MiMedx: Why I'm Buying The Breakout

MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC:MDXG) is on fire as heavy volumes and positive price action signal significant institutional buying along with a potential short squeeze as the company's prospects are finally on the upswing again. A slate of new board members would be a welcome relief for a company seeking legitimacy after its year-and-a-half long internal investigation into the company's sales practices has officially come to an end. With a new accounting firm on board, it is only a matter of time until the company's past financials are back in order as the company might consider a cash raise to properly set up its re-emergence as a best-in-class wound care company.

MiMedx is up significantly price-wise on abnormally strong volume (over 6X volume at writing) as a potential new institutional investor is potentially buying into the company's prospects along with some much-needed short covering.

Data by YCharts

MiMedx has decided to reshape its board by adding six new members including the company's new CEO, Prescience Point Capital Management nominees, and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Chairman M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey as the board's chair. There are several very good reasons why this latest change has helped send shares soaring, including the fact that it is a snub to former MiMedx CEO Parker "Pete" Petit, who wants a board seat again. Pete refuses to go away even after the company's internal investigation confirmed the previous board's decision to let him go "for cause" along with other management for inappropriate actions.

Notice that three of the new potential board members will be Prescience nominees after that company was the first large institutional investor that bought back into MiMedx's story with an $8.09 price target. Prescience bought ~7.1 million common shares of MiMedx in early 2019 for about a 7.3% stake in the company which it is using fully to its advantage by potentially gobbling up some board seats.

Finally, don't discount MiMedx's new board chair from Sarepta Therapeutics, who is from a company in the DMD field with the only currently available commercial drug for the disease in Exondys 51, as a strong performer in rare diseases along with innovative gene therapies. One look at Sarepta's stock price over the past three years shows you how successful that company has been in developing and commercializing its pipeline so far.

Data by YCharts

The board shakeup comes at an opportune time as the company has finished up its 15-month internal investigation and is now ready to restate its financials for the years 2012 - 2016 along with quarterly reports for the first three fiscal quarters of 2017. Once these restatements are done, the company's newly hired accounting firm BDO USA, LLP will be able to get the company up to date on its current financials, putting it back in place to eventually regain its listing on the Nasdaq after the company was delisted in the fall of 2018. BDO is the fifth largest company in the world in providing assurance and tax advisory services for clients, lending some much-needed legitimacy to MiMedx's financials as its auditor once they are all fully restated.

With the company well on track to regain investor confidence, MiMedx's management said it could be looking to raise capital to help set it up for its long-range strategic plan. After a lengthy internal investigation, MiMedx could use some extra cash to get its pipeline of candidates back in order after the company said that the timeline for filing its U.S. marketing applications and commercializing of products would be "extended." While no shareholder likes dilution, the recent surge in the company's share price along with getting back on the road to full legitimacy might be an opportune time to raise cash so that it can quickly get back to selling its products and developing its pipeline of potential candidates in a timely manner.

MiMedx was a stellar company when I wrote an article about it at the beginning of 2018 when it had amazing revenue growth and prospects along with a very promising pipeline of candidates.

Slide from MiMedx's 2017 Investor Day

The company's upcoming financial restatements should most likely concern only a small percentage of the company's sales in each of its previous years. Most of the issues seem to revolve around when sales revenue is properly recognized by the company as compared to outright fraud. The company's former CEO has never been charged with any criminal wrongdoing and continues to maintain that the accounting practices in question are more based on opinions on timing than anything truly diabolical. This would suggest that the company could have minimal trouble getting its revenue streams back fully on track as its sales were real sales, not fraud, and the company could make a full recovery sooner rather than later.

MiMedx's wound care products are the best in the business based on clinical studies, making a return to marvelous profitability all the more likely. This is especially true as MiMedx still, even after the 15-month internal investigation, carries virtually no long-term debt on its books.

Significant price appreciation and volume indicate that MiMedx is making a lot of investor-friendly decisions in its bid to regain legitimacy. An end to the company's internal investigation means that MiMedx is ready to restate all of its previous years' financials with top accounting firm BDO in conjunction with a newly spruced up board of directors led by new institutional believer Prescience Point along with a chair from marvelously successful Sarepta Therapeutics. MiMedx has best-in-class products, marvelous revenue streams, a pipeline of candidates that many other companies would envy along with no long-term debt, meaning that a return from the dead is well within MiMedx's reach. I have doubled my formerly small MiMedx position back into an oversized position in my portfolio as the skies above MiMedx continue to look sunnier and sunnier. Best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDXG, SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.