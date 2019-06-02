Canada Goose: Sandbagged Guidance Leaves Significant Room For Stock Growth

Canada Goose's management has been known to sandbag guidance and I believe that they should be able to outperform their own revenue guidance.

Intro

In this most recent quarter, Canada Goose projected fiscal year 2020 revenue growth to be at least 20%, compared to analyst’s estimates of 26%. Canada Goose (GOOS) has a history of sandbagging their guidance and I believe that this is continuing for fiscal year 2020. By sandbagging their guidance they are able to set a very low bar and have a track record of beating their top line number.

Sandbagged Guidance

In Q4 2017, Canada Goose reported fiscal year 2018 guidance as having “annual revenue growth on a percentage basis in the mid-to-high teens.” This is lower than the projected revenue growth and was guidance from two years ago. This represented a 38.8% growth in revenue from fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2017. This is not the only instance of low guidance in which Canada Goose has outperformed. If we were to just look at the quarterly reports from 2019, it is evident that Canada Goose is able to continually drive growth from both their direct to consumer and wholesale divisions. In Q1 2019, they estimated that revenues would grow at a pace of at least 20%, which happens to be the same growth forecasted for fiscal year 2020.

As presented in Q4 2019, revenues grew 40.5% on a year over year basis compared to the “at least 20%” estimated at the beginning of the year. For Q1 2019, they implemented fiscal year guidance of “at least 20%”. In Q2 2019, they continued to rise to “at least 30%”. This conveys that Canada Goose is apprehensive to set a lofty goal and would prefer to raise guidance as they see fit. Q3 2019 followed Q2 as management raised guidance again to “the mid-to-high thirties”. Finally, Q4 presented fiscal year on year revenue growth of 40.5%.

Continued Growth

Growth at this magnitude was helped by their increased presence in the Asian market and I believe this will allow Canada Goose to grow at rates similar to 2019. The markets in Canada and the United States seem to be maturing, but they are still growing at 28.2% and 36.3%, respectively. As for their 'rest of world' category, they say growth from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2019 was 60.5%. If they are able to increase their presence in China, they should be able to continue to rapidly grow. Management cited that they were able to successfully enter the greater China area and for the first time, revenue generated in the rest of the world was almost the same with revenues in Canada. This conveys that Canada Goose is becoming a global brand and has an opportunity to rapidly grow its business around the world.

Analyst Projections

On top of increased guidance, analysts' have continued to raise Canada Goose’s sales estimates as they continue to impress. As stated before, analysts were looking for a 26% increase in revenues which is seen in the ‘year ending Mar-20’ category (832.98/1047.35). Analysts then continue to give an estimate of revenue growth of 20% from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021. This estimate is in line with Canada Goose’s long-term revenue estimates.

I found it interesting that the closer the period to the quarterly filings, the higher the estimate analyst had. In each case, the one month away from earnings projection bolsters a higher number than the two months, and the two month posts a higher projection than analysts’ guidance from one year ago.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (NYSEARCA:CAD) Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Current 1 WeekAgo 1 MonthAgo 2 MonthAgo 1 YearAgo SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-19 276.92 275.60 275.60 275.07 231.88 Quarter Ending Dec-19 515.02 514.34 514.34 508.62 404.73 Year Ending Mar-19 832.98 -- -- -- -- Year Ending Mar-20 1,047.35 1,045.51 1,045.51 1,045.99 804.24 Year Ending Mar-21 1,264.35 1,244.22 1,244.22 1,244.22 944.00

Source: Reuters

This is in-line with the higher guidance revisions by management, but Canada Goose still continues to surprise analysts.

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD) Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise % SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-19 156.77 156.20 0.58 0.37 Quarter Ending Dec-18 358.44 399.30 40.86 11.40 Quarter Ending Sep-18 199.64 230.30 30.66 15.36 Quarter Ending Jun-18 36.24 44.70 8.46 23.33 Quarter Ending Mar-18 76.53 124.82 48.29 63.10

Source: Reuters

This last quarter was the first to not beat analysts expectations, but they only missed by .37%. Over the past five quarters, they have had a decreased surprise percentage, but that is not a concern as investors in Canada Goose seem to be increasingly concerned with the long-term growth prospect.

As shown earlier, Canada Goose has projected growth at 20% in previous years, but in none of these cases has the stock dropped almost 30%. I believe that investors are increasingly concerned over the global economy and the trade war between the United States and China has adversely affected the retail space. Department store company stocks have been ripped apart since the beginning of the year with Nordstrom falling almost 32% since January 1st and Macy’s has followed this same path falling almost 33% in that same time period. Canada Goose is planning on expanding their brick and mortar operations, but its proving to be their most profitable division and revenues associated with their direct to consumer division continue to grow at an astonishing rate.

With all of this said and after the almost 30% drop, Canada Goose now seems slightly underpriced. I describe how they seem relatively cheap to their peers in more detail in my previous article here.

Conclusion

The prospect that Canada Goose is suffering from a global retail slowdown seems to be untrue and investors are unfairly grouping them with the rest of the retail sector. Due to their previous history of sandbagging guidance and the continued growth opportunity in China, I believe that Canada Goose should be able to post revenues for Q1 2020 that allows management to raise fiscal year guidance.

Since there are plenty of global uncertainties that have the potential to bring down the stock market as a whole, I wouldn’t dive head first in buying this stock, but would continue to slowly add this ticker to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.