)
|
6/28
|
0.47
|
No Change
|
58.76
|
3.20%
|
8
|
Regions Financial Corp.
|
(RF)
|
7/1
|
0.14
|
No Change
|
13.83
|
4.05%
|
6
|
Terex Corp.
|
(TEX)
|
6/19
|
0.11
|
No Change
|
26.77
|
1.64%
|
7
|
Weingarten Realty Investors
|
(WRI)
|
6/14
|
0.395
|
No Change
|
28.2
|
5.60%
|
8
|
WesBanco Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
7/1
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
35.53
|
3.49%
|
9
|
Weyerhaeuser Company
|
(WY)
|
6/21
|
0.34
|
No Change
|
22.8
|
5.96%
|
8
Thursday June 6 (Ex-Div 6/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Anthem Inc.
|
(ANTM)
|
6/25
|
0.8
|
No Change
|
277.98
|
1.15%
|
9
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
6/25
|
0.75
|
No Change
|
192.12
|
1.56%
|
9
|
CNO Financial Group Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
6/24
|
0.11
|
Increase
|
15.71
|
2.80%
|
8
|
First American Financial Corp.
|
(FAF)
|
6/17
|
0.42
|
No Change
|
51.65
|
3.25%
|
9
|
ITT Corp.
|
(ITT)
|
7/1
|
0.147
|
No Change
|
57.62
|
1.02%
|
7
|
Kansas City Southern
|
(KSU)
|
7/3
|
0.36
|
No Change
|
113.28
|
1.27%
|
7
|
Insperity Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
6/24
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
113.9
|
1.05%
|
9
|
Southwest Georgia Financial Corp.
|
(SGB)
|
6/20
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
20.02
|
2.40%
|
7
|
United Bancorp Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
6/20
|
0.135
|
Increase
|
11.3
|
4.78%
|
6
Friday June 7 (Ex-Div 6/10)
None
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
American Electric Power Co.
|
(AEP)
|
6/10
|
0.67
|
3.11%
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
6/5
|
0.18
|
1.76%
|
Alaska Air Group Inc.
|
(ALK)
|
6/6
|
0.35
|
2.41%
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
6/7
|
1.45
|
3.48%
|
Barnes Group Inc.
|
(B)
|
6/10
|
0.16
|
1.24%
|
Boeing Company
|
(BA)
|
6/7
|
2.055
|
2.41%
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
6/6
|
0.4
|
2.15%
|
Escalade Inc.
|
(ESCA)
|
6/10
|
0.125
|
4.49%
|
Flir Systems Inc.
|
(FLIR)
|
6/7
|
0.17
|
1.41%
|
First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
6/10
|
0.36
|
2.15%
|
Gildan Activewear Inc.
|
(GIL)
|
6/10
|
0.134
|
1.49%
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|
(HII)
|
6/7
|
0.86
|
1.68%
|
Home Bancshares Inc.
|
(HOMB)
|
6/5
|
0.13
|
2.97%
|
j2 Global Inc.
|
(JCOM)
|
6/4
|
0.455
|
2.16%
|
KLA-Tencor Corp.
|
(KLAC)
|
6/4
|
0.75
|
2.91%
|
Littelfuse Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
6/6
|
0.43
|
1.05%
|
Eli Lilly & Company
|
(LLY)
|
6/10
|
0.645
|
2.23%
|
LeMaitre Vascular Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
6/6
|
0.085
|
1.32%
|
Matson Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
6/6
|
0.21
|
2.45%
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
6/7
|
0.365
|
3.40%
|
MKS Instruments Inc.
|
(MKSI)
|
6/7
|
0.2
|
1.12%
|
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|
(MPC)
|
6/10
|
0.53
|
4.61%
|
Marine Products Corp.
|
(MPX)
|
6/10
|
0.12
|
3.47%
|
Materion Corp.
|
(MTRN)
|
6/5
|
0.11
|
0.73%
|
Neenah Paper Inc.
|
(NP)
|
6/4
|
0.45
|
3.15%
|
Otter Tail Corp.
|
(OTTR)
|
6/10
|
0.35
|
2.82%
|
Penske Automotive Group Inc.
|
(PAG)
|
6/4
|
0.39
|
3.65%
|
Paccar Inc.
|
(PCAR)
|
6/4
|
0.32
|
1.94%
|
Rockwell Automation Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
6/10
|
0.97
|
2.61%
|
Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc.
|
(RUTH)
|
6/6
|
0.13
|
2.27%
|
Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
|
(SIX)
|
6/10
|
0.82
|
6.65%
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
6/10
|
0.55
|
2.46%
|
Snap-on Inc.
|
(SNA)
|
6/10
|
0.95
|
2.44%
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
6/7
|
0.46
|
2.18%
|
Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
6/4
|
0.28
|
2.54%
|
Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp.
|
(VAC)
|
6/6
|
0.45
|
2.00%
|
Valero Energy Corp.
|
(VLO)
|
6/4
|
0.9
|
5.11%
|
Vulcan Materials
|
(VMC)
|
6/7
|
0.31
|
0.99%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.