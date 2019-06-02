Suncor Energy - Fluctuating Prices, But Strong Assets

Going forward, the company has a massive expansion project in place that should start rewarding shareholders in 2023.

Suncor Energy operates in with higher cost assets, however the company has an impressive asset portfolio and has been working to reduce costs.

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is an almost $50 billion integrated oil company. It is one of the largest Canadian companies and operates primarily in the Canadian oil sands. As we’ll see throughout this article, this company’s impressive portfolio of assets, its focus on reducing costs, and long-term potential make it a strong investment.

Suncor Energy - Fortune

Suncor Energy Business Overview

Suncor Energy has an incredibly strong business based in Calgary, Alberta.

Suncor Energy Overview - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

The company’s business, as of recently, had a strong $85 billion enterprise value. Its operations are spread across the Americas, however the majority are in Canada. The company has roughly 940,000 barrels per day of nameplate capacity, and has more than 28 years of a 2P reserve life. As can be seen, the company has strong production abilities and reserves.

Overall, the company’s assets, despite being in the higher priced oil sands region, has incredibly strong potential. The company is focused on continued optimizations through its business combined with growing production, which should result in growing cash flow for the company. This will be discussed future in the financials section, but the company’s cash flow should grow at 5% going forward.

Overall, through a difficult cycle, the company’s strong portfolio of assets are increasing its cash. The company is maintaining incredibly financially strong, with its strong portfolio of assets.

Suncor Energy Capital Plan

Overall, Suncor Energy is in an incredibly strong position, and the company is continuing to invest in its long-term business.

Suncor Energy Growth Projects - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Suncor Energy is focused on a breakeven cost of less than $50 per barrel WTI. That is still a fairly high breakeven rate, and is a byproduct of the company’s operations in a fairly expensive region. For reference, current oil prices are roughly $56 per barrel WTI, reflecting the tight operation Suncor Energy operates under. Oil prices have been under less than $50 per barrel WTI plenty of times recently.

Still in the long-term, the company is focused on replicating its proven business model of earning from the oil sands. For reference, the company’s incredibly long reserve life, relative to many other majors, means that it has room to expand its production. The company’s growth plans involve 10 phases, each that will have roughly 40 thousand barrels per day in production.

These long-term plans will begin to steadily roll out starting in 2023/2024 and going from there. By the end, towards 2030, this plan should result in almost 400 thousand barrels per day in fresh production. For reference, this would mean almost 50% growth in the company’s production. At the same time, this means that there will be ample time for the prevailing situation in the oil markets to improve.

This means that these assets could potentially generate strong earnings for Suncor Energy. Assuming WTI prices average $60 per barrel for the next 11 years, which I feel is low, that would mean an extra $1.3 billion in annual profits from these assets. Hopefully the company will be able to keep its breakeven rates well below $50 per barrel, through technological improvements.

Suncor Energy Cost Reductions - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

A major aspect of Suncor Energy’s long-term potential is it’s continued ability to reduce costs. The company’s medium term cash targets for its existing oil sands business is roughly half of current oil prices, which is exciting to get. I expect that the company will manage to continue reducing this going forward, which should help it to increase its cash flow.

Another major aspect of importance for the company as it continues to expand is synergies from its growing production. The company’s large size, it’s one of the largest oil companies in the world by production, mean that it can leverage its expertise and vertical asset chain to extract maximum income per barrel. The below map of part of Suncor Energy’s assets show potential avenues from cost reductions.

Suncor Energy Midstream Plans - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

One of Suncor Energy’s major issues going forward however, is the significant discount the area’s crude oil sells due to long distance extraction issues. Western Canadian Select has trended at a discount of almost $16 per barrel to WTI as recently as this past week. This is due to significant pressure, by environmentalists, against new pipeline expansions.

It’s important to realize how big of an impact these price variations and pipelines can have on Suncor Energy’s earnings. Earlier in the year, in a more favorable environment, the discount was down to just $7 per barrel. That means a $9 per barrel change. Now let’s assume the company’s current breakeven price with everything put together, for WTI, is $40 per barrel.

That means an extra $9 per barrel closer to WTI, might only be a 20% price difference, but it could lead to Suncor Energy’s profits more than double. I recommend investors interested in Suncor Energy pay a watchful eye to the changes in takeaway capacity from the region.

Suncor Energy Financials

Suncor Energy has an incredibly strong asset base in a difficult pricing environment. However, despite all of this, the primary reason I believe the company is a good investment is its strong cash flow generation abilities and its commitment to shareholders.

Suncor Energy Financial Cash Flow - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Suncor Energy operates at all steps of the value chain. The company has a 1.6x net debt to FFO along with $5.3 billion of liquidity, of which $1.9 billion is the company’s cash and cash equivalents. Overall, the company’s 30% total debt to capitalization, is not bad. This is especially true given the current low interest environment that we are in, which I expect will continue.

That means that the company’s low debt load, allows the company to continue investing in its business, while keeping its interest expenses low.

For 2018, the company had $10.2 billion in FCF. The company spent a few billion of this on its dividend, highlighted in grey, which makes up a roughly 4% yield. This is a respectable yield, with a low payout ratio, however, it is in line with the other oil majors. The company spends another few billion dollars on sustaining capital, which maintains the company’s strong cash flow profile.

Lastly, the company has $3-4 billion in discretionary capital. There is a lot the company can use this for. It has been using a portion of this for growth, however, the company could do a lot of other things with this, for example increasing its dividend. This shows the company’s extremely strong financial position in a difficult oil environment.

For 2019, however, if oil prices don’t change, expect the company’s cash flow to be a bit below its 2018 results.

Suncor Energy Capital Uses - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

This next chart is one of the most useful for investors. The company anticipates that a $10 per barrel increase in Brent would generate an astounding $2.4 billion in additional FFO. This is incredibly impressive to see given that the company only has a market cap of just under $50 billion. Like all other oil companies, it does mean that the company could be incredibly affected by oil prices, however.

But going forward, Brent crude prices almost reached $80+ at their peak last year, before dropping down close to $60 per barrel this year. Should oil prices recover back up to that, that would mean another $5 billion in FFO for the company annually, which would be incredibly valuable for a company with a market cap of less than $50 billion.

The company is currently operating in a mix of the $50-60 WTI price range and then $60-80 WTI price range. As can be seen, the company’s balance sheet metrics range between mid and low range, which is exciting to see. The company expects existing assets to grow by 10% annually until 2020, and the company plans to sustainably continue to increase its dividends.

This means, as the company works towards being a major dividend player, a several percent annual dividend increase, should reward shareholders incredibly well.

The company is continuing to invest in growth capital. The company continues to invest in value driven projects with $1-1.5 billion in annual growth capital at current prices, that could fluctuate as prices do. At the same time, at current prices the company’s buyback target should average $1.5 billion annually, however, as prices go back up it could go back towards $2 billion.

That means the company will be buying back ~4% of its market cap annually, rewarding investors, and saving the company $80 million in dividend expenses annually.

Conclusion

Suncor Energy has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, however, the company has been focused on reducing its costs. This improvement in costs, and decreasing the company’s sustaining capital, has resulted in significant cash flow for the company, which should continue to grow going forward. The company has used this cash flow to reward shareholders.

Suncor Energy is undergoing a growth program that should help the company going forward. From now until 2030, the company anticipates that its production will grow by 50%, with WTI breakeven expenses on these new projects of 10-20% below current oil prices. In the event of a recovering market, that will mean strong cash flow for investors. As a result of this, I recommend investing in Suncor Energy going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.