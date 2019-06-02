USMV Offers Better Protection Than The S&P 500 In An Economic Recession

The ETF has a high exposure to defensive sectors and hence its fund performance is more resilient in an economic downturn than S&P 500 Index.

ETF Overview

iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV) tracks the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index, which consists of low volatility stocks from the MSCI USA Index. The fund has greater exposure to defensive sectors than the S&P 500 Index. Hence, USMV performs better than the S&P 500 Index in an economic downturn. Therefore, we believe this is a good ETF to own even in an economic downturn.

Fund Analysis

A diversified portfolio of over 2,00 stocks

USMV’s portfolio currently includes 219 stocks. This selection is diversified and reduces the risk of high concentration to a few companies. As can be seen, no single stock consists more than 2% of its entire portfolio. In fact, its top 10 stocks only consist about 15% of its total portfolio. As can be seen from the table below, these are also quality companies that have either proven to exist for a long time or have strong business models with stable operating cash flow. Many of these companies also have a good track record of dividend growth.

A balanced portfolio with higher exposure to defensive sectors

Below is a chart we have created to compare USMV and S&P 500 Index’s exposure to different sectors. Unlike S&P 500 Index’s high exposure to cyclical sectors, USMV’s exposure to cyclical sectors are reduced. For example, its exposure to information technology sector is only 16.8% compare to S&P 500 Index’s 21%. On the other hand, USMV has much higher exposure to defensive sectors such as consumer staples, utilities and real estate sectors. As can be seen from the chart below, USMV’s exposure to consumer staples sector represent about 12% of its portfolio. This is higher than S&P 500 Index's exposure of 7.36%. In addition, USMV’s exposures to Utilities (8.3%) and Real Estate (8.3%) sectors are much higher than S&P 500 Index’s exposure. Since defensive stocks are much more resilient in an economic recession, USMV’s fund performance is expected to have better performance in an economic recession.

USMV has better downturn protection than S&P 500 Index

Low volatility stocks are stocks that have lower volatility than the broader index. This is advantageous when the market is in a downturn. Below is a chart that compares USMV and iShares S&P 500 ETF’s (IVV) performance during late last year’s downturn. As can be seen from the chart, USMV only declined by 12.7% while IVV dropped nearly 20% during that time period.

While investors may receive some protection in an economic downturn, its performance may lag behind S&P 500 Index when the broader market is on an upward trend. As can be seen from the chart below, USMV’s performance of 19.5% was lower than IVV’s 24.4% earlier this year.

Low management expense ratio

USMV’s management expense ratio of 0.15% is low. Its MER is lower than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s (SPLV) 0.25% and Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF’s (VMVFX) 0.25%.

Macroeconomic analysis: When to invest in USMV

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. The economy in the United States continues to run at a full capacity. In Q1 2019, U.S. GDP growth rate re-accelerated to 3.1%. In the same time, its unemployment dropped to 3.6%. This is the lowest we have seen since 1969. However, the Federal Reserve has taken a wait and see approach and not in any hurry to raise interest rates as inflation continues to be well below its 2% target. In addition, the uncertainties caused by the trade tensions between the United States and China may have the potential to derail the U.S. economy.

In this late stage of the economic cycle, low volatility ETFs such as USMV will provide investors downward protection if the economy falls into a recession. On the other hand, if the bull market continues (as U.S. economy appears to be pretty strong in H1 2019), investors should also receive a decent return. For reader’s information, USMV actually performed well compare to S&P 500 Index in this bull market. Since its inception in late 2011, USMV’s return of nearly 134% is slightly better than S&P 500 Index’s 128%.

Investor Takeaway

USMV is a fine ETF for investors with a long-term investment horizon as it consists of low volatility quality stocks. We believe it should be a core ETF for conservative investors as it provides a combination of downward protection and upward gain.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

