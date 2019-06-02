PHYS: Reduce Volatility And Add Some Safety To Your Portfolio With Gold

Last night, the financial media was rocked by news that the Trump Administration is imposing tariffs on yet another major trading partner of the United States. This time, the tariffs are against Mexico and will be purportedly in place until Mexico resolves the illegal immigrant issue. Needless to say, the markets were not exactly in favor of this latest move by the Administration as most of the major equity indices continued their downward slide. There is, however, a silver lining in all of this, and that is that investments that are normally thought of as safe havens are performing fairly well. One such investment is gold, and as my regular readers certainly know, the best way to invest in gold other than owning the metal in physical form is the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).

Gold As A Safe Haven

When many investors think of a safe haven, the first thing that comes to mind is U.S. Treasury securities. This does make some sense. After all, the primary thing that people are looking for in a safe-haven investment is an assurance that they will not lose money. Historically, the United States Federal Government has never defaulted on its debt. Thus, holders of U.S. Treasuries can be relatively certain that they will be able to receive their money back, at least in nominal terms. I add this caveat for a reason as currently the spread between long-term Treasury rates and the rate of inflation is quite narrow, so if for some reason, inflation moves higher, then there is no guarantee that the Treasuries will be able to maintain purchasing power over time, even if you will end up getting your money back.

Meanwhile, gold has been historically able to protect an investor's money against inflation. This is partly because gold cannot be created out of thin air in the way that currency can. At its core, the cause of inflation is an ever greater amount of money chasing the same quantity of goods and services and therefore bidding up the price of those goods and services. Unlike with currency though, the quantity of gold is finite. The total global quantity of gold only increases by about 2,000-3,000 ounces annually, which requires a significant amount of real labor to produce. Thus, gold also benefits from an ever greater amount of money chasing after a finite quantity of the metal, meaning that over the long-term at least, gold allows an investor to maintain the purchasing power of their money.

Gold also acts as a safe haven because it is a physical item. It has acted as a store of value over essentially all of human history and you can be very confident that the gold bar or gold coin that you hold in your hand will always be worth something. Its value will never go to zero. This generally causes investors to purchase it in times of uncertainty, such as what we are in right now. Indeed, we can see this in the share price of PHYS, which has performed quite strongly over the past week in direct contrast to the market:

Given this, investors may want to have some allocation to gold if for no other reason than to reduce the volatility of their portfolios. In short, the gains in PHYS help to offset losses elsewhere.

Why PHYS?

In the introduction to this article, I hinted that to my mind, PHYS is superior to the gold ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and is the next best thing to holding the physical metal. The biggest reason for this is that shares of PHYS are fully redeemable for gold while the ETFs are not. I discussed this in much greater detail in my last article on the fund. This should reassure those investors that are concerned about whether or not the ETFs actually have the gold in their vaults that they claim to.

PHYS actually holds its gold bullion in a fully allocated account at the Royal Canadian Mint in Canada. What this means is that the gold is held at the custodian in the fund's name with title held by the fund. As the fund holds the title, the mint is not free to lend the gold out to other market participants. This also allows the fund's gold to be audited as it has specific serialized bars. The ETFs, meanwhile, hold their gold in unallocated accounts, which means that they do not actually hold title to any specific bars. In practice, the ETFs simply have an agreement whereby they are owed a specific amount of gold by their respective custodial banks. Thus, the ETFs have counterparty risk that PHYS does not have. I much prefer the proposition of PHYS here.

Inflation Risks

As I already mentioned, one of the major advantages that gold has over Treasuries is its superior ability to protect against inflation. There are some reasons to expect that either Treasury yields will trend lower going forward or that inflation will trend higher (or both). Either of these scenarios would prove detrimental to the ability of Treasuries to preserve the purchasing power of your dollars.

One reason to expect this is the Federal budget deficit and the projected course of it. As of the time of writing, the US Debt Clock puts the national debt at approximately $22.3 trillion:

Naturally, the US government has to pay interest on all of this debt, just like any business would. Over most of the past decade, these costs were exceedingly low due to the Federal Reserve holding interest rates at barely above 0%. However, last year's rate hiking campaign changed all this, and last year, the government spent more than $500 billion servicing the national debt.

This alone somewhat limits the ability of the Federal Reserve to hike rates much further as it is uncertain how much more the Federal Government can afford to pay in interest expenses. This is doubly true considering that current projections point to the budget deficit permanently being over $1 trillion annually starting next year. Thus, the national debt will continue to increase, and this will also push up debt servicing costs. Indeed, at some point the Federal Reserve may have to reduce interest rates in order to lessen the pressure of debt servicing costs on the Federal budget or even engage in permanent quantitative easing (essentially money printing), which will stoke inflation.

Indeed, the central bank has already acknowledged this as a possibility. As I stated in my last article on PHYS (linked above), in the same statement earlier this year in which it stated that it would halt any further interest rate hikes this year, it also stated that it could not proceed with its planned balance sheet reductions because this course of action would be too damaging to the economy. If this is the case in what is supposedly the strongest economy that the nation has had in years, it is not too difficult to conclude what the bank will likely be forced to do if the economy weakens somewhat.

Conclusion

In conclusion, tensions between the United States and some of its largest trade partners continue to escalate, and this has resulted in a great deal of uncertainty in the markets. This has proven good for safe haven assets such as gold, which have actually seen their own values increase even as the markets have declined. Thus, it may be a good idea for investors to have some of their money in gold instead of the traditional Treasury debt. The Sprott Physical Gold Trust is superior to other funds for this purpose and thus is worth considering for your portfolio.

