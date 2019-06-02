Softbank: An Undervalued Japanese Behemoth

Investment Thesis

Shares of Softbank Group Corp (OTCPK:SFTBF) (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFBTF) have been on a roll over the last three years and seem to very likely continue or even accelerate their graceful ride in the foreseeable future. With the launch of $100 billion Vision Fund and big technology lead, the company is set for massive gains in coming years.

Corporate profile

Softbank Group Corp. is a Tokyo-based holding company, involved in communication, semiconductor, robotics and internet businesses. The company owns stakes in Softbank Corp., Softbank Vision Fund, Arm Holdings, Fortress Investment Group, Boston Dynamics, Sprint, Alibaba, Yahoo Japan and many other fast-growing companies operating all over the world, primarily in Asia. According to Forbes Global 2000, Softbank belongs to the forty largest companies in the world and is currently the second largest publicly-traded company in Japan.

Source: CBinsights.com

$100B Vision Fund

Earlier this year, Softbank launched a $100 billion Vision Fund focused especially on artificial intelligence and technology start-ups across Asia. According to Techcrunch.com, the majority of the fund’s capital has been raised in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi and over the next 24 months, the fund plans to double its headcount from the current total of 400 employees to 800, making it the largest technology-focused venture capital fund in the world.

Financials

From a financial perspective, Softbank does not have an income statement as a typical bank but more of an investment management company. The company has strong profitability metrics which are fairly advanced with debt. Based on Reuters financial statistics, the company’s current trailing twelve months ROE, ROA and ROI amount to 22, 3.2 and 4.4 percent respectively. In terms of debt to EBITDA and current ratios, the company’s both debt and liquidity ratios are borderline for further expansion but in the context of the company’s financial nature, can be seen as acceptable.

Valuation

Plugging in Softbank's financial statements figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares show to be heavily undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 3 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 13 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at 33686 JPY. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 23060 JPY if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 8x.

From a historical perspective, the company is also trading at extremely low valuation multiples, with a price-to-earnings ratio of around 8x and a price-to-sales slightly above 1x.

Key company-specific risks

The company’s main listing is quoted in Japanese yens which can adversely impact the shareholders’ returns in case of negative foreign exchange developments.

If the company fails to manage adequately its fast growth, its operations and financial results may be adversely affected.

If the company fails to sufficiently protect and maintain its data and intellectual property, the company’s reputation may be compromised.

Changes in laws and regulations may negatively impact the company’s financial results.

Increased competitive pressures may diminish the company’s profit margins.

Turmoil in the financial markets can increase the cost of borrowing and impede access to additional capital for financing the company’s operations and investments.

The bottom line

To sum up, Softbank has a strong lead in the new fast-growing technology space. Great ambition and solid financial position make Softbank a gem among the big financial companies. With announced intention to introduce Vision Fund 2 soon and attractive valuation, the company seems to have a clear way towards new all-time highs.

This is a complimentary research article. To gain access to more ideas and not miss on stocks with alpha-generating potential, consider joining Global Wealth Ideation subscription service, a premium marketplace service focused on highly undervalued companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.