Enbridge: Growth Program Delivers Wonderful Quarter

On Friday, May 10, 2019, Canadian pipeline and midstream giant Enbridge Inc. (ENB) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on the top-line but did manage to beat their earnings expectations. However, a closer look at the company's actual performance reveals that there was a lot to like here as the company managed to deliver record EBITDA and distributable cash flow growth. In past articles on Enbridge, I have discussed the company's very ambitious growth agenda and we do certainly see that playing out here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enbridge's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Enbridge reported an operating cash flow of C$2.176 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 31.87% decrease over the C$3.194 billion that the company reported in the first quarter of last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of C$2.758 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the C$2.312 billion that it had in the prior-year quarter.

Enbridge continued its work on the long-running Line 3 Replacement Project. The Canadian segment is expected to be complete by the end of May and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has denied all petitions to reconsider its project approvals, allowing the Minnesota portion of the project to proceed.

The company announced a successful open season supporting an expansion of the Dawn-Parkway gas transmission system.

Enbridge reported a net income of C$1.891 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This compares very favorably to the C$445 million that the company had in the first quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing the above highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance for the company improved compared to the year-ago quarter. The biggest reason for this is that the volumes of both liquids and natural gas transported by the company's pipeline systems was higher in the first quarter of this year than they were a year ago. In fact, Enbridge's liquids Mainline System had record throughput volumes in the first quarter of the year. This had a positive impact on the company's financial performance due to the way that its business model works. Enbridge essentially receives a small fee for every unit of either liquids or gas that moves through the company's infrastructure.

This is a trend that many other midstream companies in both the United States and Canada have benefited from. At its core, it has been caused by very high production levels in both countries. As we can see here, every major basin in the continental United States in which energy resources are produced currently has higher production than last year:

Source: Energy Information Administration

The same is true in Canada, as major projects in the oil sands like Fort Hills have been ramping up their production levels. Enbridge is one of the largest operators on the continent and has operations spanning both countries, so both nations' production growth is partially responsible for rising throughput volumes.

In my past articles on Enbridge, I discussed how the company is spending billions of dollars to expand its infrastructure and take advantage of the need to move this new production away from the basins where it is pulled out of the ground and to the market where it can be sold. In fact, last year, Enbridge brought C$7 billion worth of projects into service. It still had C$16 billion worth of projects in its pipeline at the start of the year. Although it did not put any of these new projects into service during the first quarter, the simple fact that it had substantially more inventory in operation during this quarter than during the year-ago one served to drive its results higher.

Enbridge will be bringing more of its growth projects online this year, although 2019 is expected to be a weaker year for growth than 2018 was. Indeed, the company only expects to bring C$3.0 billion worth of projects online this year, the largest of which will be the Gray Oak pipeline. The Gray Oak pipeline is a joint venture led by Phillips 66 (PSX) that extends for 850 miles from the western part of the Permian basin to Corpus Christi, TX.

Enbridge owns 22.8% of the joint venture and so will receive that proportionate share of the pipeline's cash flow. It is, of course, also responsible for its proportionate share of the project's expenses, which will be around C$0.7 billion of the C$3 billion worth of projects that will be brought online this year. The Gray Oak pipeline is currently expected to come into service around the end of 2019 so it will prove additive to the company's results as we enter into the new year.

As mentioned in the highlights, Enbridge announced that it had a successful open season for the Dawn-to-Parkway expansion project and so will be proceeding with the project. What this means is that the company managed to get enough customers to commit to using the pipeline to enable it to proceed with the expectation of it generating a positive return. This is something that is always nice to see as it ensures that the company is not spending money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. In this case, Enbridge managed to get commitments from its customers to send an additional 75,000 cubic feet per day through the system over a fifteen-year period. That is certainly nice to see and we can expect it to have a positive impact on the company's financial performance once it comes into operation at the end of 2021.

One of Enbridge's major projects under construction right now is the Line 3 Replacement Project, which is meant to improve the safety of the aging Line 3 liquids pipeline. Unfortunately, though, this project has been stymied by delays and other issues as various special interest groups in Minnesota have been seeking to stop the project. I have been discussing this in various past articles on Enbridge on this site. Fortunately, though, things seem to be improving. As I discussed previously, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the project, paving the way for the company to seek out final approval from other government agencies. Naturally, some of these special interest groups petitioned the Committee to reconsider its decision, but the MPUC has rejected these petitions. Enbridge has applied for the permits and the remaining agencies have stated that approval will be granted by the end of the year. If this is indeed the case, then Enbridge should be able to bring the replacement pipeline into service in the second half of the year. Overall, the real nice thing here is that we have now been provided with a firm date of when this troubled project should be completed. Now we have to see if Enbridge can deliver on this goal.

Another nice thing to come out of this quarter is an improvement in the company's balance sheet. We can see this by looking at the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which is a ratio that we commonly use to evaluate a midstream company's ability to carry its debt based on its pre-tax cash generation. In the fourth quarter, this metric came in at 4.7x, which is a significant improvement over the 5.0x that the company had not too long ago. With that said, though, I will admit that this figure is still well above the level that I usually like to see with these companies and therefore I would like to see Enbridge continue to work to bring this metric down. Management has the goal of keeping this ratio in the 4.5-5.0 range, but I generally like to see it under 4.0 for an extra margin of safety.

In conclusion, we certainly see the effects of Enbridge's growth program playing out here. The company transported record volumes through its liquids pipelines and this had the natural effect of driving up the company's cash flow and revenue. Fortunately, it does not appear that growth is going to stop anytime soon as Enbridge still intends to bring at least C$3 billion worth of projects online this year. Overall then, we should continue to see the company's income grow over the rest of this year and into the next.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.