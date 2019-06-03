Buy This 11.3% Dividend Yield, Nice Discount To Book, Annaly Is Finally On Sale

Investors who took our suggestion and used the preferred shares were consistently growing their capital. If they want the common, the price is finally right.

The share price fell over the last month by more than an entire year's dividend. That brings opportunity. The new dividend of $.25 should be sustained for at least a year and probably two years.

Annaly shouldn't have been trading above $10.00 before and shouldn't be today. However, they are a buy at $8.81.

After years of telling investors to ignore (or sometimes to outright sell) the common shares in favor of the preferred shares, we are changing our outlook.

You've heard our bearish take on Annaly Capital Management (NLY) several times over the last 2 years.

We were brutal in our evaluation.

We called for a significant drop in the share price.

We argued that the $.30 dividend couldn't be sustained.

We argued that investors should take the safer dividend yield through preferred shares.

We were right on all counts.

What Happened?

Annaly Capital Management announced its intent to reduce the dividend from $.30 to $.25 per quarter. Shares began a massive decline. They fell from over $10.00 to $8.81 as of today (5/31/2019).

However, it wasn't just the projected dividend cut. We're also projecting book value per share to be lower on the quarter. More detailed projections are on The REIT Forum, but we'll say publicly that it should be down moderately even after adjusting for net interest accrual throughout the quarter.

Key Terms

Before getting into this article, we want to highlight a couple of terms. Specifically, you will see terms like “Widen” and “Tighten” used extensively in our articles on the mortgage REITs. These terms refer to the difference between the expected yield on assets at recent prices and the cost to hedge those assets.

These metrics do not have to do with the shape of the yield curve. The shape of the yield curve can become “Flatter” or “Steeper”, but it does not “Widen” or “Tighten”. We will not be discussing the shape of the yield curve at any point in this piece as it has not changed substantially in the last couple of months.

Annaly’s Book Value Performance

It is easiest to demonstrate these concepts using a mortgage REIT. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is easily the most followed mortgage REIT and they provide a handful of useful charts. We will plan to use them for charts. We built the following table to show NLY’s ending BV per share:

You can spot changes in BV through that chart, but it could be easier. If we want to target the drops in BV, we can use the following chart:

It becomes clear the vast majority of the book value losses came in three specific quarters. If we removed those 3 quarters, BV would’ve been roughly flat. We can also see that twice the plunge was heavily impacted by rates roaring higher. In Q4 2018 we saw rates decline, but a widening of spreads. As we expected, book value bounced back during Q1 2019.

So far in Q2 of 2019, we are seeing spreads widen back out and erasing the gains to book value seen in Q1 2019. However, we believe this is setting the stage for better months to come. When we see the widest spreads (using our methods) since the end of Q2 2017, that bodes well for book value performance starting from today. Book value for Q2 2019 is already damaged, but the share price has plunged. We see the damage already being priced in.

Note: In our experience, it makes sense to assume that spreads will trade within a range. The boundaries aren’t perfectly defined, but a large widening of spreads suggests that a shrinking of spreads is more likely than an increase. This is simple “reversion to the mean”.

Dividend Change

Annaly Capital Management reported its earnings on 5/1/2019 after the market closed. During that earnings release, they indicated that a dividend cut was planned for Q2 2019. Since then, shares plunged:

Falling by 10% during a single month in which there is no dividend (to offset 3% in price decline) is a substantial fall.

We believe the movement in NLY’s price is heavily influenced by that announcement. Book value has declined also, but the price-to-book ratio dropped significantly because the price dropped so much more.

It is worth highlighting that the price might continue to drop after the dividend cut is announced, or it may already have dropped enough. Who would want to jump into shares before the cut gets more publicity? That’s a big incentive for the big buyers to stay away. The recent fall could be plenty to scare off several of the retail investors as well.

Preferred Share Outperformance

We wrote countless articles over the last couple of years telling investors to take the preferred shares instead. We kept arguing that the additional yield on the common wasn't worth the extra risk. Many readers chimed in to argue that more risk was always better because you could never make up for the yield. They were, unfortunately for their portfolios, quite wrong.

The following chart compares NLY with 3 of their preferred shares, NLY-D (NLY.PD), NLY-F (NLY.PF), and NLY-G (NLY.PG). It demonstrates the amount you would have needed to invest in any of those securities on any date to have a position valued at $100,000 today. We assume that dividends are reinvested for drawing the chart:

To make it easier for colorblind readers to track, the common shares of NLY use a much thicker line.

If an investor purchased common shares of NLY at the market closing price on any day after February 2016, they have worse performance than if they had purchased any of these preferred shares.

The lines for NLY-F and NLY-G don't go back as far because their history doesn't go back as far. They were more recent offerings from NLY. An investor who wanted to generate income from the common shares would've been much better off buying the preferred shares and waiting until today to swap into the common shares. They would have dramatically more common shares and thus dramatically more income if they followed this method.

Upgrading Our Outlook

After regularly being bearish on this REIT and most of the sector for the majority of the last 2 years, we're changing our tune. Shares of NLY shouldn't have been trading above $10.00 prior to the announcement. They shouldn't be trading above $10.00 today.

However, they certainly should be trading above the most recent price of $8.81. Due to the dramatic drop in the share price, NLY has finally entered our target buy range. If you want to learn more about how the mortgage REITs operate and some of our other picks, you should see our much longer Residential Mortgage REIT Sector Update for subscribers. Take the free trial, read the article, and see what you think.

The dividend cut declaration might be negative, or it might cause investors to finally believe that the bottom is in. When management announces a cut in the earnings release, it doesn't update the computer models the same way as declaring the lower dividend.

We expect the $.25 per share per quarter rate to be maintained through 2019 and probably through 2020. That's an 11.3% yield, which is still pretty attractive. It won't feel great to investors who paid over $10.00, but we can only publish so many warnings.

Conclusion

NLY was far too expensive in prior periods while spreads were very tight. Investors didn't understand the difficulties until management announced a reduction to the dividend rate. Since then, we've seen shares plunge lower as investors lose their confidence. This is when opportunities are created.

The preferred shares have been an excellent place for us to park our capital. We earned a very significant rate of return while having extremely low volatility. Low volatility is a critical part of investing, but many investors refuse to consider it. They only focus on the stability of the dividend and try to ignore the share price falling. The share price finally fell far enough.

We are long NLY and NLY-F. We also picked a couple of other mortgage REITs lately.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, NLY-F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.