Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 2

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Saratoga Investment Corp.

(SAR)

6/12

6/27

0.34

0.55

61.76%

8.92%

5

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 3 (Ex-Div 6/4)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Air Lease Corp.

(AL)

7/11

0.13

No Change

36

1.44%

7

Avnet Inc.

(AVT)

6/19

0.2

No Change

40.84

1.96%

6

Avery Dennison Corp.

(AVY)

6/19

0.58

Increase

104.06

2.23%

9

Southwest Airlines Co.

(LUV)

6/26

0.18

Increase

47.6

1.51%

8

Nielsen Holdings plc

(NLSN)

6/19

0.35

No Change

22.73

6.16%

6

EnPro Industries Inc.

(NPO)

6/19

0.25

No Change

55.49

1.80%

5

Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

(WEBK)

6/19

0.06

Increase

33.28

0.72%

6

Tuesday June 4 (Ex-Div 6/5)

None

Wednesday June 5 (Ex-Div 6/6)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(AJG)

6/21

0.43

No Change

84.2

2.04%

9

Amerisafe Inc.

(AMSF)

6/21

0.25

No Change

59.57

1.68%

7

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

(ARGO)

6/21

0.31

No Change

70.49

1.76%

7

Bank of America Corp

(BAC)

6/28

0.15

No Change

26.6

2.26%

5

Chemical Financial Corp.

(CHFC)

6/21

0.34

No Change

37.86

3.59%

7

Exponent Inc.

(EXPO)

6/21

0.16

No Change

56.05

1.14%

7

Ingersoll-Rand plc

(IR)

6/28

0.53

No Change

118.34

1.79%

8

Kewaunee Scientific Corp.

(KEQU)

6/21

0.19

No Change

21.76

3.49%

6

Lear Corp.

(LEA)

6/26

0.75

No Change

119.03

2.52%

9

Mercantile Bank Corp.

(MBWM)

6/19

0.26

No Change

30.85

3.37%

8

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

(PEG)

6/28

0.47

No Change

58.76

3.20%

8

Regions Financial Corp.

(RF)

7/1

0.14

No Change

13.83

4.05%

6

Terex Corp.

(TEX)

6/19

0.11

No Change

26.77

1.64%

7

Weingarten Realty Investors

(WRI)

6/14

0.395

No Change

28.2

5.60%

8

WesBanco Inc.

(WSBC)

7/1

0.31

No Change

35.53

3.49%

9

Weyerhaeuser Company

(WY)

6/21

0.34

No Change

22.8

5.96%

8

Thursday June 6 (Ex-Div 6/7)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Anthem Inc.

(ANTM)

6/25

0.8

No Change

277.98

1.15%

9

CME Group Inc.

(CME)

6/25

0.75

No Change

192.12

1.56%

9

CNO Financial Group Inc.

(CNO)

6/24

0.11

Increase

15.71

2.80%

8

First American Financial Corp.

(FAF)

6/17

0.42

No Change

51.65

3.25%

9

ITT Corp.

(ITT)

7/1

0.147

No Change

57.62

1.02%

7

Kansas City Southern

(KSU)

7/3

0.36

No Change

113.28

1.27%

7

Insperity Inc.

(NSP)

6/24

0.3

No Change

113.9

1.05%

9

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp.

(SGB)

6/20

0.12

No Change

20.02

2.40%

7

United Bancorp Inc.

(UBCP)

6/20

0.135

Increase

11.3

4.78%

6

Friday June 7 (Ex-Div 6/10)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

American Electric Power Co.

(AEP)

6/10

0.67

3.11%

Assured Guaranty Ltd.

(AGO)

6/5

0.18

1.76%

Alaska Air Group Inc.

(ALK)

6/6

0.35

2.41%

Amgen Inc.

(AMGN)

6/7

1.45

3.48%

Barnes Group Inc.

(B)

6/10

0.16

1.24%

Boeing Company

(BA)

6/7

2.055

2.41%

Discover Financial Services

(DFS)

6/6

0.4

2.15%

Escalade Inc.

(ESCA)

6/10

0.125

4.49%

Flir Systems Inc.

(FLIR)

6/7

0.17

1.41%

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc.

(FMBH)

6/10

0.36

2.15%

Gildan Activewear Inc.

(GIL)

6/10

0.134

1.49%

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

(HII)

6/7

0.86

1.68%

Home Bancshares Inc.

(HOMB)

6/5

0.13

2.97%

j2 Global Inc.

(JCOM)

6/4

0.455

2.16%

KLA-Tencor Corp.

(KLAC)

6/4

0.75

2.91%

Littelfuse Inc.

(LFUS)

6/6

0.43

1.05%

Eli Lilly & Company

(LLY)

6/10

0.645

2.23%

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

(LMAT)

6/6

0.085

1.32%

Matson Inc.

(MATX)

6/6

0.21

2.45%

Magna International Inc.

(MGA)

6/7

0.365

3.40%

MKS Instruments Inc.

(MKSI)

6/7

0.2

1.12%

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

(MPC)

6/10

0.53

4.61%

Marine Products Corp.

(MPX)

6/10

0.12

3.47%

Materion Corp.

(MTRN)

6/5

0.11

0.73%

Neenah Paper Inc.

(NP)

6/4

0.45

3.15%

Otter Tail Corp.

(OTTR)

6/10

0.35

2.82%

Penske Automotive Group Inc.

(PAG)

6/4

0.39

3.65%

Paccar Inc.

(PCAR)

6/4

0.32

1.94%

Rockwell Automation Inc.

(ROK)

6/10

0.97

2.61%

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc.

(RUTH)

6/6

0.13

2.27%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

(SIX)

6/10

0.82

6.65%

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

(SMG)

6/10

0.55

2.46%

Snap-on Inc.

(SNA)

6/10

0.95

2.44%

TE Connectivity Ltd.

(TEL)

6/7

0.46

2.18%

Timken Company

(TKR)

6/4

0.28

2.54%

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp.

(VAC)

6/6

0.45

2.00%

Valero Energy Corp.

(VLO)

6/4

0.9

5.11%

Vulcan Materials

(VMC)

6/7

0.31

0.99%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.