Adding MAC To The Reliable Income REIT Portfolio

A couple of months ago I launched a new REIT portfolio for my followers to pursue or follow along with me. As many of you know, I am a big proponent of dividend stocks, particularly Real Estate Investment Trusts or REITs. Investing in REITs is a way to invest in actual Real Estate and can provide dividend investors with higher yields and attractive income streams for the long-term.

The purpose of this portfolio is to invest in quality companies that provide high-yield dividends that are reliable. There are not too many worse situations than a dividend investor seeing one of their investments cut a dividend they are relying on, especially those in retirement. Thus, a well-built REIT portfolio can be trusted to provide you a safe income stream even when times are tough.

As such, in order to help those looking for high-yield REITs in their portfolio, I have built a portfolio for those conservative investors to follow. As the economy, both here in the US and globally, begins to show signs of a slowdown, I am suggesting to my followers to begin to build positions in defensive names, such as the REITs in the portfolio below. Before we get into the performance of the portfolio thus far and a new name I recently added to the portfolio, let’s go over our blueprint for the portfolio and give you a little more insight into why REITs deserve a spot in your portfolio.

Portfolio Blueprint

The Reliable Income REIT Portfolio takes a different approach than our normal core dividend portfolio. The core dividend portfolio invests in more dividend growth names taking on more risk than you will see be taken within this portfolio. Let’s take a look at how our Reliable Income REIT portfolio will be constructed:

High-quality companies paying reliable dividends

paying reliable dividends Invest only in REITs

Target portfolio yield of 6+%

Here are the rules we will be sticking by for this portfolio:

I will start by making a $2,000 initial investment in each stock as it joins the portfolio.

Additional investments of $1,000 will be made if any initial investments remain a compelling buy.

Dividends will be collected until we collect $1,000 before making another investment

Only sell if the thesis breaks (dividend becomes unsafe, negative changes take place within the company, or strategy changes for the company).

Why Invest In REITs?

Investing in real estate is a tried and true method of successful investing that created many of today’s richest people in the world. In fact, a study done by Forbes in 2018 listed Real Estate as the industry having the third most billionaires in the world, at 220, or 10%.

What attracts people to real estate is the fact that the industry is usually a predictable business thanks in part to rental income, which makes this kind of investment highly attractive to long-term investors.

REITs tend to payer higher dividends than non-REIT stocks in part to their tax structure. REITs are required to pay out 90% of their otherwise taxable income to investors in the form of dividends in order to keep their REIT status. This structure forces REIT management teams to make the most of their capital as they do not have the luxury of investing back into their company through income as much as non-REITs do, but they gain tax advantages through their REIT status.

Being that real estate is vital to both people and businesses, the demand for properties is always there, regardless of economic conditions.

REITs can be a solid defensive play for investors in the event the economy begins to slow as well, which has been a hot topic of discussion of late. In a recession, REITs have the ability to decrease rents for tenants who may be struggling in order to keep properties filled. In return, income streams tend to remain relatively resilient and consistent over the full cycle.

A Look At The Reliable Income REIT Portfolio

Thus far the portfolio has performed quite well in the two short months of existence. Thus far the portfolio is up 11% compared to the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ), which is up 2.7% during the same span. We started off our portfolio on a few opportunistic buys that we felt were undervalued and had bright futures. To start, we invested in Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), which maintains portfolio of tenants as Realty Income (O), while trading at a significant discount to Big O. SRC does not maintain the capital advantage that O does, but we like the long-term prospects of the company.

The next addition to the portfolio was Brookfield Property REIT (BPR), which is a mall REIT that was formed in the buyout of GGP. Mall REITs have been under intense pressure of late, but mall REITs with class A and B mall portfolios are expected to survive the ‘retail apocalypse’ in my eyes. The company owns an attractive portfolio that continues to trade at a discount to others.

The third addition to the Reliable Income REIT Portfolio came in the form of Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) preferred shares. Often referred to as PREIT, the stock is down sharply over the last year, but has performed well in 2019, thus far. PREIT is one of the first equity REITs in the US. PEI invests in retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the US, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. As you may notice, we invested in PEI’s preferred shares over their common shares as we felt this was the best path for us at this time. The preferred shares currently pay a 8.7% yield and trade 8.8% below par. We are monitoring the common shares of PEI, but would not purchase them for this portfolio due to risk, as such, the preferred shares offer more reliability for our Reliable Income REIT portfolio.

New Addition – Macerich Company (MAC)

Now for our new addition to the portfolio, the Macerich Company (MAC). You may be noticing a common theme so far, a large exposure to mall REITs. This is strategic as I have a firm belief that the mall REITs with strong class A portfolios will survive the ever-changing retail landscape and are getting unfairly punished with underperforming malls and retails with low quality portfolios.

Year-to-date MAC has taken it on the chin down over 14% due to continued pressures surrounding retail. Malls are classified into different classifications based on their sales per square foot, which distinguishes the best performing malls from the worst. Here is a look at a chart prepared by Korpacz showing the different classifications from 2016 to 2017.

As you can see above, the chart illustrates that sales per square foot exceeding $540 falls into the “Class A” category.

As big box retailers continue to shutter stores, the gap between America’s best and worst malls is widening. As lower end malls close their underperforming malls and shopping centers, the best performing mall and shopping center owners are pouring money into growing their existing portfolio. This is what continues to separate the best.

Based on the company’s performance the last few years, one would think that the company was underperforming and going the way of many Class C malls with declines in sales per square foot, ABR, same-store NOI, and occupancy, alongside negative leasing spreads.

In fact, that could not be further from the truth. Here is a look at some of their most recent data:

Occupancy levels have remained strong at 94.7%

Sales per square foot, a closely followed metric for malls, has increased 9% to $746

Re-leasing spreads up 11%

Adjusted EBITDA up 3.5%

Despite the company’s weak stock performance over the past few years, MAC’s retail real estate portfolio is arguably one of the highest quality in the country. What makes the mall operator so attractive is their portfolio of class A properties located in top markets. In addition to having quality properties in ideal locations, the company is investing significant amounts of cash into their properties in order to continue to attract unique tenants becoming a landlord of choice for retailers.

The portfolio currently sports a dividend yield of 7.1% and a yield on cost of 7.7%. It is my goal to keep the portfolio above 6% as stated in the strategy section above. Early on I am focused on building a base of opportunistic investments, but as the portfolio grows I will be more mindful of diversification, considering these initial investments are heavy mall REIT focus.

Investor Takeaway

Based on current economic conditions and a pending recession estimated to arrive in the next 9-18 months, I am preparing myself and you earlier rather than later. We want to put a sizable amount of our portfolio in a group of safe and reliable dividend paying REITs, which should be able to hold up in any economic backdrop. Investing in high-yield, and high-quality names is my main focus.

The main thing to remember is we are playing the long game, thus not as focused on short-term gains or losses but providing them to my followers nonetheless.

Anytime I make a change to the portfolio, I will update my followers precisely. Otherwise, I will post monthly updates moving forward.

