Treasury Bonds Set 52-Week High While Utilities Stall And Junk Bonds Slump

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond continues to decline on a heightened “flight to safety.” Friday’s low was 2.57%, the lowest since November 2016. The cycle low yield was 2.089% set during the week of July 15, 2016.

The utilities stock ETF still has a dividend yield below 3% at 2.96%, not cheap enough for a “flight to safety”.

Our nation’s banks continue to worry about corporate debt so avoid junk bonds. TLT now outperforms JNK with year-to-date gains of 8.5% versus 5.3%, respectively.

Here are daily charts for these ETFs

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-year bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Treasury bond ETF ($131.83 on May 31) is up 8.5% year to date and set its 2019 high of $131.90 on May 31. This ETF is up 17.8% from its 2018 low of $111.90 set on Nov. 2. TLT has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $126.16 and above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $124.21. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 81.78 last week, up from 74.80 on May 24.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its quarterly and semiannual value levels at $126.41 and $121.37, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to its monthly and annual risky levels at $136.29 and $145.84, respectively.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The utility stock ETF ($58.25 on May 31) is up 10.1% so far in 2019 and is 14.6% above its Dec. 26 low of $50.81. XLU has a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its 5-week modified moving average at $58.32 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $50.85. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 78.21 last week, down from 80.42 on May 24.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to its quarterly and semiannual pivots at $55.82 and $52.38. The annual pivot is $58.98 with a monthly risky level at $60.07.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The junk bond ETF ($106.15 on May 31) is up 5.3% so far in 2019 and is 7.5% above its Dec. 26 low of $98.76. JNK has a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $107.30 and below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $107.69. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 58.40 last week, down from 72.07 on May 24 as its “inflating parabolic bubble” has popped.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its quarterly, annual and semiannual value levels of $105.31, $102.60 and $98.21, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week SMA at $107.69.

How to use my value levels and risky levels:

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on Dec. 31. The original semiannual and annual levels remain in play. The weekly level changes each week; the monthly level was changed at the end of January, February, March and April. The quarterly level was changed at the end of March. My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in. To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings:

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share-price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years. The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading and I found that the slow reading worked the best. The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00, with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold. Recently, I noted that stocks tend to peak and decline 10% to 20% and more shortly after a reading rises above 90.00, so I call that an “inflating parabolic bubble” as a bubble always pops. I also call a reading below 10.00 as being “too cheap to ignore.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.