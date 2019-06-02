Consistency Will Keep Dollar Tree Stock On The Right Track

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) traded higher after the company reported first quarter 2019 numbers that topped analyst expectations on revenue and comparable sales growth. Those numbers, in conjunction with even stronger results from Dollar General (DG), created bullishness among investors in the dollar store segment. Both DLTR and DG stocks traded sharply higher in response, despite broader market turbulence.

In the big picture, Dollar Tree continues to report positive comparable sales growth on top of square footage expansion, a double tailwind which has been consistent for the past decade for DLTR stock despite broader retail turbulence. During that decade, DLTR stock has risen over 550%, versus a 200% gain for the S&P 500.

This same double tailwind will remain in place for the foreseeable future, and will last much longer than current trade-related headwinds. As such, we believe near-term trade related weakness in DLTR stock is a buying opportunity, and that operational consistency will ultimately overpower trade headwinds and push DLTR stock meaningfully higher in the medium to long term.

Data by YCharts

Dollar Tree's first quarter earnings report was a mixed bag. You got positive comparable sales growth (+2.2%) which topped expectations (+2.1%) and broadly outpaced what was reported at other retailers - Nordstrom (JWN), JC Penney (JCP), and Kohl's (KSS) all reported sharply negative comparable sales growth in the quarter. Yet, Dollar Tree's 2.2% comp lagged the overlapping comps at Dollar General, Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT), all three of whom reported 3%-plus comparable sales growth. Broadly, then, Dollar Tree reported good top-line results, but is lagged low-cost peers in the quarter.

Meanwhile, gross margins fell back 90 basis points and the opex rate climbed up 40 basis points. That led to 130 basis points of operating margin compression. No matter how you slice it, that's not good. On top of that, the full-year 2019 profit guide was slashed, mostly because of tariffs, and could get slashed again if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his 25% tariff hike on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports (Dollar Tree's guide only baked in the impact from a tariff hike on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports).

All in all, the quarter wasn't great. Top-line results were good, but lagged peers, while margins were under pressure and project to remain under pressure thanks to trade war noise.

Yet, DLTR stock rallied in response to the not-great quarter. Why? Because DLTR stock had fallen sharply into the print on the expectation of bad numbers. Everyone knew the tariff headwind was going to weigh on DLTR stock. That was priced in. What no one knew was exactly how traffic trends were at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar over the past few months. Turns out, they've been pretty good, so the stock rallied on that new news.

Data by YCharts

In the big picture, strong first quarter numbers underscore why DLTR stock will stay on a long term uptrend: the things supporting growth here are secular in nature, while what's weighing on growth is ephemeral in nature.

This is easy enough to understand. On one hand, you have secular tailwinds. These tailwinds include the fact that consumers love low prices - regardless of the economic backdrop - and that the dollar store competitive landscape is relatively stable, largely immune to e-commerce competition, and lends itself to predictable and consistent profitability. These dynamics have persisted over the past several years (Dollar Tree has reported positive comps in each of the last ten years, alongside largely stable gross and operating margins), continue today (Dollar Tree reported positive comps against a dour retail backdrop), and will persist for the foreseeable future. Thus, in the medium to long term, Dollar Tree will continue to report healthy comparable sales growth, stable margins, and consistent profit growth.

On the other hand, you have ephemeral headwinds. These headwinds are almost all related to trade issues between the U.S. and China. At the current moment, these headwinds are severe, and threaten to get more severe as more tariffs get implemented. But, history tells us that tariffs are never permanent, and at some point in the foreseeable future, these tariffs will get lifted. Once they do get lifted, the things holding back Dollar Tree's margins and DLTR stock will disappear.

Thus, when it comes to DLTR stock, it's important to look at the big picture. The negatives about DLTR stock (trade issues and falling margins) aren't here to stay. The positives (off-price dominance, stable financials, and limited competition) are here to stay. As such, this company should continue to grow profits at a roughly high single digit pace over the next several years. On top of a reasonable 18x forward P/E multiple, consistent high single digit profit growth should keep DLTR stock on a solid uptrend.

Data by YCharts

Overall, Dollar Tree's strong first quarter numbers underscore that secular tailwinds and growth consistency will ultimately overpower near term trade-related headwinds. As such, trade-related dips in DLTR stock are nothing more than buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG, JWN, WMT, TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.