DVYE: A Surprising Way To Reduce Trade War Risks

It is unlikely to come as a surprise to anyone reading this that the month of May was a pretty terrible one from the perspective of the equities markets. In fact, by some measures, it was even worse than December 2018. However, it may come as a bit of a surprise that emerging markets held up pretty well. This is most apparent in the high-yielding stocks of those markets such as the ones held by the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE). This may be because these markets by and large never achieved the high valuations that the American equity markets did earlier in this year.

Analyzing The Fund's Performance

Here we can see DVYE's performance over the past year:

As we can see here, the shares of the fund have typically traded in the $40 range over much of the past year. In fact, the 52-week range is $36.32-$42.19. The fund currently trades around the middle of this range despite the carnage that the escalating trade tension concerns brought in May. In fact, the fund closed at $40.55 on May 1, so it is only down 2.96% on the month.

Let us compare this to the S&P 500 (IVV). Here is the one-year price chart of that index:

We can certainly see that the S&P 500 has traded over a much wider range than the emerging markets fund as it has a 52-week range of $235.46-$296.93. In addition, on May 1, IVV closed at $293.80. It is currently trading at $277.30, which was a much larger 5.62% decline over the month.

Perhaps somewhat counterintuitively, this leads to the conclusion that an investor looking to reduce their overall portfolio volatility and risk may want to increase their exposure to emerging markets at the expense of U.S. ones. This is counterintuitive because emerging markets are always considered to be higher risk than American ones.

DVYE and China

In many, if not most, emerging markets funds, the country of China occupies the largest individual national exposure. This does make some sense as China is by far the largest economy in the world that is considered to be an emerging market. As the trade war escalation has caused as much trouble for the Chinese markets as it has for American ones, we would expect emerging markets funds to have been seriously negatively impacted by the trade tensions as the United States ones.

However, DVYE does not have a particularly high exposure to China. We can see this here:

Source: iShares

As we can clearly see here, China only accounts for 11.16% of the fund's total assets. This is well below what some other markets such as Taiwan and Russia account for. This is at least partly due to the fact that investors have been assigning relatively high multiples to Chinese equities just like they have American ones, which have kept dividend yields on Mainland China relatively low. As DVYE is a dividend ETF that tracks the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Select Dividend Index, China is somewhat underweighted as these valuations have resulted in China being underrepresented.

DVYE and Other Countries

On Friday, the trade war intensified with the news that the Trump Administration is imposing tariffs on Mexico. This appears to be both an economic maneuver and a statement of immigration policy as these tariffs were ostensibly imposed in order to punish Mexico for failing to take action against illegal immigration. For our purposes, though, this had an adverse impact on the markets, with the automotive sector particularly heavily impacted. This does make some sense since Mexico is one of the largest trade partners of the United States and these tariffs would reduce cross-border trade. However, as we can see above, DVYE has very minimal exposure to Mexico. This might help explain why the ETF was actually up on Friday in direct opposition to the S&P 500.

Late on Friday night, we saw yet another development in the trade war. That night, the Trump Administration announced that it is terminating India's designation as a developing nation under a program that allows its exporters to ship 2,000 products to the United States duty free. This program allowed Indian companies to avoid approximately $5.7 billion in duty fees back in 2017. The revocation of India's status under this program obviously increases the expenses and duty fees that its companies must pay to sell products in the United States. Thus, this is strictly speaking not the same thing as imposing tariffs on India like what was done against China and Mexico, but in the end, it has the same effect. As this new policy was done after the markets closed on Friday, we have not yet seen the impact of it, but it does seem likely that the reaction will be similar to what we saw elsewhere.

As we can see above, only about 4.14% of DVYE is invested in Indian companies. Given this relatively low exposure and the fact that the new policy only affects certain companies, it seems somewhat unlikely that we will see a major impact on the price of the ETF. Thus, it may still make sense as a way to reduce overall volatility as we discussed earlier.

Valuation

As I mentioned earlier, many emerging markets never acquired the same heights in valuation that the United States did. We can see this by using a metric known as the total market cap-to-GDP ratio. This is a little seen ratio but it is a very good one for valuing the market of a country as a whole. Indeed, Warren Buffett has stated that this ratio is the "single best measurement of where things stand at any given moment."

Here is how the United States compares to a variety of other countries:

Source: GuruFocus.com

As we can see here, even after the devastating month of May, the United States still has a total market cap-to-GDP ratio of 136.3%. This is far above the same ratio for emerging markets like China, Mexico, India, or Indonesia. This is also not too far off of the country's historical maximum. Over the past 49 years, the United States has had a total market cap-to-GDP ratio ranging from 35%-149%. The fact that the market is near its historical maximum implies that the U.S. market as a whole is somewhat overvalued. In comparison, China and Indonesia are currently very close to their historical minimums while both Mexico and Indonesia are near their historical midpoints. This implies that these markets currently have much better valuations than the United States, which could be another reason why DVYE is holding up reasonably well.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the trade war between the United States and quite a few of its major trading partners has had an overall negative impact on the markets in aggregate. However, emerging economies have held up surprisingly well, which is likely because their valuations have remained suppressed against the frothy American markets. Thus, DVYE, a very nice dividend ETF focused on emerging markets, offers a somewhat surprising way to reduce the overall volatility of your portfolio while the trade war plays out.

