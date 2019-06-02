Coca-Cola Will Not Disappoint Conservative Investors

No one doubts Coca-Cola's (KO) position as one of the largest and most iconic beverage manufacturers in the world. The company generated $31.9 billion in revenue and $8.7 billion in operating income over the past year. Coca-Cola remains the same solid and steady performer it has always been.

Coca-Cola's consistency is also its biggest problem. The company has not shown any uptick in its sales number, and although it continues selling large amounts of beverages annually, it is not a high-growth company. I believe Coca Cola's shares are expensive based on the current multiples and the headwinds the company faces due to demographic changes. The company's shares could easily be worth $40, approximately 20% less than its current price. This would occur if the earnings multiple decreased only slightly, from a PE of around 31 to 25.

Secular Headwinds

Despite holding up well against recent health trends, headwinds which directly impact Coca-Cola are continuing to increase and this affects the future earning power of the company. It's no novelty that obesity concerns are continuing to intensify in many countries and there are increasing threats of a sugar tax in places in Canada. Even with my personal addiction to Coca-Cola, I'm increasingly warned that my habit is harmful to my health.

Competition is also intensifying and Coca-Cola's competition is no longer just PepsiCo (PEP) but also a number of different healthy beverage companies which are gaining popularity. Accordingly, it seems unlikely that the company's profits will be able to increase noticeably in the upcoming years. However, for dividend seeking investors or retirees, this may not be much of a concern. Coke's earnings are extremely likely to remain stable as the company has a massive number of extremely loyal consumers.

Coca-Cola also has a portfolio of 21 different brands with an annual turnover value of $1 billion, making it a solid defensive play. Having such a broad portfolio means the company is relatively insulated from a downturn in the economy, because as consumer preferences change, the company has evolved. Coke's brand has stood the test of time. Interbrand claims that it is the fifth most valuable brand in the world with a value of $66.3 billion.

A Scandal or Two

A few months ago the company was immersed in a problem against the environment that could possibly cause collateral damage. Coca-Cola admitted that it generated 3 million tons of plastic each year. The company refused to disclose this data in previous years, but finally gave information to Ellen MacArthur, an activist who leads the fight for large companies and governments to react and take action against pollution from plastic. Coca-Cola needs to come up with an appropriate solution to this serious global problem before consumer backlash increases.

This should be doable, given that the company has massive resources and a great marketing team, which should prevent damage to its brand.

So what does the future hold for Coca-Cola? The answer is that, as long as such demand for beverages continues to exist, it will continue to generate large amounts of income and dividends to satisfy investors seeking consistency and security. That is, if your type of investment is one that values ultra long-term capital preservation and a solid dividend, having shares in Coca-Cola can be worthwhile.

Coca-Cola has scale advantages and huge cost efficiencies. The company also has a world class international logistics and distribution network. Risks such as obesity, competition and pollution are likely to be small problems, but they won't cause major damage. Coca-Cola sells products that people will probably always want, despite the fact that negative information surrounds the company.

A couple of years ago, Warren Buffett admitted that Coca-Cola does not seem as attractive as it was a decade ago because of the increasing opposition to sugar. However, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) remains the company's largest shareholder and owns 9.4% of the outstanding shares. Warren Buffett continuing as the biggest shareholder of Coca-Cola gives me confidence that the company is in good hands. Clearly, Berkshire has been a massive beneficiary of Coke's rising stock price and increasing dividends over time.

Is Coca-Cola a Buy?

Even with the tides moving against soda consumption, there are still a lot of people around the world who love Coke. This allows the company to consistently pump out free cash flow, and the company distributes all of it to shareholders every year in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Coke still has a lot of pricing power due to its brand strength, which it can use along with cost-saving efforts to keep margins up.

Coca-Cola's recent results have been good as the company's organic sales rose 5% and its operating profits rose 11%. Strength in growing regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa is also encouraging. Coca-Cola has also improved its operating margins and cost control has led operating margins to improve from 29.3% to 30.5%. I believe that in the very long run, continued operational excellence will ultimately allow the share price to rise.

I believe Coke still has a place in a retiree's portfolio, but only at the right price. Right now, the shares trade at 30 times earnings. Although the stock offers an above-average dividend yield of more than 3% currently, I would wait for a dip before buying. For retirees and conservative investors, though, continuing to hold stock in Coke is unlikely to disappoint over the very long run.

