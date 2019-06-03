Kraft Heinz: When The Time Comes To Buy, You Won't Want To

The combination of the price drop alongside lower bond yield and slower growth has made us more optimistic on its future prospects.

We covered the Kraft Heinz Company's (KHC) Q4 2018 earnings which were a rather epic disaster. Our take then as the stock dropped below $40 was "You Can't Touch This." As the stock moved lower further and sentiment soured further, we followed up with another piece where we summarized our take as:

We want to get involved here but with a wider than average margin of safety. At $28/share, the EV to EBITDA will be under 10X, a point we can safely say that risk reward will be firmly in our favor. On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple in March 2009," we would rate KHC a 5.0, with a $28 price warranting a 6.0. With that in mind, we will be looking at selling the right puts to establish our long position.

We did get $28/share. Do we buy or do we chicken out? We give you our latest take below.

Problems galore

KHC investors, especially those that forked over nearly $100/share for this company in 2017, must be hating the day they heard of this company. If the earnings disaster and dividend cut were not bad enough, KHC also dropped numerous other bombshells on investors.

First, we heard from Warren Buffett (and not from KHC) that KHC was not exactly making its auditors happy.

"The auditor, which is PricewaterhouseCoopers in this case, hasn’t signed off on the 10-K,” Buffett told a group of reporters ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. “They have to explain why they haven’t signed off, but they haven’t signed off... There’s something going on.”

"There's something going on" is not what you want to hear from the largest investor in the company when the auditors refuse to sign off. Then KHC received a notice of deficiency from Nasdaq after repeated accounting delays. Although the accounting issues are likely confined to some levels of revenue recognition, and unlikely to impact the long-term value of the company, the lack of resolution this far out is disconcerting.

KHC is also rumored to be trying offload some brands, including Maxwell House, to reduce its debt, but the difficulty on that front (as in, no one wants it) is also pressuring the stock.

Priced in

Stocks often bottom on bad news. KHC is certainly trying to help on that front by constantly giving its investors bad news. The stock has now underperformed the index by nearly 100% over the past 3 years.

Data by YCharts

Even more painful for the bulls will be the memory of KHC trying to buy Unilever (UL) about two years back. Drunk on chronic acquisitions, KHC decided to pursue UL using its stock. UL shareholders successfully sidestepped that minefield, while KHC found other ways to destroy shareholder value.

Data by YCharts

KHC has done badly in many ways, but a lot of this downturn is a valuation compression. KHC had adjusted earnings of $3.53 in 2017 and was priced at one point at over 26 times forward earnings. We are not sure we would ever pay 26X for KHC, even if it was selling blood on a planet with only vampires, let alone for its current business model.

While valuation compression and declining earnings have hit hard, we are seeing forward earnings estimates stabilize. The current estimates for 2019 and 2020 are not radically different than what we saw two months ago. Our experience with such earnings disasters is that companies will set the bar low to avoid a repeat show. As such, they will communicate their low projections to analysts and the lack of further downgrades suggests that the EPS bar for 2019 will be met.

Source: Yahoo Finance

So does 10X earnings and a whopping 5.6% yield make this the best buy of 2019? Looking at P/E without the attached debt is the equivalent of getting the cheapest car without looking under the hood. It might work out, but very likely there will be hell to pay.

The correct way is to look at EV to EBITDA so you take into account KHC's massive debt load. Comparing against its peers, though, KHC is cheaper than General Mills (GIS) and Kellogg Company (K).

Data by YCharts

The valuation gap is not as phenomenal as to render this a superlative buy, but enough that one can take a position here with conviction.

Key risks

KHC has three key risks here. The first is continued strength in the US dollar.

Data by YCharts

This makes KHC's job rather hard as the profits are translated into fewer US dollars. We saw this in the Q4 report as currency was a very huge headwind.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

The second major risk for KHC is its debt load. KHC is hovering near the 5X mark on 2019 estimates and its even reduced dividend will consume more than 60% of free cash flow. Deleveraging will be slow and painful and a seizing up of the credit markets could create more problems for KHC. This risk is moderated by the declining interest rates that we have seen over the past 3 months. KHC should be able to refinance its debt at lower rates, at least for the foreseeable future.

Finally, KHC is competing against generic, non-brand items and it is doing so through grocery chains. These grocery chains themselves are facing immense competition and margin pressures. This dynamic makes it hard for KHC to hold the line on its pricing. This is one we are most worried about and this is what makes us want to keep a small position size.

Dividends

While the yield is huge, for a consumer staples stock, we would caution that it is not the safest yield you can find. Unless, KHC gets willing buyers for its brands at good EBITDA multiples, the dividend can get cut further in the next downturn. Investors buying here have to know that.

Conclusion

KHC can be bought here and the risk-reward is set up rather well. If it can show stabilization of EBITDA margins and pricing power, the stock could get rerated to a 13X multiple in 2 years. The stock could also get bought out as the current EV to EBITDA looks moderately appealing and we can see someone offering $40/share to take this private. Considering the huge amount of dollars involved, we think everyone knows who that someone could be. We are upgrading this to a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY